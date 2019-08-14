InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB:INND) To Launch HearIQ Series of App Controlled Personal Sound Amplifier Products ("PSAPs")

InnerScope's HearIQ Series of App Controlled PSAPs will be one of the highest quality PSAPs on the market and will be offered and sold through its planned deployment of 1000+ locations of Hearing Screening Retail Kiosks

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:INND) ("InnerScope") a manufacturer and Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") distributor/retailer of FDA-Registered Hearing Aids, Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, ("Hearing Products") Hearing Related Treatment Therapies, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing Supplements and proprietary CBD Oil ("Hearing Health Products") (collectively "Hearing Product Portfolio"), will be launching the HearIQ Series of App Controlled Personal Sound Amplifier Products ("PSAPs"), (the "HearIQ "). The HearIQ are ear-level worn PSAPs designed to be user controlled and self-fit in a matter of minutes right out of the box.



HearIQ 20



INND HearIQ ITC Rechargeable



INND Hearing Screening Kiosk





The HearIQ (one of the first ear-level PSAPs on the market to offer Smart Phone User APP Controlled features for both iPhone and Android users) is offered in two uniquely designed models for instant user comfort, a Receiver-In-Canal ("RIC") model and a Fully Rechargeable In-The-Canal ("ITC") model. Moreover, InnerScope believes its HearIQ RIC model is one of the highest quality PSAPs ever to be offered or marketed. InnerScope is fast becoming the hearing industry leader by offering an affordable and convenient access to a complete line of Hearing Products and Healthcare Related Products offered direct to the consumer or through major retailers.

InnerScope's plans are for the consumers to purchase the HearIQ through InnerScope's planned deployment of 1000+ locations of its Hearing Screening Retail Kiosks ("Hearing Kiosks") to be located inside large major hospitals, sporting venues & other public locations, grocery stores/retailers, local retailers, and pharmacy chains. InnerScope not only plans to market and sell the HearIQ in these 1000+ locations, but also will allow the consumer to purchase InnerScope's complete Hearing Product Portfolio, either right off the shelf, or through InnerScope's DTC online sales portals. The HearIQ, offered at under $400.00 dollars, will allow the consumer an affordable first option and choice to experience augmented hearing from one of the highest quality ear-level PSAPs offered. In addition, InnerScope anticipates having wholesale vendor agreements with most of the retailers for the sale of its Hearing Product Portfolio through its Hearing Kiosks locations. InnerScope believes the wholesale vendor agreements will give the retailer a great incentive to promote InnerScope's Hearing Product Portfolio in-store and through each of the retailer's online sales portal.

Mark Moore, Co-Founder & Chairman of InnerScope Hearing Technologies, commented, "InnerScope, with its development of the Hearing Screening Retail Kiosks and multiple lines of affordable High Quality Hearing Products, is creating a new 'Hearing Revolution', and is on path to disrupt the $10 billion dollar global hearing aid industry by 'Revolutionizing' the way hearing healthcare is delivered."

Since the recent announcement of InnerScope's plans to deploy 1000's of Hearing Kiosks, InnerScope has had dozens of inquiries from across the Unites States, including large international retailers interested in having the Hearing Kiosks placed in all of their locations. These inquiries range from major retail chains, large physical therapy groups, large and major pharmacies chains, to large major medical healthcare distributors and organizations. InnerScope is currently ramping-up for starting the deployment of its Hearing Kiosks to multiple retailers throughout the U.S.

Some Features of the HearIQSeries

The HearIQ20 RIC has 20-channels of high-performance digital sound processing ("DSP") with a wide dynamic range compression ("WDRC") multi-memory amplifier. Also includes:

Multi-Bands Frequency Shaping

Multi-Bands Layered Noise Reduction

Adaptive Feedback Cancellation

Quick Hearing Check

App Controlled Self-Fit / Volume and Program

The HearIQITC Rechargeable is an 8-channel multi-channel wide dynamic range compression ("WDRC") digital sound processing ("DSP") amplifier. Also includes:

Magnetic Contact Charging System - Charging Time 6 ½ hours

312A Rechargeable Battery - Last up to 25 Hours of Use

Quick Hearing Check

App Controlled Self-Fit / Volume and Program

"By adding the HearIQ Series to InnerScope's High Quality Hearing Product line, gives InnerScope the ability to capture the consumer early on in their search for a hearing solution," said Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "With our 100+ combined years experience in the retail hearing aid business, we know that once a person uses amplification (as long as its of high quality) they always desire to want to upgrade to the next level for better hearing. This allows InnerScope to continue to retain that customer for years to come."

"We are extremely amazed by the overwhelming response from all different retailers and businesses for our Hearing Screening Retail Kiosks. We believe giving the public the ability to have Free, Easy and Convenient access to self-check for many health related issues is the wave of the future. Unfortunately, it is well known that hearing is one of our five senses that most of the population has not routinely or ever had their hearing checked or tested, unless it was back in grade school. We believe InnerScope's Hearing Screening Retail Kiosks will be used by tens of thousands of people who will now incorporate checking their hearing into their normal healthcare maintenance routine," concluded Mr. Moore.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB:INND)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB:INND) is a rapidly expanding consolidator of the hearing aid industry. Management is applying decades of profitable industry experience and technology to an antiquated and disjointed industry, unlocking scale and efficiency, which will serve all of InnerScope's stakeholders. Its direct-to-consumer model is revolutionizing the industry with its Walmart.com, Sears.com and Kmart.com relationship representing a paramount shift in the consumption of hearing aids by the hearing impaired.

In addition, InnerScope plans to continue to open, acquire, and operate a physical chain of clinicsaidaudiological and retail hearing. InnerScope's mission is to serve approximately 1.2 billion people around the globe that are suffering with 25db or greater hearing loss across the entire hearing impaired vertical from R&D and manufacturing through direct consumer sales and services. For more information, please visit: www.innd.com. For the Most Up-to-Date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB:INND), please visit and follow our Official Twitter account @inndstock Page. https://twitter.com/inndstock

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or InnerScope Hearing Technologies future performance or financial condition. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "should," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in InnerScope Hearing Technologies filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. InnerScope Hearing Technologies undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

Contact

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

Info@innd.com

916-218-4100

www.innd.com

Walmart.com

Sears.com

Kmart.com

1000+ locations of its Hearing Screening Retail Kiosks

For the Most Up-to-Date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB:INND), please visit and follow our Official Twitter account @inndstock Page.

https://twitter.com/inndstock

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/146930b3-4202-40f1-8209-188255caa756

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89c8ee61-8c30-4c3f-be1a-c9c5e20d48ff

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9016eee4-1e0c-4635-87cf-5e49d1c2d5f0

Source: InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.