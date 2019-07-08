Industry Leaders and Award Winners Join eXp Realty



Top Agents and Teams Attracted to Cloud-Based Brokerage

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™ and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI), today announced some of the new agents and teams who recently joined the brokerage.



Veronica Figueroa and The Figueroa Team, Florida

Figueroa received the 2019 Orlando Real Producers Award for Female Broker of the Year. The team earned the No. 12 spot on the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals Top Latino Real Estate Teams in 2018. In 2017 The Figueroa Team received the Inman Innovator Award for Most Innovative Team. Figueroa was named in REAL Trends top 200 for closed transaction sides in 2018 and serves on the Zillow Premier Agent Advisory Board.

Shon Kokoszka and Lab Coat Agents, Colorado

Kokoszka is the former president of Keller Williams MAPS Coaching and MAPS Business Training. He has sold more than 4,000 homes in his 28-year career, achieving Top 100 RE/MAX Worldwide and Top 100 Keller Williams Worldwide. He assisted with the creation and management of KW BOLD, a training and coaching program. He now focuses on training, consulting and coaching as the founder of ICON Coaching.

Chastin Miles and Founders RE Group, Texas

Miles began his real estate career in 2014 and is known for his popular YouTube real estate channel. Recently, he was named Best Real Estate Agent by D Magazine and has been ranked as a top social media expert in Texas by Top Agent Magazine. In addition to growing his real estate team, he currently serves as vice chairperson for the MetroTex Association of Realtors Young Professionals Network and serves on various advisory councils including the Dallas Mavericks.

Mike Novak and the Novak Team, Washington

In just 2 ½ years, the Novak Team has grown its business from 79 transactions in year one to quadruple platinum at Keller Williams for volume, transaction count and gross commission income of more than $2 million. In 2018, the Novak Team helped 214 families make a move, achieving multiple top sales awards and recognition throughout the industry.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 20,000 agents across four Canadian provinces, 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. The company recently announced expansion into the U.K. and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty's current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company's agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exprealty.com.

