Quantcast

Inovalon to Participate at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 27, 2019, 07:55:00 AM EDT


BOWIE, Md., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq:INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that Keith Dunleavy, M.D., chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Inovalon, and Jonathan Boldt, chief financial officer of Inovalon, will present at the Morgan Stanley 2019 Global Healthcare Conference at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York City, September 9 - 11.

The presentation will take place at 4:40 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Investors may access a live audio webcast of the presentation on the Investor Relations section of Inovalon's website at www.inovalon.com. Archived versions will remain posted for a limited time.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real-time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon's unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of "Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®." Supporting thousands of clients, including 24 of the top 25 U.S. health plans and 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, Inovalon's technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than 976,000 physicians, 535,000 clinical facilities, 278 million Americans, and nearly 46 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

Contact:

Kim E. Collins

kcollins@inovalon.com

301-809-4000 x1473

Source: Inovalon Holdings, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: INOV




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7901.93
48.19  ▲  0.61%
DJIA 26001.31
102.48  ▲  0.40%
S&P 500 2893.37
14.99  ▲  0.52%
Data as of Aug 27, 2019 | 09:59AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar