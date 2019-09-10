Infinity Energy Resources Binds Option to Purchase Current Production and 11,000 Leasehold Acres





OVERLAND PARK, Kansas, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (Pink Sheets:IFNY) ("Infinity" or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas exploration and development company, today announced that it has paid a non-refundable deposit to Core Energy, LLC, a closely held company ("Core"), to bind its option to purchase the production and mineral rights/leasehold for oil & gas properties of Core in the Central Kansas Uplift geological formation covering over 11,000 contiguous acres (the "Properties"). The purchase option gives the Company the right to acquire the Properties for $2.5 million prior to December 31, 2019.

The purchase will include the existing production equipment, infrastructure and ownership of 11 square miles of existing 3-D seismic data on the acreage. The Properties also include a horizontal producing well, horizontal saltwater injection well, conventional saltwater disposal well and two conventional vertical producing wells, which currently produce from the Reagan Sand zone with an approximate depth of 3,600 feet.

Infinity intends to complete the acquisition prior to the end of this year, subject to obtaining adequate financing. The option includes a provision permitting Core to exercise a buy-out clause and sell the Properties to a third-party purchaser prior to the Company's exercise of the option. If such a sale occurs, Infinity would be entitled to 10% of the proceeds of the sale on the closing date. In such event, Core will for a period of six months following the buy-out find a project of like kind and provide the Company a first right of refusal to acquire such asset.

Infinity intends to drill at least six conventional production wells within the 12 months following the closing of the acquisition, subject to obtaining sufficient financing. The Company may seek joint venture or working interest partners or seek offers from other industry operators for interests in the acreage in exchange for cash and a carried interest in exploration and development operations or other strategic partnership to obtain financing for the development project.

"The Company is very excited that the purchase option, which we entered into last month on a non-binding basis, is now binding on the parties. Using current well and past drilling data and underlying control logs coupled with current seismic data available to us, we believe the Properties will give us the opportunity for significant discovery and development of oil and gas reserves that can be economically produced at low risk with low lifting costs, in one of the more prolific basins in the heartland of USA, " stated Stanton E. Ross, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Infinity.

