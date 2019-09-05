INmune Bio to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 10th at 2:10 p.m. ET





LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB), an immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient's innate immune system to fight disease, is pleased to announce that R.J. Tesi, M.D., the Company's Co-founder and CEO, is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City to introduce the NeuLiv™ program for treatment of NASH.



Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Time: 2:10 p.m. - 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City

Room: Louis, 4th Floor

Live webcast: https://inmunebio.com/index.php/en/investors-2/ir-events

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event. To schedule a meeting, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at Inmune@kcsa.com.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the events and presentations section of the Company's investor relations website.

About INmune Bio, Inc.

INmune Bio, Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ:INMB) clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies targeting the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio is developing three product platforms: two products that reengineer the patient's innate immune system's response to cancer and one product to treat neuroinflammation that is currently focused on Alzheimer's disease. INKmune is a natural killer (NK) cell therapeutic that primes the patient's NK cells to attack minimal residual disease, the remaining cancer cells that are difficult to detect, which often cause relapse. INB03 inhibits myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSC), which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors. XPro1595 targets neuroinflammation, which causes microglial activation and neuronal cell death. INmune Bio's product platforms utilize a precision medicine approach for the treatment of a wide variety of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and chronic inflammation. To learn more, please visit www.inmunebio.com.

