Innovation, Optimization and the Cloud Take Center Stage at Sage Sessions X3



Registration now open for exclusive Sage X3 event; Industry Analyst Mickey North Rizza to keynote

ATLANTA, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions, announced today that it will host Sage Sessions X3, an educational experience designed to help fast-growing companies in complex industries thrive, on September 4-5, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency in Scottsdale, AZ. The forum will provide Sage X3 customers and partners with actionable insights to maximize business success, educate end users on how to create greater automation and C-level executives on how better manage an entire business, from supply chain to sales.



Through comprehensive product demos, real-life case studies and informative dialogue from across the Sage X3 ecosystem, attendees will learn how to leverage the next generation ERP business management solution that is helping scaling businesses run a more agile organization. As part of the event's educational offering, a customer roundtable will provide guests an in-depth look at the greater flexibility, efficiency and user satisfaction Sage X3 is delivering to complex businesses in core verticals.

"Manufacturing and supply chain operations are becoming increasingly digitalized, forcing customers to rethink the way products and processes are connected. Sage X3 keeps customers in these markets one step ahead. With Sage Sessions X3, new adopters can gain hands-on learning alongside longtime customers and partners who are delivering real business results," said Nancy Harris, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, North America.

The event will offer expansive opportunities for learning, networking and transformation through Sage's dynamic technology. The sessions will include five content tracks to address the unique needs of both C-level executives and day-to-day end users at companies employing Sage X3.

Mickey North Rizza, Program Vice President, Enterprise Applications and Digital Commerce, IDC, an award-winning analyst with over 20 years' experience in supply chain, sourcing, procurement will headline.

Robyn Benicasa, a World Champion Adventure Racer, 3x Guinness World Record kayaker, San Diego firefighter, 10x Ironman triathlete and New York Times bestselling author, will keynote the event. Robyn shares essential elements of teamwork, how to build world-class teams that succeed against the toughest odds.

Sage Sessions X3 will also offer a Women in Leadership seminar led by accomplished employment attorney and award-winning speaker Star Bobatoon. With deep experience in corporate management issues, Star will provide attendees with actionable insights to help build a culture of inclusion.

Guests will also get exclusive insights and a sneak peek of our product roadmap from Sage executives, including:

Blair Crump, President

Ron McMurtrie, Chief Marketing and Business Enablement Officer

Nancy Harris, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, North America

Jennifer Warawa, Executive Vice President, Partners, Accountants and Alliances

Click here to register and learn more about Sage Sessions X3.

