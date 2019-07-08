Quantcast

Infinera to Host Investor Webcast on Portfolio Strategy

By GlobeNewswire,  July 08, 2019, 03:00:00 PM EDT


SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) announced today that it will host an investor webcast on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

During the webcast, Infinera will discuss how the company is addressing industry trends with an innovative portfolio of open, multi-layer networking solutions that deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect and metro transport applications.

Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT

Speakers: Rob Shore, Infinera SVP, Marketing; Andrew Schmitt, Directing Analyst, Cignal AI

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet-optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

