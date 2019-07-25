Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors



Gary L. Ellis, Former Medtronic Chief Financial Officer, Joins Company's Board

MINNEAPOLIS, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) (the "Company" or "Inspire"), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea ("OSA"), announced today that Gary L. Ellis, former Chief Financial Officer of Medtronic, will be joining the Inspire Board of Directors, effective immediately. Concurrently, Inspire has announced that Joyce Erony, Managing Partner of Amzak Health, a healthcare investment fund that led the Series F financing round in Inspire, will be stepping down from Inspire's Board of Directors, effective August 1, 2019. Ms. Erony is departing in order to increase her focus on other business interests, including additional efforts in regard to the private investments of Amzak Health.



Mr. Ellis retired from Medtronic in 2016 following 27 years with the company in increasingly senior positions, including having served as Chief Financial Officer from 2005 to 2016. He spent the first 11 years of his career as an auditor at Price Waterhouse. Mr. Ellis also serves on the boards of Hill-Rom and The Toro Company.

"On behalf of the entire Inspire Board of Directors, I would like to extend my appreciation to Joyce for her valuable guidance since her appointment as a Director in November 2016, including serving as Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Board," said Tim Herbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Medical Systems. "We also welcome Gary to our Board of Directors and have confidence that he will have an immediate and positive impact on Inspire. I have known Gary for many years, and he was highly supportive in the very early years during Inspire's transition to an independent company."

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire's proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

inspire@lifesciadvisors.com

646-597-6989

Source: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.