INmune Bio Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Shareholder Update

By GlobeNewswire,  August 12, 2019, 09:01:00 AM EDT


LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) (the "Company"), an immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient's innate immune system to fight disease, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and is providing a business update for the year-to-date.

2019 Year-to-Date Corporate Highlights:

  • INmune Bio's management team rang the NASDAQ closing bell on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, to celebrate the Company's successful initial public offering ("IPO") in February 2019.
  • In May, the Company closed a private placement of approximately $4.7M of Common Stock priced led by Insiders and existing shareholders.
  • The Company published data on INmune Bio's INB16 (INKmune) cell line in peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE.
  • Reported positive preliminary data from INB03 Phase I clinical trial in cancer followed by a final report later this year as the Company advances the program into a Phase II study.
  • Edguardo (Ed) Baracchini a biotech business development veteran joined the board of directors.

"This year we remained focused on advancing our pipeline," stated RJ Tesi, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of INmune Bio. "More recently we announced we have begun planning a Phase II trial for INB03 after receiving positive preliminary data from its clinical Phase I study.  This preliminary data has allowed us to move forward with the development of INB03 as a combination immunotherapy for patients with cancer. We anticipate our full data set to be reported later this year followed by a Phase II study."

Our clinical programs continue to advance:

  • Received preliminary positive data on INB03's Phase I study in patients with advanced solid tumors. The trial was successful in determining, in order of priority, the safety of INB03 in cancer patients, the adequate dosage of INB03, and evidence of a biologic effect, as the Company begins planning a Phase II trial in cancer patients using INB03 as part of their combination immunotherapy. The target INB03 trough level was reached in three of three patients in the 1.0 mg/kg group. The inflammatory cytokine IL6, a biomarker of soluble TNF function, decreased by more than 50% in half of the patients, suggesting a pharmacodynamic effect of INB03.

     
  • INmune anticipates it will start patient enrollment in the Phase I study of XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and INKmune, INmune Bio's NK cell therapy focused on eliminating residual disease after cancer therapy, in the second half of 2019.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019:

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $0.4 million, compared to $6.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Net loss incurred during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 included a noncash waiver of common stock issuable of $1.5 million partially offset by noncash stock-based compensation expense of $1.0 million.

Research and development expense totaled approximately $0.3 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared with approximately $0.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. During the three months ended June 30, 2019, research and development expense included $0.6 million of research and development expense related to clinical trials, partially offset by $0.3 million of grants from the Alzheimer's Association which the Company recognized as contra research and development expense.

General and administrative expense was approximately $1.7 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to approximately $5.9 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2018.  The $4.2 million decline in general and administrative expense is due to lower noncash stock-based compensation ($1.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $5.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018), partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses including investor relations and payroll expense.

At June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $9.4 million with no debt. In May, the Company closed a private placement of approximately $4.7 million of Common Stock led by insiders and existing shareholders.

As of August 9, 2019 the Company had 10.8 million common and 13.9 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

About INmune Bio, Inc.

INmune Bio, Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ:INMB) clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies targeting the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio is developing three product platforms: two products that reengineer the patient's innate immune system's response to cancer and one product to treat neuroinflammation that is currently focused on Alzheimer's disease. INKmune is a natural killer (NK) cell therapeutic that primes the patient's NK cells to attack minimal residual disease, the remaining cancer cells that are difficult to detect, which often cause relapse. INB03 inhibits myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSC), which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors. XPro1595 targets neuroinflammation, which causes microglial activation and neuronal cell death. INmune Bio's product platforms utilize a precision medicine approach for the treatment of a wide variety of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and chronic inflammation. To learn more, please visit www.inmunebio.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to our drug candidates and our ability to optimize our opportunities for growth and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. 

This release contains "forward-looking statements" Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company please refer to the Company's recent Securities and change Commission filings, which are available at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=inmune&owner=exclude&action=getcompany.  The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

INmune Bio Contact:

David Moss, CFO

(858) 964-3720

DMoss@INmuneBio.com

Media Contact:

Antenna Group

Sharon Golubchik

(201) 465-8008

INmuneBio@AntennaGroup.com

Investor Contact: 

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto / Daniela Guerrero 

PH: (212) 896-1254 / (347) 487-6187

INmune@KCSA.com

The following table summarizes our results of operations for the periods indicated:

INmune Bio, Inc.

BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

  As of  
  June 30,

2019 		    December 31,

2018		  
           
ASSETS  
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,363,964     $ 186,204  
Research and development tax credit receivable   843,687       592,215  
Other tax receivable   104,697       37,382  
Joint development cost receivable   49,329       17,989  
Prepaid expenses   200,024       15,552  
Prepaid expenses - related party   244,882       -  
Total current assets   10,806,583       849,342  
               
Operating lease - right of use asset - related party   209,234       -  
Acquired in-process research and development intangible assets   16,514,000       16,514,000  
Total assets $ 27,529,817     $ 17,363,342  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 438,217     $ 553,221  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - related parties   69,891       270,545  
Operating lease, current liability - related party   7,530       -  
Total current liabilities   515,638       823,766  
               
Long-term operating lease liability - related party   177,051       -  
Total liabilities   692,689       823,766  
               
Commitments and contingencies              
               
Stockholders' equity:              
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding   -       -  
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 10,762,473 and 8,719,441 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   10,762       8,719  
Additional paid-in capital   42,686,569       25,446,196  
Common stock issuable   50,000       4,676,000  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (19,207 )     6,529  
Accumulated deficit   (15,890,996 )     (13,597,868 )
Total stockholders' equity   26,837,128       16,539,576  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,529,817     $ 17,363,342  





INmune Bio, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months

Ended June 30,		     For the Six Months

Ended June 30,		  
  2019     2018     2019     2018  
Revenue $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Operating expenses:                              
Research and development   293,812       287,316       395,404       391,327  
General and administrative   1,676,611       5,886,547       3,486,106       8,628,920  
Waiver of common stock issuable   (1,542,000 )     -       (1,542,000 )     -  
Total operating expenses   428,423       6,173,863       2,339,510       9,020,247  
Loss from operations   (428,423 )     (6,173,863 )     (2,339,510 )     (9,020,247 )
Other income:                              
Interest income   36,340       -       46,382       -  
Total   36,340       -       46,382       -  
Net loss $ (392,083 )   $ (6,173,863 )   $ (2,293,128 )   $ (9,020,247 )
Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.04 )   $ (0.71 )   $ (0.23 )   $ (1.04 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted   10,150,810       8,719,441       9,771,833       8,633,253  
                               
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS                              
Net loss $ (392,083 )   $ (6,173,863 )   $ (2,293,128 )   $ (9,020,247 )
Other comprehensive loss - loss on foreign currency translation   (25,014 )     (30,040 )     (25,736 )     (15,610 )
                               
Total comprehensive loss $ (417,097 )   $ (6,203,903 )   $ (2,318,864 )   $ (9,035,857 )





INmune Bio, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

  For the Six Months

Ended June 30,		  
  2019     2018  
Cash flows from operating activities:          
Net loss $ (2,293,128 )   $ (9,020,247 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to:              
Net cash used in operating activities:              
Stock-based compensation   1,949,395       8,066,986  
Waiver of common stock issuable   (1,542,000 )     -  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Research and development tax credit receivable   (251,472 )     (155,816 )
Other tax receivable   (67,315 )     63,774  
Joint development cost receivable   (31,340 )     109,124  
Prepaid expenses   (184,472 )     (208,344 )
Prepaid expenses - related party   (244,882 )     112,218  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (376,529 )     22,534  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - related parties   60,871       (136,917 )
Operating lease liability - related party   (24,653 )     -  
Net cash used in operating activities   (3,005,525 )     (1,146,688 )
               
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Net proceeds from sale of common stock   12,209,021       900,000  
Net cash provided by financing activities   12,209,021       900,000  
               
Impact on cash from foreign currency translation   (25,736 )     (15,610 )
               
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents   9,177,760       (262,298 )
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning   186,204       1,370,711  
Cash and cash equivalents - ending $ 9,363,964     $ 1,108,413  
               
Cash paid during the period for:              
Income Taxes $ -     $ -  
Interest $ -     $ -  
               
Noncash investing and financing activity:              
Issuance of warrants to placement agents $ 247,452     $ -  
Issuance of common stock issuable $ 3,084,000     $ -  

Source: INmune BIO, Inc.

