Indus Holdings, Inc. Honored at Monterey County Business Council Economic Vitality Awards Gala





California cannabis leader receives

2019 Agriculture Award at the 24th Anniversary Gala

SALINAS, Calif., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of its ongoing commitment to Monterey County and its contributions to the Northern California economy, Salinas-based Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE:INDS) has received the 2019 Agriculture Award from the Monterey County Business Council. The honor was presented June 29 at the council's 24th Anniversary Economic Vitality Awards Gala at the Monterey Plaza Hotel.

"Monterey County Business Council is proud to recognize Indus Holdings, Inc. for their economic contributions here in Monterey County. We understand cannabis is a crop that is quickly earning a spot in the agricultural industry in California; we feel Indus deserves the recognition for the success of their company as they continue to grow worldwide," said Kimbley Craig, President and CEO of Monterey County Business council.

The Agriculture Award not only recognizes the ongoing success of Indus' licensed cultivation operations - 225,000 square feet of greenhouse space on 10 acres - near its corporate headquarters in Salinas, it also celebrates the bond between the company and its community. Since its launch in 2014, Indus has grown to become a vertically integrated cannabis organization with cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution operations, all based in Monterey County.

"What began with just a handful of employees has grown into a team of over 300, with families and roots forever linked to this community," says Indus Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Robert Weakley. "Indus was born here and our success could not have been possible without their contributions. On behalf of everyone at Indus, I want to thank the Monterey County Business Council for this tremendous honor."

Weakley, whom the council honored in 2013 with the Entrepreneurial Start-Up Award, was joined by members of the Indus team at the June 29 ceremony, which also paid tribute to local businesses in the categories of Health & Wellness, Higher Education & Research, and Hospitality & Tourism, among others.

ABOUT INDUS HOLDINGS, INC.

Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE:INDS) is a vertically integrated cannabis company with world-class production capabilities, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales & marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014 by hospitality veteran Robert Weakley and based in Salinas, California, Indus offers services supporting every step of the supply chain and an extensive portfolio of award-winning brands, including House Weed, The Original Pot Co., MOON, Acme, Beboe, Dixie Elixirs & Edibles, and Orchid Essentials. Indus Distribution, a division of Indus Holdings, Inc., is a leading distributor of cannabis products, servicing an extensive portfolio of brands and licensed retailers.

