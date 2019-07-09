Ingredion to Release 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results and Hold Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 1, 2019





WESTCHESTER, Ill, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, will release its 2019 second-quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019, before the market opens on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Ingredion will conduct a conference call on Thursday, August 1 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time), during which Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer, and James Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the quarterly results. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live on, www.ingredion.com, in the "Company and Investors" section, under "Investors/Presentations & Webcasts/Presentations." Participants are encouraged to log onto the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company's website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2018 annual net sales of nearly $6 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company develops ingredient solutions to meet consumers' evolving needs by making crackers crunchy, yogurt creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger, and adding fiber to nutrition bars. For more information, visit ingredion.com.

