INGENICO GROUP: Q2 and Half-Year 2019 Results Invitation

By GlobeNewswire,  July 09, 2019, 11:45:00 AM EDT




 

Q2 and Half-Year 2019 Results

Nicolas Huss

CEO

is pleased to invite you to our quarterly and half-year results presentation on

Tuesday, July 23rd at 6pm (Paris time - CET)

  • Webcast

The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on Ingenico Group's website clicking on the following link:

                       

https://www.ingenico.com/finance

                       

  • Conference call:      PIN: 23155297#

     
    • France Toll:                +33 (0) 1 72 72 74 03

       
    • UK Toll:                       +44 20 7194 3759        

       
    • USA Toll:                    +1 646 722 4916          

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

