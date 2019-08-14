InflaRx Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial & Operating Results



IFX-1 in Hidradenitis Suppurativa did not meet the primary endpoint; trial ongoing - multiple efficacy signals for high-dose group identified

First patient treated in Pyoderma Gangraenosum phase IIa trial

Second phase II clinical trial commenced in ANCA-associated vasculitis

Cash and cash equivalents plus securities and other investments of €138.3 million as of June 30, 2019

JENA, Germany, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx (Nasdaq:IFRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

On June 5, 2019, InflaRx had announced the top-line results of their SHINE phase IIb trial of IFX-1 in Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS). Unfortunately, the primary endpoint of the trial, a dose-dependent effect of IFX-1 on the HiSCR, a binary score for evaluating HS clinical response, was not met. Moreover, an unusually high placebo response rate was present. A more detailed analysis (published on July 18, 2019) showed, however, that high-dose treatment with IFX-1 resulted in multiple efficacy signals which were not reflected by the HiSCR. The number of draining fistulas was significantly reduced by week 16 in the high-dose group when compared to the placebo group. Further, using the International HS Severity Score System, IHS-4, which takes into account all lesions, a statistically significant reduction was seen in the high-dose group, when compared to the placebo group. The company is continuing the open label extension part of the SHINE trial as planned and will discuss the data with the regulatory authorities in an end of phase II meeting.

"While we are all disappointed about the failed primary endpoint for IFX-1 in the SHINE study in HS, our ongoing analysis and findings indicate that the high-dose IFX-1 treatment resulted in meaningful anti-inflammatory efficacy, which gives us reason for optimism as we plan the next steps," said Prof. Niels C. Riedemann, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of InflaRx. "Based on our strong current balance sheet, dedicated team with confidence in our technology, and support from the medical communities, we are well positioned to continue development in HS and in our other indications. I look forward to reporting on our further progress in the coming months."

Further corporate update

Richard Brudnick, CBO of Codiak BioSciences, appointed as Non-Executive Director at the annual general meeting on May 23, 2019.

In May, InflaRx started a second phase II study with IFX-1 in ANCA-associated vasculitis. The first patient has been treated in the IXchange trial. The trial is planned to enroll approximately 80 patients at about 60 sites in up to 12 European countries and Russia.

Recruitment in the U.S. phase II trial in ANCA-associated vasculitis is ongoing; it is planned to recruit approximately 36 patients at about 20 sites in the U.S.

Approval granted by Health Canada to initiate a phase IIa clinical trial evaluating IFX-1 in Pyoderma Gangraenosum, a debilitating, rare autoimmune disease marked by large, painful ulcers. This is the third inflammatory disease for which InflaRx is developing

IFX-1. The first patient was treated in June.

Q2 2019 financial highlights

Cash and cash equivalents plus securities and other investments totaled €138.3 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to €156.4 million as of December 31, 2018. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to €54.1 million as of June 30, 2019 (December 31, 2018: €55.4 million) and marketable securities were €84.2 million (December 31, 2018: €100.9 million).

Net cash usedin operating activities increased to €18.7 million in HY1 2019, compared to €11.1 million in HY1 2018, mainly due to the increase of cash expenses, such as third-party expenses for manufacturing and clinical trials for our lead program IFX-1 and personnel expenses at InflaRx.

Research and development expenses increased to €20.2 million for HY1 2019 (HY1 2018: €10.5 million). The principal drivers of the increase were CRO expenses associated with preclinical studies and clinical trials conducted for IFX-1 as well as manufacturing costs.

General and administrative expenses amounted to €6.9 million in HY1 2019, compared to €6.2 million in HY1 2018. This increase is primarily attributable to increased overall headcount and related cost.

Net financial result in HY1 2019 (€2.0 million) consisted of €1.9 million interest income and €0.2 million net exchange gain, compared to a net financial gain of €3.8 million in HY1 2018. This was mainly due to higher foreign exchange gains (€2.9 million) but lower interest income (€1.2 million).

Net loss for the first two quarters of 2019 was €25.1 million or € 0.97 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to €12.8 million or €0.51 per common share (basic and diluted) in HY1 2018.

Additional information regarding these results is included in the notes to the consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which can be found on the InflaRx website in the Investors section.



InflaRx N.V. and subsidiary

Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive loss

for the three and six months endedJune 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018

For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,

2019

(unaudited) 2018

(unaudited) 2019

(unaudited) 2018

(unaudited) (in thousands of €, except for per share data)

Operating Expenses Research and development expenses (12,497) (5,031) (20,192) (10,505) General and administrative expenses (3,648) (3,161) (6,949) (6,158) Total Operating Expenses (16,145) (8,192) (27,141) (16,663) Other income 3 65 68 150 Other expenses (79) (21) (83) (33) Operating Result (16,221) (8,148) (27,157) (16,545) Finance income 1,339 5,742 2,498 6,007 Finance expenses (388) (37) (450) (2,226) Net financial Result 950 5,705 2,048 3,781 Loss for the period (15,271) (2,443) (25,109) (12,764) Share information Weighted average number of shares outstanding 25,964 24,890 25,964 24,357 Loss per share in Euro (basic/diluted) € (0.59) € (0.10) € (0.97) € (0.52) Loss for the period (15,271) (2,443) (25,109) (12,764) Other comprehensive income that may be re­clas­si­fied to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign currency (1,622) (17) 695 (16) Total comprehensive loss (16,893) (2,460) (24,413) (12,780)

InflaRx N.V. and subsidiary

Condensed consolidated statements of financial position as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

2019

(unaudited) 2018 (in thousands of €) ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,643 625 Intangible assets 453 223 Non-current financial assets 290 207 Total non-current assets 2,385 1,055 Current assets Current other assets 3,652 1,589 Current financial assets 84,818 101,184 Cash and cash equivalents 54,063 55,386 Total current assets 142,534 158,159 TOTAL ASSETS 144,919 159,214 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Issued capital 3,116 3,116 Share premium 211,022 211,022 Other capital reserves 22,200 18,310 Accumulated deficit (106,216) (81,107) Other components of equity 746 50 Total equity 130,867 151,391 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 647 — Provisions 42 57 Government grants 9 11 Total non-current liabilities 698 68 Current liabilities Lease liabilities 339 — Employee benefits 705 788 Social securities and current other tax liabilities 126 310 Trade and other payables 12,184 6,657 Total current liabilities 13,354 7,756 Total liabilities 14,052 7,824 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 144,919 159,214

InflaRx N.V. and subsidiary

Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018

Shares

out­stand­ing Issued

capital Share

pre­mium Other

capital

reserves Ac­cu­mu­lated

deficit Other

com­­po­nents

of equity Total equity (in thousands of €, except for share data)

Balance as of January 1, 2019 25,964,379 3,116 211,022 18,310 (81,107) 50 151,391 Loss for the period — — — — (25,109) — (25,109) Exchange differences on translation of foreign currency — — — — — 695 695 Total comprehensive loss — — — — (25,109) 695 (24,414) Transactions with owners of the Company Contributions Equity-settled share-based pay­ment — — — 3,890 — — 3,890 Total contributions — — — 3,890 — — 3,890 Total transactions with own­ers of the Company — — — 3,890 — — 3,890 Balance as of June 30, 2019* 25,964,379 3,116 211,022 22,200 (106,216) 746 130,867 Balance as of January 1, 2018 23,812,100 2,858 161,639 6,225 (51,293) — 119,429 Loss for the period — — — — (12,764) — (12,764) Exchange differences on trans­la­tion of foreign currency — — — — — (16) (16) Total comprehensive loss — — — — (12,764) (16) (12,780) Transactions with owners of the Company Contributions Issued shares 1,850,000 222 52,769 — — — 52,991 Transaction costs — — (3,801) — — — (3,801) Equity-settled share-based pay­ment — — — 5,938 — — 5,938 Total contributions 1,850,000 222 48,967 5,938 — — 55,128 Total transactions with own­ers of the Company 1,850,000 222 48,967 5,938 — — 55,128 Balance as of June 30, 2018* 25,662,100 3,080 210,606 12,163 (64,056) (16) 161,776

InflaRx N.V. and subsidiary

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

2019

(unaudited) 2018

(unaudited) (in thousands of €)

Operating activities Loss for the period (25,109) (12,764) Adjustments for: Depreciation & Amortization 308 50 Net financial result (2,048) (3,781) Share based payment expense 3,890 5,938 Other non-cash adjustments (205) (58) Changes in: Current other assets (2,063) (248) Provisions (15) 52 Employee benefits (84) 173 Social securities and current other tax liabilities (185) (2) Trade and other payables 5,527 (1,189) Interest received 1,270 681 Interest paid (15) 0 Net cash from operating activities (18,730) (11,148) Investing activities Cash outflow from the purchase of intangible assets, laboratory and office equipment (504) (362) Cash outflow for the investment in non-current other financial assets (76) (33) Proceeds from the disposal of non-current other financial assets 4 13 Proceeds from the disposal of current financial assets 17,709 — Purchase of current financial assets — (8,014) Net cash used in investing activities 17,133 (8,396) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of share capital — 52,991 Transaction cost from issuance of share capital — (3,801) Repayment of leasing debt (125) — Net cash from financing activities (125) 49,189 Effect of exchange rate changes 399 3,142 Change in cash and cash equivalents (1,323) 32,787 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 55,386 123,282 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 54,063 156,069

About IFX-1:

IFX-1 is a first-in-class monoclonal anti-human complement factor C5a antibody, which highly and effectively blocks the biological activity of C5a and demonstrates high selectivity towards its target in human blood. Thus, IFX-1 leaves the formation of the membrane attack complex (C5b-9) intact as an important defense mechanism, which is not the case for molecules blocking the cleavage of C5. IFX-1 has been demonstrated to control the inflammatory response driven tissue and organ damage by specifically blocking C5a as a key "amplifier" of this response in pre-clinical studies. IFX-1 is believed to be the first monoclonal anti-C5a antibody introduced into clinical development and has, to date, successfully completed three clinical phase II studies. Approximately 300 people have been treated with IFX-1 in clinical trials, and the antibody has been shown to be well tolerated. IFX-1 is currently being developed for various inflammatory indications, including Hidradenitis Suppurativa, ANCA-associated vasculitis and Pyoderma Gangraenosum.

About InflaRx N.V.:

InflaRx (Nasdaq:IFRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007 and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI and New York, NY, USA. For further information please visit www.inflarx.com.

