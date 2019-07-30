InspireMD to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Tuesday, August 6

Management to host conference call and webcast at 8am ET
TEL AVIV, Israel, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE American:NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke caused by the treatment of carotid artery disease, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, to discuss financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, and provide a corporate update.
About InspireMD, Inc.
InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for treatment of carotid artery disease by providing outstanding acute results and durable stroke free long-term outcomes.
InspireMD's common stock is quoted on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol NSPR and certain warrants are quoted on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol NSPR.WS.
