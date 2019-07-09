Quantcast

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6, 2019

July 09, 2019


MINNEAPOLIS, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) ("Inspire"), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2019 after the close of trading on Tuesday, August 6. Inspire's management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.

Tuesday, August 6th @ 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time:

Domestic:

International:

Conference ID:

Webcast:		 877-407-0792

201-689-8263

13692037

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135061

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire's proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

inspire@lifesciadvisors.com

646-597-6989

