Inpixon Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inpixon (Nasdaq:INPX), a leading indoor positioning and data analytics company, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and provided an update on corporate developments.



Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenues: Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were approximately $1.5 million compared to approximately $839,000 for the comparable period in the prior year for an increase of approximately $652,000, or approximately 78%. Revenues increased in the second quarter of 2019 over the prior period in 2018 due to an increase in our IPA revenues resulting from an increased focus on the IPA product line.

Gross Profit Margin: The gross profit margin for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 74% compared to 69% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This increase in margin is primarily due to the increase in higher margin IPA revenue during these periods.



Loss From Operations: Loss from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $4.7 million as compared to $4.5 million for the comparable period in the prior year. This increase of approximately $0.2 million was primarily attributable to the higher gross margin offset by higher operating expenses (like acquisition costs, legal fees, stock-based comp) during the three months ended June 30, 2019.



Second Quarter 2019 Business Highlights and Recent Developments

Inpixon announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Jibestream Inc., a premier provider of indoor mapping and location technology. Jibestream offers a full-featured geospatial platform that integrates business data with high-fidelity indoor maps to create smart indoor spaces.

Inpixon announced it has completed the acquisition and licensing of a broad portfolio of global positioning system (GPS) assets and intellectual property from GTX Corp (OTCQB: GTXO). The transaction is intended to allow Inpixon to expand the breadth of available solutions it can offer to enterprise and government customers and to offer seamless positioning as one transitions between outdoor and indoor environments.

Inpixon announced the launch of IPA Wi-Fi™ and support of IPA Pod™ sensors within the IPA Wi-Fi solution. The announcement marks an important milestone in the company's plan to capture market share in the fast-growing Wi-Fi analytics and indoor positioning markets.

Inpixon announced it is collaborating with the National Anti-Organized Retail Crime Association (NAORCA Worldwide) to combat retail crime by providing a free 90-day trial offer for IPA Video™ to retail members of national or regional organized retail crime (ORC) associations.

Inpixon announced it has completed the acquisition of Locality Systems Inc., a technology company based near Vancouver, Canada, specializing in wireless device positioning and radio frequency (RF) augmentation of video surveillance systems.

All results summarized in this press release (including the financial statement tables) should be considered preliminary, are qualified in their entirety by the financial statement tables included in this press release and are subject to change. Please refer to Inpixon's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on or about August 14, 2019.

Inpixon (Nasdaq:INPX) is a leader in Indoor Positioning Analytics (IPA). The Inpixon IPA platform includes sensors designed to find all accessible cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth devices anonymously. Paired with a high-performance data analytics platform, this technology delivers visibility, security, and business intelligence on any commercial or government location worldwide. Inpixon's products and professional services group help customers take advantage of mobile, big data, analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors.

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements.

INPIXON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except number of shares and par value data) As of June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,651 $ 1,008 Accounts receivable, net 2,384 1,280 Notes and other receivables -- 4 Inventory 680 568 Prepaid assets and other current assets 444 496 Total Current Assets 5,159 3,356 Property and equipment, net 138 202 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 473 -- Software development costs, net 1,641 1,690 Intangible assets, net 5,609 4,509 Goodwill 634 -- Loan to related party 10,031 2,204 Other assets 201 217 Total Assets $ 23,886 $ 12,178 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,274 $ 1,129 Accrued liabilities 1,304 1,792 Operating lease obligation 282 -- Deferred revenue 195 234 Short-term debt 7,094 4,127 Acquisition liability 460 -- Total Current Liabilities 10,609 7,282 Long Term Liabilities Long-term debt 73 74 Operating lease obligations, noncurrent 220 -- Other liabilities 491 19 Acquisition liability 750 -- Total Liabilities 12,143 7,375 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred Stock - $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, consisting of Series 4 Convertible Preferred Stock - 10,415 shares authorized; 1 and 1 issued, and 1 and 1 outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, and Series 5 Convertible Preferred Stock - 12,000 shares authorized; 126 and 0 issued, and 126 and 0 outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. -- -- Common Stock - $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 12,791,442 and 1,581,893 issued and 12,791,429 and 1,581,880 outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. 13 2 Additional paid-in capital 140,503 123,224 Treasury stock, at cost, 13 shares (695) (695) Accumulated other comprehensive income 57 26 Accumulated deficit (excluding $2,442 reclassified to additional paid in capital in quasi-reorganization) (128,157) (117,772) Stockholders' Equity Attributable to Inpixon 11,721 4,785 Non-controlling interest 22 18 Total Stockholders' Equity 11,743 4,803 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 23,886 $ 12,178

INPIXON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenues 1,491 839 2,854 1,687 Cost of Revenues 391 256 727 520 Gross Profit 1,100 583 2,127 1,167 Operating Expenses Research and development 796 253 1,752 523 Sales and marketing 681 479 1,314 811 General and administrative 3,018 3,530 6,368 6,473 Acquisition related costs 510 -- 647 16 Amortization of intangibles 820 804 1,633 1,607 Total Operating Expenses 5,825 5,066 11,714 9,430 Loss from Operations (4,725) (4,483) (9,587) (8,263) Other Income (Expense) Interest expense (509) (80) (865) (902) Loss on exchange of debt for equity (160) -- (160) -- Change in fair value of derivative liability -- -- -- 48 Gain on the sale of Sysorex Arabia -- -- -- 23 Other income/(expense) 163 (9) 232 (12) Total Other Income (Expense) (506) (89) (793) (843) Net Loss from Continuing Operations (5,231) (4,572) (10,380) (9,106) Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax -- (1,283) -- (2,993) Net Loss (5,231) (5,855) (10,380) (12,099) Net Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interest 9 3 4 2 Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders of Inpixon $ (5,240) $ (5,858) $ (10,384) $ (12,101) Deemed dividend to preferred stockholders -- (9,727) -- (11,235) Deemed dividend for triggering of warrant down round feature -- -- (1,250) -- Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (5,240) $ (15,585) $ (11,634) $ (23,336) Net Loss Per Basic and Diluted Common Share Loss from continuing operations $ (0.56) $ (39.49) $ (1.69) $ (86.85) Loss from discontinued operations -- (3.54) -- (12.78) Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.57) $ (43.05) $ (1.69) $ (99.64) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic and Diluted 9,257,898 362,060 6,889,873 234,198 Comprehensive Loss Net Loss $ (5,231) $ (5,855) (10,380) (12,099) Unrealized foreign exchange gain/(loss) from cumulative translation adjustments 39 2 31 (5) Comprehensive Loss $ (5,192) $ (5,853) $ (10,349) $ (12,104)

INPIXON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

Cash Flows (Used In) from Operating Activities Net loss $ (10,380) $ (12,099) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 527 1,040 Amortization of intangible assets 1,633 2,645 Amortization of right of use asset 164 -- Stock based compensation 1,748 857 Amortization of technology 33 33 Loss on exchange of debt for equity 160 -- Change in fair value of derivative liability -- (48) Amortization of debt discount 798 417 Provision for doubtful accounts 105 221 Gain on earnout -- (934) Gain on the settlement of liabilities -- (262) Gain on the sale of Sysorex Arabia -- (23) Other 26 2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and other receivables (1,198) 742 Inventory (109) (62) Other current assets 55 78 Prepaid licenses and maintenance contracts -- (12) Other assets (182) (41) Accounts payable 132 (6,934) Accrued liabilities 53 (3,561) Deferred revenue (67) 52 Other liabilities (66) (40) Total Adjustments 3,812 (5,830) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (6,568) (17,929) Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (44) (39) Investment in capitalized software (465) (364) Investment in Athentek -- (175) Investment in GTX (250) -- Investment in Locality (204) -- Net Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities (963) (578) Cash Flows From (Used in) Financing Activities Net repayments to bank facility (23) (1,141) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock, preferred stock and warrants 10,859 27,961 Repayment of notes payable (1) (113) Advances to related party (8,945) -- Repayments from related party 1,683 -- Net proceeds from promissory notes 4,500 -- Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities 8,073 26,707 Effect of Foreign Exchange Rate on Changes on Cash 31 (5) Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 573 8,195 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Beginning of period 1,218 351 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - End of period $ 1,791 $ 8,546





