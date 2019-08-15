Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Additional 17.7 Million Covered Lives with Seven New Coverage Policies



Includes Positive Policy from Health Care Service Corporation, the Largest Customer-Owned Health Insurer in the U.S. and Fourth Largest Overall

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) (the "Company or "Inspire"), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today the addition of seven new positive coverage policies, including five Blue Cross Blue Shield Association ("BCBSA") plans, adding approximately 17.7 million covered lives to the growing slate of positive coverage policies of Inspire therapy.



Details of the seven new positive coverage policies include:

Health Care Service Corporation ("HCSC"), an Independent Licensee of the BCBSA, covers approximately 14.7 million lives, and becomes effective September 1, 2019. HCSC is the largest customer-owned health insurer in the United States and fourth largest overall, operating through Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, and Oklahoma;

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield covers approximately 665,000 members and became effective August 1, 2019;

Priority Health covers approximately 625,000 members and became effective July 1, 2019;

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska covers approximately 580,000 members and became effective June 5, 2019;

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona covers approximately 390,000 members and became effective July 31, 2019;

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota covers approximately 355,000 members and becomes effective September 1, 2019; and

Capital District Physicians' Health Plan covers approximately 360,000 members and became effective July 1, 2019.

"We are very pleased to receive these positive coverage decisions. As health plans continue to update their coverage policies to include Inspire therapy, an increasing number of patients and physicians will have access to our innovative therapy," said Tim Herbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Medical Systems. "We now have 41 coverage policies, including 26 coverage policies issued by BCBSA plans, representing a total of approximately 142 million members. We remain focused on continuing this momentum with all payers in the United States."

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire's proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

