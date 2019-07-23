Imperial Mobilizes Crews to Resume Exploration on the Opawica Gold Project, Quebec





MONTREAL, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial") (TSX VENTURE:IPG) is pleased to announce the start of its 2019 summer exploration program on the 100% owned Opawica Gold project in the Abitibi region of northwestern Québec.



Opawica Gold Project, Location Map, Quebec



Opawica Gold Project, Central Zone Compilation Map, Quebec





The $100,000 summer program will consist of detailed geological mapping and geochemical sampling over the entire property to follow-up on the encouraging results from Imperial's 2018 work program. The 2019 program will focus on newly discovered anomalous outcrops and on known north northeast-striking gold-bearing structural zones along the main NE-SW mineralized deformation zone which were extended by IP surveys by 1.7 km in strike. Results of this program will be integrated into our digital exploration database to identify high-priority gold targets for a diamond drilling program planned for the fall of 2019 or winter of 2020.

OPAWICA GOLD PROPERTY EXPLORATION HISTORY AND PLANS

The Opawica gold property is located 20 km east of Desmaraisville and is accessible via Highway 113 from Val d'Or to Chibougamau, Quebec, and by a network of forestry roads (Figure 1).

The property lies within major regional NE-SW deformation corridors that hosts several gold occurrences and some former gold producers, including the Joe Mann mine (historical past-production 4.8Mt @ 7.56 g/t Au) and the Bachelor Lake mine (historical past-production 870,000t @ 4.66 g/t Au) located 90km to the east and 20km to the west, respectively. The property straddles a major geological contact between the mafic volcanic rocks of the Obatogamau Formation to the south and felsic volcanic rocks of the Wachigabau Member to the north, a geologic environment similar to the Joe Mann mine horizon (historical past-production, 1.9 million oz. gold).

This structural zone hosts a 75-150 m wide deformation and alteration corridor consisting of several shear zones with strong, pervasive carbonate, sericite, and fuchsite alteration with disseminated pyrite and quartz veinlets with gold and silver mineralization and occasional visible gold (VG). Previous work on the property identified a 350 m long gold-bearing zone in the central part of the property (Central Zone) which was never drill tested below the 125 m vertical level (Table 1, Figure 2). Historical drilling from the Central Zone returned up to 6.9 g/t gold (Au) over 3.8 m and 87.7 g/t Au over 1.5 m. All drilling on the property was completed above the 125 m vertical level.

Table 1 - Opawica Project, Quebec: Best Historical Diamond Drill Intersections

Hole # Company Year Length (m) Grade (g/t Au) QO-2 Quebec S&R* 1959 3.0 3.2 QO-5 Quebec S&R* 1959 3.8 6.9 QO-9 Quebec S&R* 1959 2.8 5.1 23-4 Falconbridge 1983 2.0 5.1 23-5 Falconbridge 1984 0.8 23.7 23-11 Falconbridge 1985 1.5 87.7 (VG)

*Quebec Smelting and Refining Ltd.

In the fall of 2018 (see Press Release: October 8, 2018), Imperial completed high-powered 3D Ore Vision™ 3-D induced polarization (IP) survey over the Central Zone structure shows it continues westward for at least 1.7 km from what was historically considered to be the main area of interest for gold on the property. In addition, the geophysics defined parallel, second-priority IP targets north and south of the Central Zone gold structure. Results obtained over the Central Zone area clearly show that the strongest IP signatures are located at and below the 150 m vertical level, below the deepest drilling, opening the potential to further expand on the vertical limits of this zone. These targets remain to be drill-tested.

In addition, new areas of potential gold mineralization were identified in the southeastern part of the property during Imperial reconnaissance survey work in 2018. One of these outcrop areas showed evidence of strongly developed fabric and alteration which suggest that NNE structures, cutting the main NE-SW deformation corridor, also carry significant concentrations of quartz and carbonate veins, an indicator of the presence of gold on the property.

"Strong geological similarities to the historical Joe Mann Mine and Windfall Lake gold environments, to the east and south of the property, and the presence of strong geophysical anomalies west, north and south of known gold mineralization provides Imperial with very attractive new targets," said Imperial's President & CEO, Peter Cashin. "Our work on the property clearly shows that significant, untested gold and silver potential on favourable structures that extend at least 1.7 km west from known mineralization exists."

The 2019 Summer mapping program will be conducted with a strong emphasis on the collection of structural measurements and the description of the mineralization and alteration of the host lithologies. Stripping or trenching work will be performed on mineralized outcrops to better understand the nature of the gold mineralization and its relationship with the different structural domains. All results from this program will be integrated into a 3D geological and geophysical model to better define targets for the planned fall 2019 drilling program.

The technical content in this press release was provided and certified by Pierre Guay, P. Geo., Imperial's Vice-President, Exploration, a Geologist and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focussed on the advancement of its copper-zinc, gold and technology metals properties in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as "IPG" and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

For further information please contact:

Peter J. Cashin

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (514) 360-0571

Email: info@imperialmgp.com / URL: www.imperialmgp.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's operations or to its business environment. Such statements are based on the Company's operations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, but are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict or control. Several factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed. These factors include those set forth in the corporate filings. Although any such forward-looking statements are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot guarantee that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, for any reason. We also do not commit in any way to guarantee that we will continue reporting on items or issues that arise. Investors are cautioned that this press release contains quoted historical exploration results. These are derived from filed assessment reports and compiled from governmental databases. The Company and a QP have not independently verified and make no representations as to the accuracy of historical exploration results: these results should not be relied upon. Selected highlight results may not be indicative of average grades.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f693c2ea-a686-4687-8027-c71fb421acb6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b30fa82-f0d6-4970-8312-2587602e88f5

Source: Imperial Mining Group Ltd.