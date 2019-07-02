Quantcast

Integer Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 1, 2019

July 02, 2019


PLANO, Texas, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR), announced today that it plans to release financial and operational results for second quarter 2019, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Following the release, Integer management will host a webcast at 9 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call.

Conference call details:

  • Date:  Thursday, August 1, 2019
  • Time:  9:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. CT
  • Domestic dial-in number:  1-833-236-5762
  • International dial-in number:  1-647-689-4190
  • Conference ID:  8118977

The conference call webcast and subsequent archived replay may be accessed via the following link: https:investor.integer.net

About Integer™ 

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, and portable medical markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies and manufacturing to Medical Device OEM's to enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. Greatbatch™ Medical, Lake Region Medical™ and Electrochem™ comprise the company's brands.  Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Investor Relations:

Tony Borowicz

tony.borowicz@integer.net 

716.759.5809

Media Relations:

Kelly Butler

kelly.butler@integer.net 

214.618.4216

 

