Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Present at 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Company will also Participate in Investor Meetings at Dougherty & Company 2019 Institutional Investor Conference
MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Dougherty & Company 2019 Institutional Investor Conference - Participating in investor meetings on Thursday, September 5, at the Millennium Hotel in Minneapolis
About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire's proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
Investor and Media Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
bob@lifesciadvisors.com
646-597-6989
