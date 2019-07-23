Quantcast

Independent Bank Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 10:47:00 AM EDT


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP), the holding company of Independent Bank, a Michigan-based community bank, announced that today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 18 cents per share.  This dividend is payable on Aug. 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on Aug. 6, 2019.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.4 billion.  Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan'sLower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary.  This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance services.  Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves. 

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Contact:                  William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
                  Robert N. Shuster, Chief Financial Officer, 616.522.1765
                   

Source: Independent Bank Corporation

