InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB:INND) Successfully Opens 11 Hearing Aid Retail Clinics



InnerScope Further Demonstrates Execution to Increase its Retail Footprint within Northern California in 2019 by Ultimately Opening 25 Audiological Hearing Aid Retail Clinics to Augment its Continued Distribution Partnerships with Walmart.com, Sears.com and Kmart.com

ROSEVILLE, Calif., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:INND) ("InnerScope") a manufacturer and Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") distributor/retailer of FDA-Registered Hearing Aids, Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, ("Hearing Products") Hearing Related Treatment Therapies, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing Supplements and proprietary CBD Oil ("Hearing Health Products") (collectively "Hearing Product Portfolio"), announced it has successfully opened its 11th Audiological Hearing Aid Retail Clinic under its dba Value Audiology & Hearing Aid Center brand ("Retail Clinics") with today's "Grand Opening" of its newest Retail Clinic located in South Sacramento, California. InnerScope, based on its previously announced Expansion "Rollout Plan" of opening new Retail Clinics, continues to be on track to open its 25 Retail Clinics by the end of 2019.

InnerScope believes its long-term strategy for increasing its market share and establishing a large stake in the estimated $10 billion dollar hearing aid industry is to be the leader in delivering new innovation in affordable hearing healthcare and hearing aid technology to the estimated 48 million hearing impaired people in the United States. This includes being well positioned in all aspects in retail and wholesale distribution sales models with its Hearing Product Portfolio. Whether it's selling its Hearing Product Portfolio Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") through eCommerce websites or through InnerScope's owned Retail Clinics or through Business-to-Business ("B2B") to the estimated 15,000 U.S. audiological retail clinics, InnerScope's sales strategy is to participate in all forms of sales models.

By executing its long-term strategy, InnerScope's has successfully partnered with many companies that wanted to help deliver affordable DTC Hearing Products and Hearing Healthcare Products to its customers, such as Walmart.com, Sears.com and Kmart.com, and plans continue to partner with more major "Big Box" retailers and Pharmacies chains. InnerScope also has developed long-term Technology Partnerships Agreements with many other companies to developed new innovated Hearing Products and Hearing Health Products, such as the case with Zounds Hearing Inc., Erchonia Corporation and Advantego Corporation.

"InnerScope is exactly on track to successfully execute its Expansion "Rollout Plan" for 2019, by opening new 25 Retail Clinics," said Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "As we look forward beyond 2019, InnerScope will continue its Expansion "Rollout Plan" of strategically opening new Retail Clinics in California and throughout the Pacific North West."

"We are expecting a minimum annual sales run-rate to exceed $12 Million Dollars by the end of 2019 from just the 25 Retail Clinics. InnerScope's Retail Clinics in conjunction with Walmart.com , Sears.com and Kmart.com as well as its technology partners to include new strategic partnerships soon to be announced, will allow InnerScope to play a major role by being the leader delivering affordable hearing healthcare in this country and throughout the world," concluded Mr. Moore.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB:INND) is a rapidly expanding consolidator of the hearing aid industry. Management is applying decades of profitable industry experience and technology to an antiquated and disjointed industry, unlocking scale and efficiency, which will serve all of InnerScope's stakeholders. Its direct-to-consumer model is revolutionizing the industry with its Walmart.com, Sears.com and Kmart.com relationship representing a paramount shift in the consumption of hearing aids by the hearing impaired.

In addition, InnerScope plans to continue to open, acquire, and operate a physical chain of clinicsaid audiological and retail hearing . InnerScope's mission is to serve approximately 1.2 billion people around the globe that are suffering with 25db or greater hearing loss across the entire hearing impaired vertical from R&D and manufacturing through direct consumer sales and services. For more information, please visit: www.innd.com. For the Most Up-to-Date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB:INND), please visit and follow our Official Twitter account @inndstock Page. https://twitter.com/inndstock

