INSO Introduces its Business and Corporate Identity in New Website

NORCROSS, GA, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDUSTRY SOURCE CONSULTING, INC. (Pink Sheets:INSO) announced today that the Company has launched its new corporate website at insoconsulting.com.



Industry Source Consulting, Inc., currently trading under the symbol INSO, is filling the gap in one of the fastest growing industries by providing detailed products and services throughout the legal cannabis industry.

"Our goal when designing this site was to create an environment where potential clients could really understand what they were getting in to, not be intimidated, and to let them know that they are not alone," stated Jason Sirotin, the lead architect of the INSO website. "The amount of content is substantial and I don't know that there is a similar company in this space. I look forward to working with the INSO team as we build their brand presence and expand their brand worldwide."

For more information about the Company and its products and services, please visit their website at insoconsulting.com.

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect" "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (finance or operating) or achievements to differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

DATASOURCE: Industry Source Consulting, Inc.

CONTACT:

Industry Source Consulting, Inc.

info@insoconsulting.com

insoconsulting.com

PH: 833-INSO-NOW

Source: Industry Source Consulting Inc.