Indus Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Revenue in the Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results



Cannabis leader reports revenue of $9.7 million, representing 183% revenue growth year-over-year

SALINAS, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indus Holdings, Inc. ("Indus") (CSE:INDS), a leading, vertically integrated cannabis company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ending June 30, 2019.



Second Quarter Financial and Business Highlights

Generated second quarter record revenue of $9.7 million, 183% year-over-year and 51% sequential growth

Added 87 new dispensaries during the quarter

Announced acquisitions of CBD brands Shredibles and Humble Flower Co.

Entered Nevada and Oregon markets through its pending acquisition of W Vapes, a licensed multi-state manufacturer and distributor of cannabis products

Completed the renovation of its state-of-the-art 15,000 square foot distribution center in Salinas, Calif.

"I am proud of our team's results and the successes that we demonstrated in the second quarter," said Indus Holdings, Inc. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Robert Weakley. "During the quarter, we continued to execute on the four pillars of our strategy by investing in our portfolio of brands, expanding our distribution, entering new markets through acquisitions, and producing the highest quality products."

"I believe we are uniquely positioned in our markets," Weakley continued. "The infrastructure that we built over the last few years will give us the capacity to expand within the California market, and we plan to replicate our success in the Nevada and Oregon markets and beyond. I believe we have the management team and infrastructure to execute on our plan and to position ourselves as a leader in the markets we enter with our portfolio of brands."

Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Details

About Indus Holdings, Inc.

Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE:INDS) is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales & marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014 and based in Salinas, California, Indus offers services supporting every step of the supply chain and an extensive portfolio of award-winning brands, including House Weed, The Original Pot Co., MOON, Acme, Beboe, Dixie Elixirs & Edibles, and Orchid Essentials. Indus Distribution, a division of Indus Holdings, Inc., is a leading distributor of cannabis products, servicing an extensive portfolio of brands and licensed retailers.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Information

To supplement the Company's financial results presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), Indus uses non-IFRS measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. These non-IFRS financial measures are adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and non-IFRS net earnings (loss). Management believes that these non-IFRS financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies. Management also believes that these non-IFRS financial measures enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-IFRS financial measures may also exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of the Company's ongoing operating results. Since these measures are not calculated in accordance with IFRS, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, our reported results as indicators of our performance, and they may not be comparable to similarly named measures from other companies. The tables below reconcile our results of operations in accordance with IFRS to the adjusted results mentioned above:

Reconciliations of Selected Non-IFRS Financial and Performance Measures

Periods Ended June 30, Three Months Six Months (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted Gross Margin Gross Profit $ 291 $ 516 $ 994 $ 2,299 Adjustments Net effect of change in fair value of biological assets 1,217 568 1,862 (953 ) Adjusted gross profit 1,508 1,083 2,856 1,346 Adjusted gross margin 16 % 32 % 18 % 24 % Adjusted EBITDA Net loss attributable to Indus Holdings, Inc. $ (7,841 ) $ (2,115 ) $ (12,776 ) $ (2,886 ) Interest expense 378 438 1,161 947 Provision for income taxes 503 28 503 64 Depreciation in cost of goods sold 105 81 250 161 Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses 764 22 1,459 41 Investment and currency gains (1,024 ) - (1,024 ) - Transaction and other special charges 1,751 - 1,751 - Stock option comp expense 379 43 510 77 Net effect of change in fair value of biological assets 1,217 568 1,862 (953 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,769 ) # $ (935 ) $ (6,302 ) # $ (2,548 )

Adjusted gross profit excludes the fair value adjustments for biological assets. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it removes fair value metrics tied to increasing stock levels (decreasing stock levels) required by IFRS.

Adjusted gross margin is excludes the fair value adjustments for biological assets. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it represents the gross profit based on the Company's cost to produce inventory sold and removes fair value metrics tied to increasing stock levels (decreasing stock levels) required by IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss), excluding the effects of income taxes (recovery); net interest expense; depreciation and amortization; non-cash fair adjustments on investments; unrealized foreign currency gains/losses; non-cash fair value adjustments on sale of inventory and on growth of biological assets; and other transactional and special expenses, such as acquisition costs and expenses related to our reverse takeover, which are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are not what we consider as typical of our continuing operations. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it is a commonly used measure in the capital markets and as it is a close proxy for repeatable cash generated by operations.







Periods Ended June 30 Three Months Ended June 30 2019 2019 2018 2018 (in thousands) IFRS Adjustment non-IFRS IFRS Adjustment non-IFRS General and administrative $ 5,669 $ (1,751 ) $ 3,918 $ 1,768 $ - $ 1,768 Total operating expenses $ 8,376 $ (1,751 ) $ 6,625 $ 2,157 $ - $ 2,157 Loss from operations $ (8,085 ) $ 1,751 $ (6,334 ) $ (1,641 ) $ - $ (1,641 ) Net loss attributable to Indus Holdings, Inc. $ (7,841 ) $ 1,751 $ (6,090 ) $ (2,115 ) $ - $ (2,115 ) Net Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.24 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.19 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 32,199 32,199 32,199 Periods Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2019 2019 2018 2018 (in thousands) IFRS Adjustment non-IFRS IFRS Adjustment non-IFRS General and administrative $ 7,968 $ (1,751 ) $ 6,217 $ 3,272 $ - $ 3,272 Total operating expenses $ 12,837 $ (1,751 ) $ 11,086 $ 4,179 $ - $ 4,179 Loss from operations $ (11,843 ) $ 1,751 $ (10,092 ) $ (1,879 ) $ - $ (1,879 ) Net loss attributable to Indus Holdings, Inc. $ (12,776 ) $ 1,751 $ (11,025 ) $ (2,886 ) $ - $ (2,886 ) Net Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.40 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.35 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 32,195 32,195 32,195

Fiscal 2019 IFRS operating expenses comprised of $1.8 million in charges related to the Company's reverse takeover and acquisition activities. Management believes this measure provides useful information as the Company incurred significant expenses in connection with its reverse takeover and acquisitions, which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations.





Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Indus' beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Indus' control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved." The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Indus' current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Indus and on assumptions Indus believes are reasonable.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Indus to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations; operating and development costs; competition; changes in legislation or regulations affecting Indus; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; the available funds of Indus and the anticipated use of such funds; delay or inability to complete an acquisition; favorable production levels and outputs; the stability of pricing of cannabis products; the level of demand for cannabis product; the availability of third-party service providers and other inputs for Indus' operations; and lack of qualified, skilled labor or loss of key individuals. A description of additional assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Indus' disclosure documents, such as Indus' listing statement filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although Indus has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Indus as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Indus expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider has reviewed, or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of, the content of this news release.





INDUS HOLDING COMPANY AND AFFILIATES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,809 $ 10,310 Restricted cash 10,000 Accounts Receivable—net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $480 at June 30, 2019 and $250 at December 31, 2018 10,017 2,965 Subscription Receivable - 3,200 Inventory 15,244 13,608 Biological assets 373 576 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,710 2,086 Total current assets 54,153 32,745 Long-term investments 3,489 1,148 Property and equipment, net 29,992 4,063 Goodwill 357 357 Other intangibles, net 986 190 Other assets 184 454 Total assets $ 89,161 $ 38,957 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,280 $ 2,191 Accrued payroll and benefits 358 259 Current portion of long-term debt 2,086 147 Other current liabilities 950 1,838 Total current liabilities 6,674 4,436 Long-term debt, net 22,214 389 Other long-term liabilities 467 - Total liabilities 29,355 4,824 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 93,525 54,334 Accumulated deficit (33,822 ) (20,201 ) Shareholders' equity - parent 59,703 34,133 Non-controlling interests 103 - Total stockholders' equity 59,806 34,133 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 89,161 $ 38,957







INDUS HOLDING COMPANY AND AFFILIATES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Periods Ended June 30, Three Months Six Months (in thousands except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenue $ 9,689 $ 3,423 $ 16,122 $ 5,723 Cost of goods sold 8,181 2,339 13,266 4,377 Gross profit before biological asset adjustments 1,508 1,083 2,856 1,346 Net effect of change in fair value of biological assets 1,217 568 1,862 (953 ) Gross profit 291 516 994 2,299 Operating expenses General and administrative 5,669 1,768 7,968 3,272 Sales and marketing 1,944 367 3,410 865 Depreciation and amortization 764 22 1,459 41 Total operating expenses 8,376 2,157 12,837 4,179 Loss from operations (8,085 ) (1,641 ) (11,843 ) (1,879 ) Other income/(expense) Other income/(expense) 103 (7 ) (292 ) 4 Unrealized gain on change in fair value of investment 841 - 841 - Gain on foreign currency 182 - 182 - Interest expense (378 ) (438 ) (1,161 ) (947 ) Total other income/(expense) 747 (445 ) (429 ) (943 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (7,338 ) (2,086 ) (12,273 ) (2,822 ) Provision for income taxes (503 ) (28 ) (503 ) (64 ) - Net loss $ (7,841 ) $ (2,115 ) $ (12,776 ) $ (2,886 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest - - - - Net loss attributable to Indus Holdings, Inc. $ (7,841 ) $ (2,115 ) $ (12,776 ) $ (2,886 ) Net Loss per share - basic and diluted: Attributable to Indus Holdings, Inc. $ (0.24 ) $ (0.40 ) Attributable to non-controlling interests - - Net Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 32,199 32,195

Source: Indus Holdings, Inc.