InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB:INND) Announces Significant Revenue Growth

InnerScope Continues to Accelerate Revenue Growth Quarter by Quarter as New Revenue Streams are being launched

ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:INND) ("InnerScope") a manufacturer and Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") distributor/retailer of FDA-Registered Hearing Aids, Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, ("Hearing Products") Hearing Related Treatment Therapies, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing Supplements and proprietary CBD Oil ("Hearing Health Products") (collectively "Hearing Product Portfolio"), announced today that its sales rose 502% to $532,550 for the first two quarters ending June 30, 2019 ("2019, Q1 & Q2"). This increase reflects the total revenues reported (unaudited) for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 ("2019 Q1") combined with total receipts booked (unaudited) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 ("2019 Q2") including prepaid hearing aid sales orders, compared to revenues reported of $105,991 for the same two quarters ending June 30, 2018 ("2018 Q1 & Q2").



Additionally, sales rose 185% in 2019 Q2 compared to 2019 Q1. This increase reflects the total receipts of $346,021 booked in 2019 Q2 including prepaid hearing aid sales orders, compared to revenues reported of $186,529 for 2019 Q1.

InnerScope is rapidly growing and expanding its Hearing Product Portfolio, technology partnerships as well as its distribution partners, to further solidify its market leadership position within the hearing industry by delivering disruptive innovative hearing technology. Beginning in 2018, InnerScope has made critical strategic investments in establishing a strong supply chain and an Omni-Channel distribution network that are both scalable. InnerScope also has invested in its personnel by adding key employees within its sales and marketing departments to further its scalable growth plans.

With the recent high level interest InnerScope has received from major "Big Box" retailers looking for entry into this huge underserved market of 42+ million Hearing-Impaired Americans, (the "Underserved Market") InnerScope is fully engaged and has taken the steps to initiate a revised version of its "Hearing Better in America" marketing campaign (the "Marketing Campaign") to be easily integrated within the "Big Box" store model. InnerScope believes the Marketing Campaign will be able to reach the Underserved Market and offer the major "Big Box" retailers' new revenue opportunities as well as creating retention and long-term loyalty for their customers.

Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope commented, "We have demonstrated significant growth with our existing resources and expertise, strengthening our market position. "We are confident in our ability to innovate, execute and continue to grow with our core team."

"We believe we have put in place all the pieces of the puzzle and have laid the foundation for InnerScope to grow rapidly. We appreciate the continued support of our current shareholders and we remain committed to exploring every option to succeed and achieve our growth objectives, including working with top investment bankers to find many opportunities to secure growth capitol and/or to find potential synergistic acquisition targets. We are highly optimistic for the future, given our current growth curve, especially when you consider most of our revenue streams are either just beginning or will be coming on line shortly. But, more importantly, with all the growth revenue pieces in place, InnerScope has the ability to successfully disrupt the $10 billion dollar global hearing aid industry, which in turn, will deliver significant shareholder value."

Continued Growth Outlook for 2019/2020

