Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) reported second quarter 2019 net income of $10.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, versus net income of $8.8 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $20.1 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.0 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The increases in second quarter and year to date 2019 earnings as compared to 2018 primarily reflect an increase in net interest income.



Significant items impacting comparable quarterly and year to date 2019 and 2018 results include the following:

Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the "MSR Changes") of a negative $2.7 million ($0.09 per diluted share, after taxes) and a negative $4.9 million ($0.16 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three- and six-months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to positive MSR Changes of $0.5 million ($0.02 per diluted share, after taxes) and $2.0 million ($0.07 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three- and six-months ended June 30, 2018, respectively.

The acquisition of TCSB Bancorp, Inc. ("TCSB"), and its subsidiary, Traverse City State Bank, on Apr. 1, 2018 (referred to as the "Merger" or "TCSB Acquisition") and the associated data processing systems conversions in June 2018. The total assets, loans and deposits acquired in the Merger were approximately $342.8 million, $295.8 million (including $1.3 million of loans held for sale) and $287.7 million, respectively.

Merger related expenses of $3.1 million ($0.10 per diluted share, after taxes) and $3.3 million ($0.11 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three- and six-months ended June 30, 2018, respectively.

Second quarter 2019 highlights include:

Return on average assets and return on average equity of 1.27% and 12.72%, respectively (these ratios increase to 1.52% and 15.22%, respectively, when excluding the after tax impact of the MSR Change);

A year-over-year increase in quarterly net interest income of $1.8 million, or 6.1%;

Total portfolio loan net growth of $87.7 million, or 13.4% annualized;

Continued strong asset quality metrics; and

The payment of an 18 cent per share dividend on common stock on May 15, 2019.

William B. ("Brad") Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: "We are pleased to report another quarter of solid financial performance. Excluding the after-tax impacts of the MSR Changes and the Merger related expenses, net income and diluted earnings per share increased by 18.4% and 25.0%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the second quarter of 2018. As we look ahead to the last half of 2019 and beyond, we are focused on building on the momentum generated in the first half of the year."

Operating Results

The Company's net interest income totaled $30.8 million during the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.8 million, or 6.1% from the year-ago period, and up $0.5 million, or 1.7%, from the first quarter of 2019. The Company's tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the "net interest margin") was 3.87% during the second quarter of 2019, compared to 3.93% in the year-ago period, and 3.88% in the first quarter of 2019. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income is due to an increase in average interest-earning assets that was partially offset by a decline in the net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets were $3.19 billion in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $2.96 billion in the year ago quarter and $3.15 billion in the first quarter of 2019. Second quarter 2019 and 2018 interest income on loans includes $0.4 million and $0.6 million, respectively, of accretion of the discount recorded on the TCSB loans acquired in the Merger.

For the first six months of 2019, net interest income totaled $61.0 million, an increase of $8.1 million, or 15.3% from the first half of 2018. The Company's net interest margin for the first six months of 2019 was 3.88% compared to 3.83% in 2018. The increase in net interest income for the first six months of 2019 is due to increases in both average interest-earning assets and in the net interest margin.

Non-interest income totaled $9.9 million and $19.9 million, respectively, for the second quarter and first six months of 2019, compared to $12.3 million and $24.0 million in the respective comparable year ago periods. These changes were primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues (net gains on mortgage loans and mortgage loan servicing, net).



Net gains on mortgage loans in the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, were approximately $4.3 million and $3.3 million, respectively. For the first six months of 2019, net gains on mortgage loans totaled $7.9 million compared to $5.8 million in 2018. The increase in net gains on mortgage loans was primarily due to an increase in mortgage loan sales volume in 2019 as well as fair value adjustments on the mortgage loan pipeline.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated a loss of $1.9 million and income of $1.2 million in the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the first six months of 2019, mortgage loan servicing, net, generated a loss of $3.1 million as compared to income of $3.5 million in 2018. The significant variances in mortgage loan servicing, net are primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in mortgage loan interest rates (a decline in 2019 as compared to an increase in 2018) and expected future prepayment levels. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Mortgage loan servicing, net: (Dollars in thousands)

Revenue, net $ 1,515 $ 1,372 $ 2,991 $ 2,564 Fair value change due to price (2,670 ) 518 (4,873 ) 1,976 Fair value change due to pay-downs (752 ) (655 ) (1,240 ) (1,084 ) Total $ (1,907 ) $ 1,235 $ (3,122 ) $ 3,456

Non-interest expenses totaled $26.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $29.8 million in the year-ago period. For the first six months of 2019, non-interest expenses totaled $54.6 million versus $53.9 million in 2018. These year-over-year changes in non-interest expense are primarily due to the TCSB Acquisition (including the aforementioned Merger related expenses) as well as higher compensation and health insurance costs.

The Company recorded an income tax expense of $2.7 million and $4.9 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2019, respectively. This compares to an income tax expense of $2.1 million and $4.1 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2018, respectively. The increase in income tax expense is primarily due to higher pre-tax earnings in 2019.

Asset Quality

Commenting on asset quality, President and CEO Kessel added: "Non-performing loans and assets as well as loan net charge-offs remain at low levels. In addition, thirty- to eighty-nine day delinquency rates at June 30, 2019 were 0.02% for commercial loans and 0.43% for mortgage and consumer loans. These early stage delinquency rates continue to be well-managed."

A breakdown of non-performing loans(1) by loan type is as follows:

Loan Type 6/30/2019 12/31/2018 6/30/2018 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial $ 900 $ 2,220 $ 2,889 Consumer/installment 901 781 671 Mortgage 5,997 6,033 5,522 Total non-accrual loans 7,798 9,034 9,082 Less - government guaranteed loans 436 460 224 Total non-performing loans $ 7,362 $ 8,574 $ 8,858 Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans 0.27 % 0.33 % 0.36 % Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets 0.27 % 0.29 % 0.33 % Ratio of the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 351.85 % 290.27 % 265.34 % (1) Excludes loans that are classified as "troubled debt restructured" that are still performing.

Non-performing loans have decreased $1.2 million from Dec. 31, 2018. This decrease principally reflects a decline in non-performing commercial loans due primarily to pay-downs, charge-offs and a transfer to other real estate. Other real estate and repossessed assets totaled $2.0 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $1.3 million at Dec. 31, 2018. This increase is primarily due to the addition of a $0.6 million commercial office building located in Grand Rapids during the second quarter of 2019.



The provision for loan losses was an expense of $0.7 million in both the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. The provision for loan losses was an expense of $1.3 million and $1.0 million in the first six months of 2019 and 2018, respectively. The level of the provision for loan losses in each period reflects the Company's overall assessment of the allowance for loan losses, taking into consideration factors such as loan growth, loan mix, levels of non-performing and classified loans and loan net charge-offs. The Company recorded loan net charge-offs of $0.003 million and $0.217 million in the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the first six months of 2019 and 2018, the Company recorded loan net charge-offs of $0.301 million and $0.048 million, respectively. At June 30, 2019, the allowance for loan losses totaled $25.9 million, or 0.96% of total portfolio loans, compared to $24.9 million, or 0.96% of total portfolio loans, at Dec. 31, 2018. Excluding the remaining TCSB acquired loan balances, the allowance for loan losses was equal to 1.03% and 1.06% of portfolio loans at June 30, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2018, respectively.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital

Total assets were $3.44 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $85.0 million from Dec. 31, 2018. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $2.71 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $2.58 billion at Dec. 31, 2018. Deposits totaled $2.98 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $65.5 million from Dec. 31, 2018. The increase in total deposits is primarily due to growth in reciprocal deposits.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $55.1 million at June 30, 2019, versus $70.2 million at Dec. 31, 2018. Securities available for sale totaled $430.3 million at June 30, 2019, versus $427.9 million at Dec. 31, 2018.

Total shareholders' equity was $330.8 million at June 30, 2019, or 9.62% of total assets. Tangible common equity totaled $296.7 million at June 30, 2019, or $13.19 per share. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above "well capitalized" for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios 6/30/2019 12/31/2018 Well Capitalized

Minimum



Tier 1 capital to average total assets 9.50% 9.44% 5.00% Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets 11.80% 11.94% 6.50% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.80% 11.94% 8.00% Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.81% 12.94% 10.00%

Share Repurchase Plan

As previously announced, on Dec. 18, 2018, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized a 2019 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the original 2019 share repurchase plan, the Company was authorized to buy back up to 5% of its outstanding common stock. During the first six months of 2019, the Company completed the repurchase of 5% of its outstanding common shares (1,179,688 shares at a weighted average purchase price of $21.85 per share). On June 18, 2019, the Board of Directors of the Company supplemented the 2019 share repurchase plan and authorized the repurchase of up to 300,000 additional common shares. The 2019 share repurchase plan is authorized to last through Dec. 31, 2019.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.4 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan'sLower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements



This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, predictions, forecasts, objectives, or assumptions of future events or performance, may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "opportunity," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "seeks," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Accordingly, these statements involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause actual strategies, actions, or results to differ materially from those expressed in them, and are not guarantees of timing, future results, events, or performance. Because forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future strategies, actions, or results, based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates on the date hereof, there can be no assurance that actual strategies, actions or results will not differ materially from expectations. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are changes in general economic, political or industry conditions; changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; volatility and disruptions in capital and credit markets; the interdependence of financial service companies; changes in regulation or oversight; unfavorable developments concerning credit quality; any future acquisitions or divestitures; the effects of more stringent capital or liquidity requirements; declines or other changes in the businesses or industries of Independent Bank Corporation's customers; the implementation of Independent Bank Corporation's strategies and business models; Independent Bank Corporation's ability to utilize technology to efficiently and effectively develop, market and deliver new products and services; operational difficulties, failure of technology infrastructure or information security incidents; changes in the financial markets, including fluctuations in interest rates and their impact on deposit pricing; competitive product and pricing pressures among financial institutions within Independent Bank Corporation's markets; changes in customer behavior; management's ability to maintain and expand customer relationships; management's ability to retain key officers and employees; the impact of legal and regulatory proceedings or determinations; the effectiveness of methods of reducing risk exposures; the effects of terrorist activities and other hostilities; the effects of catastrophic events; changes in accounting standards and the critical nature of Independent Bank Corporation's accounting policies.

Certain risks and important factors that could affect Independent Bank Corporation's future results are identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other reports filed with the SEC, including among other things under the heading "Risk Factors" in such Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Independent Bank Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances, after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) (In thousands, except share amounts) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 34,461 $ 23,350 Interest bearing deposits 20,676 46,894 Cash and Cash Equivalents 55,137 70,244 Interest bearing deposits - time 498 595 Equity securities at fair value - 393 Securities available for sale 430,305 427,926 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 18,359 18,359 Loans held for sale, carried at fair value 62,883 44,753 Loans held for sale, carried at lower of cost or fair value - 41,471 Loans Commercial 1,175,970 1,144,481 Mortgage 1,086,309 1,042,890 Installment 444,247 395,149 Total Loans 2,706,526 2,582,520 Allowance for loan losses (25,903 ) (24,888 ) Net Loans 2,680,623 2,557,632 Other real estate and repossessed assets 1,990 1,299 Property and equipment, net 37,703 38,777 Bank-owned life insurance 55,580 55,068 Deferred tax assets, net 2,746 5,779 Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights 17,894 21,400 Other intangibles 5,870 6,415 Goodwill 28,300 28,300 Accrued income and other assets 40,414 34,870 Total Assets $ 3,438,302 $ 3,353,281 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 864,481 $ 879,549 Savings and interest-bearing checking 1,158,910 1,194,865 Reciprocal 326,326 182,072 Time 384,477 385,981 Brokered time 244,691 270,961 Total Deposits 2,978,885 2,913,428 Other borrowings 41,144 25,700 Subordinated debentures 39,422 39,388 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 48,005 35,771 Total Liabilities 3,107,456 3,014,287 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 22,498,776 shares at June 30, 2019 and 23,579,725 shares at December 31, 2018 351,894 377,372 Accumulated deficit (16,617 ) (28,270 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,431 ) (10,108 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 330,846 338,994 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,438,302 $ 3,353,281

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) Interest Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) Interest and fees on loans $ 33,836 $ 32,681 $ 29,674 $ 66,517 $ 53,027 Interest on securities Taxable 3,034 3,006 2,720 6,040 5,355 Tax-exempt 324 374 444 698 923 Other investments 379 575 265 954 595 Total Interest Income 37,573 36,636 33,103 74,209 59,900 Interest Expense Deposits 6,021 5,681 3,209 11,702 5,496 Other borrowings and subordinated debentures 796 712 914 1,508 1,488 Total Interest Expense 6,817 6,393 4,123 13,210 6,984 Net Interest Income 30,756 30,243 28,980 60,999 52,916 Provision for loan losses 652 664 650 1,316 965 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 30,104 29,579 28,330 59,683 51,951 Non-interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 2,800 2,640 3,095 5,440 6,000 Interchange income 2,604 2,355 2,504 4,959 4,750 Net gains (losses) on assets Mortgage loans 4,302 3,611 3,255 7,913 5,826 Securities - 304 9 304 (164 ) Mortgage loan servicing, net (1,907 ) (1,215 ) 1,235 (3,122 ) 3,456 Other 2,106 2,264 2,217 4,370 4,160 Total Non-interest Income 9,905 9,959 12,315 19,864 24,028 Non-interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 15,931 16,351 15,869 32,282 30,337 Occupancy, net 2,131 2,505 2,170 4,636 4,434 Data processing 2,171 2,144 2,251 4,315 4,129 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 1,006 1,029 1,019 2,035 1,986 Communications 717 769 704 1,486 1,384 Interchange expense 753 688 661 1,441 1,259 Advertising 627 672 543 1,299 984 Loan and collection 628 634 692 1,262 1,369 Legal and professional 371 369 456 740 834 FDIC deposit insurance 342 368 250 710 480 Credit card and bank service fees 97 103 106 200 202 Net (gains) losses on other real estate and repossessed assets (198 ) 119 (4 ) (79 ) (294 ) Merger related expenses - - 3,082 - 3,256 Other 2,016 2,239 1,962 4,255 3,536 Total Non-interest Expense 26,592 27,990 29,761 54,582 53,896 Income Before Income Tax 13,417 11,548 10,884 24,965 22,083 Income tax expense 2,687 2,167 2,067 4,854 4,105 Net Income $ 10,730 $ 9,381 $ 8,817 $ 20,111 $ 17,978 Net Income Per Common Share Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.40 $ 0.37 $ 0.86 $ 0.79 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.39 $ 0.36 $ 0.85 $ 0.78

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Data June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Net interest income $ 30,756 $ 30,243 $ 30,669 $ 29,697 $ 28,980 Provision for loan losses 652 664 591 (53 ) 650 Non-interest income 9,905 9,959 8,951 11,836 12,315 Non-interest expense 26,592 27,990 26,825 26,740 29,761 Income before income tax 13,417 11,548 12,204 14,846 10,884 Income tax expense 2,687 2,167 2,268 2,921 2,067 Net income $ 10,730 $ 9,381 $ 9,936 $ 11,925 $ 8,817 Basic earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.40 $ 0.41 $ 0.49 $ 0.37 Diluted earnings per share 0.46 0.39 0.41 0.49 0.36 Cash dividend per share 0.18 0.18 0.15 0.15 0.15 Average shares outstanding 23,035,526 23,588,313 23,988,810 24,148,768 24,109,322 Average diluted shares outstanding 23,313,346 23,884,744 24,339,782 24,514,814 24,509,963 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.27 % 1.13 % 1.18 % 1.46 % 1.12 % Return on average common equity 12.72 11.14 11.43 13.83 10.57 Efficiency ratio (1) 64.57 69.27 67.11 63.63 71.14 As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1) Interest income 4.73 % 4.70 % 4.66 % 4.53 % 4.49 % Interest expense 0.86 0.82 0.73 0.62 0.56 Net interest income 3.87 3.88 3.93 3.91 3.93 Average Balances Loans $ 2,699,648 $ 2,621,871 $ 2,627,614 $ 2,550,302 $ 2,449,056 Securities available for sale 441,523 446,734 433,903 442,949 470,427 Total earning assets 3,191,264 3,152,177 3,121,640 3,038,221 2,963,982 Total assets 3,388,398 3,357,003 3,327,002 3,247,603 3,168,196 Deposits 2,929,885 2,909,096 2,873,889 2,789,969 2,701,362 Interest bearing liabilities 2,155,660 2,115,549 2,058,720 1,986,905 1,946,287 Shareholders' equity 338,254 341,592 344,779 341,998 334,626 End of Period Capital Tangible common equity ratio 8.72 % 9.26 % 9.17 % 9.51 % 9.41 % Average equity to average assets 9.98 10.18 10.36 10.53 10.56 Tangible common equity per share of common stock $ 13.19 $ 13.17 $ 12.90 $ 12.84 $ 12.47 Total shares outstanding 22,498,776 23,560,179 23,579,725 24,150,341 24,143,044 Selected Balances Loans $ 2,706,526 $ 2,618,795 $ 2,582,520 $ 2,562,578 $ 2,467,317 Securities available for sale 430,305 461,531 427,926 436,957 450,593 Total earning assets 3,239,247 3,180,655 3,162,911 3,078,083 3,023,454 Total assets 3,438,302 3,383,606 3,353,281 3,297,124 3,234,522 Deposits 2,978,885 2,934,225 2,913,428 2,798,643 2,780,516 Interest bearing liabilities 2,194,970 2,141,083 2,098,967 2,036,770 1,988,495 Shareholders' equity 330,846 344,726 338,994 345,204 337,083 (1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019

2018

2019

2018

(Dollars in thousands) Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Net interest income $ 30,756 $ 28,980 $ 60,999 $ 52,916 Add: taxable equivalent adjustment 102 132 219 261 Net interest income - taxable equivalent $ 30,858 $ 29,112 $ 61,218 $ 53,177 Net interest margin (GAAP) (1) 3.86 % 3.92 % 3.86 % 3.81 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.87 % 3.93 % 3.88 % 3.83 % (1) Annualized.

Tangible Common Equity Ratio June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Common shareholders' equity $ 330,846 $ 344,726 $ 338,994 $ 345,204 $ 337,083 Less: Goodwill 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 29,012 Other intangibles 5,870 6,143 6,415 6,709 7,004 Tangible common equity $ 296,676 $ 310,283 $ 304,279 $ 310,195 $ 301,067 Total assets $ 3,438,302 $ 3,383,606 $ 3,353,281 $ 3,297,124 $ 3,234,522 Less: Goodwill 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 29,012 Other intangibles 5,870 6,143 6,415 6,709 7,004 Tangible assets $ 3,404,132 $ 3,349,163 $ 3,318,566 $ 3,262,115 $ 3,198,506 Common equity ratio 9.62 % 10.19 % 10.11 % 10.47 % 10.42 % Tangible common equity ratio 8.72 % 9.26 % 9.17 % 9.51 % 9.41 % Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock: Common shareholders' equity $ 330,846 $ 344,726 $ 338,994 $ 345,204 $ 337,083 Tangible common equity $ 296,676 $ 310,283 $ 304,279 $ 310,195 $ 301,067 Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 22,499 23,560 23,580 24,150 24,143 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 14.70 $ 14.63 $ 14.38 $ 14.29 $ 13.96 Tangible common equity per share of common stock $ 13.19 $ 13.17 $ 12.90 $ 12.84 $ 12.47

The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders' equity per share of common stock.

