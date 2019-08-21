Quantcast

Infinera to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

August 21, 2019


SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware, and Communications Infrastructure

Summit

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Participants: Glenn Laxdal, Senior Vice President, Disaggregated, Edge & Access

Solutions and Ted Moreau, Senior Director, Investor Relations

Location: Chicago, IL

Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference

Date: Thursday and Friday, September 5-6, 2019

Presentation: Friday at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT

Speakers: David Heard, Chief Operating Officer, Nancy Erba, Chief Financial Officer,

and Ted Moreau, Senior Director, Investor Relations

Location: New York, NY

Webcast: investors.infinera.com and click on "Events"

 Media: 

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

Investors:

Ted Moreau

Tel: + 1 (408) 542-6205

tmoreau@infinera.com

