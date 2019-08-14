Quantcast

See headlines for IVFH
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and First Half of 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 14, 2019, 05:52:00 PM EDT


    Second Quarter Revenue Increased 16% to $13.9 Million

     Specialty Foodservice Revenue Up 17% to $11.7 Million

     e-commerce Revenue Up Over 29% to $1.8 Million

    BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:IVFH), ("IVFH" or "the Company") an interconnected platform of specialty food companies that provides chefs and consumers direct access to the highest quality unique specialty food products across the U.S., today reported its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2019.

    Sam Klepfish, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings stated, "IVFH experienced strong growth across both our specialty foodservice and e-commerce channels during the 2019 second quarter, reflecting increasing customer awareness of our product offerings, as well as successfully leveraging the resources of our interconnected platform.  Our continued emphasis on providing customers with new, exciting, and unique products that reflect the latest food trends helped drive strong second quarter results."

    "We continue to make strategic investments to support current and future growth opportunities across our business and during the second quarter we added a new e-commerce focused corporate VP of Operations and expanded our accounting capabilities and staff.  In addition, we recently announced a new independent board member and signed an agreement to purchase a 200,000 square-foot fulfillment facility that adds significant growth capacity and ﻿will support both our national e-commerce and northeast specialty foodservice distribution businesses.

    "IVFH's focus on unique specialty foods supports growing consumer preferences to smaller, high-quality, digitally-driven suppliers.  As a result, we are experiencing higher levels of demand and interest from current and potential customers.  I am excited by our growth opportunities for the remainder of 2019 and beyond," concluded. Mr. Klepfish. 

    IVFH's revenue increased to $13.9 million during the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $12.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.  The primary drivers of the 16% increase in second quarter revenue was due to strong growth in the Company's specialty foodservice and e-commerce businesses.  For the first half of fiscal 2019, total revenue increased 17% to $26.8 million, compared to $22.9 million last year. 

    Deferred revenue which includes revenues associated with the Company's e-commerce subscription services, including both Mouth and iGourmet, increased to $281,000 at June 30, 2019, compared to $26,000 at June 30, 2018. For the 2019 second quarter, IVFH had over 21,650 active and unique e-commerce customers, which is an increase of approximately 17% from the same period last year.

    The following table sets forth IVFH's revenue by business category for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018:

      Three Months Ended
      June 30,

    2019    		   % of Net Sales

    		   June 30,

    2018

    		   % of Net Sales

    		   %  Change
    Specialty Foodservice. $   11,670,000   84%   $   10,013,000   83%   17%
    E-commerce   1,784,000   13%     1,384,000   12%   29%
    National Brand Management     471,000   3%       592,000   5%   -20%
    Total IVFH $   13,925,000   100%   $   11,989,000   100%   16%



      Six Months Ended
      June 30,

    2019    		   % of Net Sales

    		   June 30,

    2018

    		   % of Net Sales

    		   % Change
    Specialty Foodservice $   21,968,000   82%   $  19,258,000   84%   14%
    E-commerce   3,880,000   15%     2,435,000   11%   59%
    National Brand Management     937,000   3%       1,213,000   5%   -23%
    Total IVFH $  26,785,000   100%   $   22,906,000   100%   17%

    For the 2019 second quarter, selling and administrative ("SG&A") expense, as a percentage of net revenue, was 28.9% compared to 25.6% in the prior year quarter.  SG&A expenses increased as a result of investments the Company continues to make to support growth including investments associated with procurement, accounting, and systems, as well as the expansion of fulfillment capabilities within the iGourmet warehouse for both e-commerce and specialty foodservice.  For the 2019 first six months, SG&A expense, as a percentage of net revenue, was 29.1% compared to 26.5% for 2018.

    For the 2019 second quarter, net income was $22,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to $330,000, or $0.01 per diluted share in the prior year's second quarter. For the 2019 first six months, net income was $185,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $779,000, or $0.02 per diluted share for the 2018 first six months.

    Cash EBITDA for the 2019 second quarter was $467,000, compared to $785,000 in the prior year quarter.  For the 2019 first six months, Cash EBITDA was $1.1 million, compared to $1.5 million for the same period a year ago.

    IVFH's balance sheet remains strong with $3.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, and the full availability of over $2 million in commercial credit including the Company's $2 million commercial credit line which was extended through August 2021.

    About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

    Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. is an interconnected platform of small, specialty food companies serving business and consumer customers.  The platform offers efficient, cost effective, and transparent sourcing of over 7,000 specialty food products including proprietary branded products. Sales channels on the platform include specialty foodservice channels and data driven DTC e-commerce channels including leading specialty food direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com as well as a strong specialty food omnichannel offering via www.amazon.com, www.jet.com and www.walmart.com

    Forward-Looking Statements

    This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") that are based on the current beliefs of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as "should," "could," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "might," "potentially" or "expect." The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein. 

    Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
    Ronit Wallerstein Andrew M. Berger
    Investor Relations Managing Director
    Innovative Foods Holdings, Inc. SM Berger & Company, Inc.
    (718) 645-1755 (216) 464-6400
    rwallerstein@IVFH.com andrew@smberger.com



    Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

    Consolidated Balance Sheets

        June 30,     December 31,  
        2019     2018  
        (unaudited)        
    ASSETS                
    Current assets                
    Cash and cash equivalents   $ 3,158,853     $ 4,759,817  
    Accounts receivable, net     3,018,700       3,039,756  
    Inventory     2,217,174       2,301,377  
    Other current assets     197,583       144,301  
    Total current assets     8,592,310       10,245,251  
                     
    Property and equipment, net     2,235,416       2,456,610  
    Investments     395,025       339,525  
    Right of use assets, operating leases, net     268,638       -  
    Right of use assets, finance leases, net     122,619       -  
    Other amortizable intangible assets, net     1,702,301       2,158,498  
    Goodwill and other unamortizable intangible assets     2,183,065       2,183,065  
    Total assets   $ 15,499,374     $ 17,382,949  
                     
    LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
    Current liabilities                
    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 2,043,215     $ 3,689,868  
    Accrued interest     18,378       16,402  
    Deferred revenue     280,928       559,315  
    Notes payable - current portion     901,728       928,857  
    Lease liability - operating leases, current     197,014       -  
    Lease liability - finance leases, current     20,605       -  
    Contingent liability - current portion     519,108       472,876  
    Total current liabilities     3,980,976       5,667,318  
                     
    Lease liability - operating leases, non-current     71,624       -  
    Lease liability - finance leases, non-current     97,959       -  
    Contingent liability - long-term     247,600       357,600  
    Note payable - long term portion     464,047       1,196,245  
    Total liabilities     4,862,206       7,221,163  
                     
    Commitment and contingencies (see note 16)     -       -  
                     
    Stockholders' equity                
                     
    Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 36,427,354 and 36,296,218 shares issued, and 33,839,774 and 33,708,638 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively     3,640       3,627  
    Additional paid-in capital     36,421,970       36,132,065  
    Treasury stock: 2,373,171 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018     (1,016,370 )     (1,016,370 )
    Accumulated deficit     (24,772,072 )     (24,957,536 )
    Total stockholders' equity     10,637,168       10,161,786  
                     
    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 15,499,374     $ 17,382,949  

    Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

    Consolidated Statements of Operations

        For the Three     For the Three     For the Six     For the Six  
        Months Ended     Months Ended     Months Ended     Months Ended  
        June 30,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
        2019     2018     2019     2018  
                                     
                                     
    Revenue   $ 13,925,451     $ 11,989,003     $ 26,784,666     $ 22,905,547  
    Cost of goods sold     9,862,369       8,409,485       18,743,749       15,846,916  
    Gross margin     4,063,082       3,579,518       8,040,917       7,058,631  
                                     
    Selling, general and administrative expenses     4,017,829       3,070,979       7,806,826       6,074,796  
    Total operating expenses     4,017,829       3,070,979       7,806,826       6,074,796  
                                     
    Operating income     45,253       508,539       234,091       983,835  
                                     
    Other (income) expense:                                
    Gain on settlement of contingent liability     -       (11,000 )     -       (11,000 )
    Interest expense, net     23,149       34,296       48,627       61,044  
    Total other expense     23,149       23,296       48,627       50,044  
                                     
    Net income before taxes     22,104       485,243       185,464       933,791  
                                     
    Income tax expense     -       155,000       -       155,000  
                                     
    Net income   $ 22,104     $ 330,243     $ 185,464     $ 778,791  
                                     
    Net income per share - basic   $ 0.001     $ 0.010     $ 0.005     $ 0.023  
                                     
    Net income per share - diluted   $ 0.001     $ 0.010     $ 0.005     $ 0.023  
                                     
    Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     33,947,817       34,007,519       34,001,294       33,966,497  
                                     
    Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     33,947,817       34,007,519       34,001,294       33,966,497  





    Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

    Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  

        For the Six     For the Six  
        Months Ended     Months Ended  
        June 30,     June 30,  
        2019     2018  
                     
                     
    Cash flows from operating activities:                
    Net income   $ 185,464     $ 778,791  
    Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:                
    Depreciation and amortization     631,026       500,027  
    Amortization of right-of-use asset     88,644       -  
    Stock based compensation     196,252       23,408  
    Gain on settlement of contingent liability     -       (11,000 )
    Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts     (2,779 )     -  
                     
    Changes in assets and liabilities:                
    Accounts receivable     (6,665 )     (428,976 )
    Inventory and other current assets, net     30,921       (526,246 )
    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (1,551,011 )     22,865  
    Deferred revenue     (278,387 )     25,565  
    Contingent liabilities     (63,768 )     -  
    Operating lease liability     (88,644 )     -  
    Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (858,947 )     384,434  
                     
    Cash flows from investing activities:                
    Cash related to the igourmet asset acquisition     -       (2,409,437 )
    Cash paid for website development     (23,500 )     -  
    Acquisition of property and equipment     (85,829 )     (99,804 )
    Investment in food related company     (25,000 )     (50,000 )
    Net cash used in investing activities     (134,329 )     (2,559,241 )
                     
    Cash flows from financing activities:                
    Purchase of stock options from officers, directors, and employees     -       (167,000 )
    Cash received from exercise of warrants     -       35,000  
    Cash paid in settlement of contingent liability - Oasis acquisition     -       (189,000 )
    Borrowings on term loan     -       1,500,000  
    Purchase of treasury stock     -       (24,057 )
    Principal payments on debt     (594,877 )     (545,674 )
    Principal payments capital leases     (12,811 )     (3,993 )
    Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (607,688 )     605,276  
                     
    Decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (1,600,964 )     (1,569,531 )
                     
    Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     4,759,817       5,133,435  
                     
    Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 3,158,853     $ 3,563,904  
                     
    Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:                
                     
    Cash paid during the period for:                
    Interest   $ 49,337     $ 65,114  
                     
    Taxes   $ -     $ 155,000  
                     
    Non-cash investing and financing activities:                
    Issuance of 131,136 shares of common stock previously accrued   $ 93,666     $ -  
    Right to use assets and liabilities - operating, upon adoption of ASU 2016-02   $ 388,581     $ -  
    Return of equipment and reduction in amount due under equipment financing loan   $ 33,075     $ -  
    Increase in right of use assets and liabilities   $ 18,701     $ -  
    Investment in food related company   $ 30,500     $ -  





      Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
      June 30,

    2019    		   June 30,

    2018    		   June 30,

    2019    		   June 30, 2018
    Adjusted Net Income and EPS              
    Revenue $   13,925,451   $   11,989,003   $   26,784,666   $   22,905,547
    Net Income     22,104     330,243     185,464     778,791
    Amortization of intangible assets (1)     250,567     216,157     479,697     405,303
    Stock related expenses (2)     96,108       14,621       196,252       23,408
    Adjusted Net Income



         		 $   368,779   $   561,021   $   861,413   $   1,207,502
    Weighted Avg. Shares Outstanding Diluted (3)



         		   33,947,817     34,007,519     34,001,294     33,966,497
    Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $   0.011   $   0.016   $   0.025   $   0.036
                   
      Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
      June 30,

    2019    		   June 30,

    2018    		   June 30,

    2019    		   June 30, 2018
    Cash EBITDA              
    Net Income $   22,104   $   330,243   $   185,464   $   778,791
    Interest expense, taxes & other income   23,149     178,296     48,627     205,044
    Depreciation & amortization   325,821     261,614     631,026     500,027
    Stock related expenses (2)     96,108       14,621       196,252       23,408
    Cash EBITDA $   467,182   $   784,774   $   1,061,369   $   1,507,270
  • Includes non-cash amortization charges related to assets acquired
  • Includes stock and options-based compensation and expenses
  • Full Year GAAP weighted fully diluted share count 

    • Source: Innovative Food Holdings

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: IVFH




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7773.94
    -242.42  ▼  3.02%
    DJIA 25479.42
    -800.49  ▼  3.05%
    S&P 500 2840.60
    -85.72  ▼  2.93%
    Data as of Aug 14, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar