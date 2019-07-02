Quantcast

    InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results for Election of Directors

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 02, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


    CALGARY, Alberta, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) ("InPlay" or the "Corporation") announced today the voting results for the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2019 (the "Meeting").  The following six nominees were elected as directors of InPlay to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of individual nominees as follows:

    Director Percentage Approval Percentage Withheld
    Douglas J. Bartole 99.89% 0.11%
    Jackie Bentley 99.95% 0.05%
    Craig Golinowski 99.91% 0.09%
    Dennis L. Nerland 99.78% 0.22%
    Stephen C. Nikiforuk 99.91% 0.09%
    Dale O. Shwed 99.90% 0.10%

    For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results which is available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

    InPlay is based in Calgary, Alberta and the common shares of InPlay are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "IPO". For further information about the Corporation, please visit our website at www.inplayoil.com.

    For further information please contact:

    Doug Bartole

    President and Chief Executive Officer

    InPlay Oil Corp.

    Telephone: (587) 955-0632

    		 Darren Dittmer

    Chief Financial Officer

    InPlay Oil Corp.

    Telephone: (587) 955-0634

     

    Source: InPlay Oil Corp.

    Referenced Stocks: IPOOF




