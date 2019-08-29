InfuSystem Announces Service Partnership with Eitan Group



Providing infusion pump repair service in North America for Sapphire infusion system

MADISON HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American LLC:INFU) ("InfuSystem" or the "Company"), a leading national provider of infusion pumps and related services for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada, today announced a new service partnership with Eitan Group, a global leader in advanced infusion therapy solutions across the care continuum. InfuSystem will provide expert repair services to Eitan's suite of infusion systems in the U.S. and Canada, including its flagship Sapphire infusion system.

Richard DiIorio, chief executive officer of InfuSystem, said, "Our partnership with Eitan Group will create savings and improve customer satisfaction for hospitals and homecare pharmacies. As a trusted partner in our industry, InfuSystem services thousands of infusion pumps every month, prioritizing patient safety by delivering our best-in-class infusion pump service, repair, and expertise to healthcare providers in all 50 States and Canada. We are excited to collaborate with Eitan Group on this new service partnership."

About Eitan Group

Eitan Group is focused on infusion therapy and technologies, developing future-ready systems for hospital care and ambulatory settings, as well as wearable solutions for easy self-administration. Eitan Group initially entered the infusion market in 2009, and a decade later, with data on over 18 million liters of infusions completed, now consists of three affiliate companies: Q Core Medical, Sorrel Medical and Avoset Health. With a focus on innovating patient-centered care, and safety, the Eitan Group is reimagining infusion therapy with connected, software-based solutions.

About InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of infusion pumps and related services to hospitals, oncology practices and other alternate site healthcare providers. Headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Massachusetts and Ontario, Canada. The Company's stock is traded on the NYSE American LLC under the symbol INFU.

