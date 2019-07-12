Inphi to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 30





SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced it will release its second quarter 2019 results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, July 30 after the close of the market. In conjunction with the release, Inphi will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time with Ford Tamer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Edmunds, Chief Financial Officer.



To participate via telephone, dial 765-507-2591, conference ID: 9745619. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. A webcast of the conference call will be available live and archived on Inphi's website at https://www.inphi.com/investors/.

Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement. We move big data - fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi's expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That's where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi's solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com.

