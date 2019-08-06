Innospec Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





Operating income up 12 percent; Operating income excluding Octane Additives up 37 percent



Strong sales growth in Oilfield Services and its operating income more than doubled



EPS impacted by higher share-based compensation accruals and lower Octane Additives contribution



Strong cash generation reduces net debt to 0.3x EBITDA

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Total net sales for the quarter were $362.4 million, up 1 percent from the $358.1 million reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Net income was $22.3 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to $21.8 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, recorded a year ago. EBITDA for the quarter was $43.8 million compared to $43.7 million in 2018's second quarter.

Results for this quarter include special items summarized in the table below. Excluding these items, adjusted non-GAAP EPS was $1.12 per diluted share, compared to $1.00 per diluted share a year ago. Excluding Octane Additives from both periods, adjusted non-GAAP EPS was $1.12 compared to $0.80 in the same period last year, a 40 percent increase. Innospec closed the quarter in a net debt position of $54.8 million. Cash generation for the quarter was positive with net cash provided by operating activities of $50.0 million before capital expenditures and software capitalization totaling $5.7 million.

EBITDA, income before income taxes and net income excluding special items, and related per-share amounts, are non-GAAP financial measures that are defined and reconciled with GAAP results herein and in the schedules below.

Quarter ended June 30, 2019 Quarter ended June 30, 2018 (in millions, except share and per share data) Income

before

income

taxes Net

income Diluted

EPS Income

before

income

taxes Net

income Diluted

EPS Reported GAAP amounts $ 30.5 $ 22.3 $ 0.90 $ 29.5 $ 21.8 $ 0.89 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4.6 3.6 0.15 4.8 3.8 0.16 Foreign currency exchange losses/(gains) 1.8 1.3 0.05 (1.6) (1.2) (0.05) Adjustment of income tax provisions - 0.4 0.02 - - - 6.4 5.3 0.22 3.2 2.6 0.11 Adjusted non-GAAP amounts $ 36.9 $ 27.6 $ 1.12 $ 32.7 $ 24.4 $ 1.00

Commenting on the second quarter results, Patrick S. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, said,

"This has been another good quarter for Innospec, showing the strength and balance of our portfolio. Operating income increased by 12 percent despite a significant reduction from our Octane Additives business and increased share-based compensation accruals driven by the increase in our share price. Adjusted non-GAAP EPS excluding Octane Additives is up 40 percent, which demonstrates the quality of our businesses and the successful execution of our strategy."

"Fuel Specialties operating income was similar to a strong comparative quarter, despite having to deal with some raw material disruptions. The strategy of this business remains on track and the organic growth opportunities continue to offer attractive future potential."

"In Performance Chemicals, raw material prices fell, which fed through to lower selling prices for some of our contractual business. While this resulted in lower revenue, it contributed to improved margins and overall operating income, which rose 13 percent compared to the same period last year."

"Oilfield Services has outperformed the market and again delivered very positive results. Our combination of good technology and service continues to be attractive to customers in this market. I am also pleased that our focus on margins and product mix has contributed to a significant improvement in operating income."

"As we expected there were minimal sales in Octane Additives, which resulted in operating income for the quarter of $0.1 million compared to $5.2 million a year ago."

"Overall, excluding Octane Additives, a 37 percent improvement in operating income demonstrates the strength of our portfolio and positions us well for the future."

Revenues in Fuel Specialties were $133.3 million for the quarter down by 1 percent from last year as a positive price/mix of 5 percent was offset by an adverse currency impact of 4 percent combined with a 2 percent reduction in volumes. Gross margins of 33.5 percent were similar to the second quarter of 2018, although slightly weaker sequentially due to sales mix. Operating income for the quarter was $24.1 million up slightly from $23.7 million in the same quarter last year.

In Performance Chemicals, revenues of $104.7 million were down 12 percent from $118.9 million year ago driven by a 5 percent reduction in volumes, a negative currency impact of 4 percent and an adverse price/mix of 3 percent as lower raw material costs fed through into lower prices. Gross margins were up by 2.9 percentage points on prior year, driven by raw material movements, product mix and other improvement actions. Operating income was up by 13 percent from last year at $11.0 million.

In Oilfield Services, revenues of $122.5 million were up 29 percent on the second quarter of 2018, driven by continued improvement in customer activity, in production and in stimulation. Gross margins were up 3.8 percentage points on the second quarter of 2018, largely as a result of a favorable sales mix. Operating income of $10.1 million more than doubled from $4.1 million in the same quarter last year.

In Octane Additives, revenues for the quarter were $1.9 million compared to $10.0 million a year ago. Operating income of $0.1 million compared to $5.2 million in last year's second quarter.

Corporate costs for the quarter were $13.6 million, compared to the $14.4 million recorded a year ago. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 26.9 percent compared to 26.1 percent last year, as a consequence of the geographical location of taxable profits.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $50.0 million, compared to $2.3 million a year ago. In the quarter, the Company also distributed $12.2 million to shareholders for the semi-annual dividend. As of June 30, 2019, Innospec had $106.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and total debt of $160.9 million, further strengthening our balance sheet and moving our net debt to approximately 0.3x EBITDA.

Mr. Williams concluded,

"We have faced some challenges during this quarter as a result of the cyber security incident which we disclosed in a Form 8-K. I am very grateful to our customers, suppliers, employees, and other partners, who have shown us great support through this period. We believe that this issue is transitionary and short-term and Innospec will emerge a stronger company."

We believe our underlying markets remain in good shape and our businesses continue to deliver high quality products and services, which has resulted in another strong set of results."

"Our strategic businesses continue to perform well. Excluding Octane Additives, operating income growth of 37 percent and strong cash generation of $50 million are both excellent results."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

About Innospec Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Schedule 1 INNOSPEC INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 (in millions, except share and per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 362.4 $ 358.1 $ 750.7 $ 718.8 Cost of goods sold (251.3 ) (255.3 ) (521.8 ) (511.5 ) Gross profit 111.1 102.8 228.9 207.3 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative (71.2 ) (65.8 ) (143.7 ) (133.1 ) Research and development (8.2 ) (8.7 ) (17.3 ) (17.0 ) Total operating expenses (79.4 ) (74.5 ) (161.0 ) (150.1 ) Operating income 31.7 28.3 67.9 57.2 Other income, net - 3.0 4.1 5.5 Interest expense, net (1.2 ) (1.8 ) (2.7 ) (3.5 ) Income before income taxes 30.5 29.5 69.3 59.2 Income taxes (8.2 ) (7.7 ) (18.3 ) (15.2 ) Net income $ 22.3 $ 21.8 $ 51.0 $ 44.0 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.91 $ 0.89 $ 2.08 $ 1.80 Diluted $ 0.90 $ 0.89 $ 2.07 $ 1.79 Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 24,483 24,409 24,468 24,389 Diluted 24,678 24,591 24,671 24,584

INNOSPEC INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 2A SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS OF RESULTS Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 (in millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales: Fuel Specialties $ 133.3 $ 134.2 $ 289.3 $ 277.6 Performance Chemicals 104.7 118.9 222.8 242.9 Oilfield Services 122.5 95.0 236.7 187.9 Octane Additives 1.9 10.0 1.9 10.4 362.4 358.1 750.7 718.8 Gross profit/(loss): Fuel Specialties 44.7 44.5 100.4 93.0 Performance Chemicals 24.0 23.8 50.6 49.2 Oilfield Services 41.5 28.6 79.2 60.0 Octane Additives 0.9 5.9 (1.3 ) 5.1 111.1 102.8 228.9 207.3 Operating income/(loss): Fuel Specialties 24.1 23.7 57.0 51.9 Performance Chemicals 11.0 9.7 24.5 21.8 Oilfield Services 10.1 4.1 17.9 7.1 Octane Additives 0.1 5.2 (2.7 ) 3.8 Corporate costs (13.6 ) (14.4 ) (28.8 ) (27.4 ) Total operating income $ 31.7 $ 28.3 $ 67.9 $ 57.2

Schedule 2B NON-GAAP MEASURES Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 (in millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income $ 22.3 $ 21.8 $ 51.0 $ 44.0 Interest expense, net 1.2 1.8 2.7 3.5 Income taxes 8.2 7.7 18.3 15.2 Depreciation and amortization: Fuel Specialties 1.0 0.9 1.9 1.9 Performance Chemicals 4.9 4.7 9.6 9.7 Oilfield Services 4.5 4.4 8.8 8.5 Octane Additives 0.3 0.3 0.6 0.6 Corporate costs 1.4 2.1 2.6 4.2 EBITDA 43.8 43.7 95.5 87.6 EBITDA: Fuel Specialties 25.1 24.6 58.9 53.8 Performance Chemicals 15.9 14.4 34.1 31.5 Oilfield Services 14.6 8.5 26.7 15.6 Octane Additives 0.4 5.5 (2.1 ) 4.4 Corporate costs (12.2 ) (12.3 ) (26.2 ) (23.2 ) 43.8 40.7 91.4 82.1 Other income, net - 3.0 4.1 5.5 EBITDA $ 43.8 $ 43.7 $ 95.5 $ 87.6 EBITDA by segment includes operating income relating to the segments, excluding depreciation and amortization.





Schedule 3 INNOSPEC INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 106.1 $ 123.1 Trade and other accounts receivable 280.0 279.7 Inventories 248.2 248.0 Prepaid expenses 11.9 11.6 Prepaid income taxes 4.3 1.5 Total current assets 650.5 663.9 Net property, plant and equipment 200.3 196.4 Goodwill 364.3 364.9 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36.0 - Other intangible assets 125.1 136.3 Deferred tax assets 8.6 8.8 Pension asset 99.4 95.9 Other non-current assets 5.4 7.2 Total assets $ 1,489.6 $ 1,473.4 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Overdraft $ 0.7 $ - Accounts payable 117.1 126.8 Accrued liabilities 132.0 132.1 Current portion of long-term debt 21.5 21.4 Current portion of finance leases 1.3 1.8 Current portion of plant closure provisions 5.3 5.9 Current portion of accrued income taxes 14.2 8.6 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 11.6 - Total current liabilities 303.7 296.6 Long-term debt, net of current portion 136.5 186.2 Finance leases, net of current portion 0.9 1.5 Plant closure provisions, net of current portion 44.1 43.6 Accrued income taxes, net of current portion 36.3 40.0 Unrecognized tax benefits, net of current portion 14.6 14.0 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 24.4 - Deferred tax liabilities 48.1 48.2 Pension liabilities and post-employment benefits 16.0 15.7 Other non-current liabilities 1.9 2.1 Equity 863.1 825.5 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,489.6 $ 1,473.4





Schedule 4 INNOSPEC INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended

June 20 (in millions) 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 51.0 $ 44.0 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23.8 25.3 Deferred taxes 0.1 1.7 Cash contributions to defined benefit pension plans (0.5 ) (0.5 ) Non-cash movements on defined benefit pension plans (3.1 ) (2.2 ) Stock option compensation 3.2 1.9 Changes in working capital (11.4 ) (65.7 ) Movements in accrued income taxes (0.6 ) (5.7 ) Movements in plant closure provisions - 1.8 Movements in unrecognized tax benefits 0.7 0.6 Movements in other assets and liabilities - (0.9 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 63.2 0.3 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital expenditures (16.2 ) (10.5 ) Business combinations, net of cash acquired - (5.8 ) Internally developed software (0.7 ) (0.8 ) Net cash used in investing activities (16.9 ) (17.1 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net (repayment)/receipt of revolving credit facility (50.0 ) 5.0 Receipt of short-term borrowing 0.7 - Repayment of finance leases (0.9 ) (1.4 ) Dividend paid (12.2 ) (10.7 ) Issue of treasury stock 1.3 1.1 Repurchase of common stock (2.1 ) (1.2 ) Net cash used in financing activities (63.2 ) (7.2 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (17.0 ) (24.2 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 123.1 90.2 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 106.1 $ 66.0

Amortization of deferred finance costs of $0.3 million (2018 - $0.3 million) are included in depreciation and amortization in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows and in interest expense, net in the condensed consolidated statements of income.

Source: Innospec Inc.