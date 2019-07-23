INAP Launches First-of-Its-Kind Managed Cloud and Monitoring Service





Intelligent Monitoring combines the best elements of advanced monitoring software with proactive and transparent support experience

Powered by INblue, INAP's new cloud management and support platform, the service is optimized for Windows and Linux Bare Metal hosting customers

RESTON, Va., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP), a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with global network connectivity, today announced the general availability of Intelligent Monitoring, a premium managed cloud and infrastructure monitoring service. Optimized now for Bare Metal customers, Intelligent Monitoring is delivered via INAP INblue, the company's new infrastructure management and support platform for cloud products.

Intelligent Monitoring was designed to combine the best elements of advanced monitoring software with a proactive and transparent support experience. The technology comprehensively tracks and measures the health of the customer's server environment, including hardware, resources, applications, and OS services for Linux and Windows. INAP support technicians immediately remediate identified issues via a proprietary, software-defined Smart Workflow System. Throughout the process, customers are updated via the INAP INblue desktop and iOS mobile application, where they can track INAP's progress, review metric and log data, and communicate with assigned technicians from a single screen.

"Infrastructure monitoring strategies are only as good as the actions that follow alerts," said Jennifer Curry, SVP of Global Cloud Services at INAP. "When problems arise, traditional managed hosting customers too often confront service-related, time-wasting pain points due to a lack of visibility and control. We built Intelligent Monitoring to not only improve cloud performance and availability, but to set a new benchmark for managed services transparency."

According to INAP's The State of IT Infrastructure Management report, infrastructure monitoring is the No. 1 task IT professionals spend too much time on, detracting from value-added activities like implementing new solutions or playing an integral role in their organization's digital transformation initiatives. Overall, 77 percent of IT professionals agreed they could "bring more value to my organization if I spent less time on routine tasks like server monitoring and maintenance."

In addition to an improved service experience, Managed Bare Metal customers also have access to the same enterprise-grade monitoring and management tools used by INAP technicians, offering functionality and control that will eliminate the need for customers to invest in third-party remote monitoring and management solutions. Those include:

Remote execution and scripting

Unified log management

Patch management and automation

Port, service and URL monitoring

A separate edition of Intelligent Monitoring is available to Bare Metal customers who do not subscribe to an INAP managed services plan, offering the same toolkit of advanced monitoring and infrastructure controls without the backing of INAP's Service First Support team. Future releases of Intelligent Monitoring will include tailored service for INAP Private Cloud customers.

Additional Resources

About INAP

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) is a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with over 100 network Points of Presence worldwide. INAP's full-spectrum portfolio of high-density colocation, managed cloud hosting and network solutions supports evolving IT infrastructure requirements for customers ranging from the Fortune 500 to emerging startups. INAP operates in 21 metropolitan markets, primarily in North America, with data centers connected by a low-latency, high-capacity fiber network. INAP has over one million gross square feet in its portfolio, with approximately 600,000 square feet of sellable data center space. For more information, visit www.INAP.com.

Media Contacts:

Richard Ramlall, Chief Communications Officer

404.302.9982



Clay Boothby

202.595.4923

Source: Internap Corporation