Immutep Granted European Patent for Eftilagimod Alpha in Cancer





SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ:IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to announce the grant of a new patent (number 2601962) entitled "LAG-3 dosage regime for use in the treatment of cancer" by the European Patent Office.

This European patent was filed as a divisional application, and follows the grant of the European parent patent and two other European divisional patents from the same family, as previously announced to the market. A divisional application is a subsequent application filed from either the original (parent) application or an earlier divisional application. This enables the applicant to file multiple (cascading) applications in the same family, with each application having claims of differing scope and whilst also preserving the filing date of the parent application for each divisional application.

This new patent provides further intellectual property protection for Immutep's method of treating cancer by the administration of a plurality of doses of a recombinant LAG-3 protein, or a derivative thereof, which is used to generate a monocyte mediated immune response. Importantly, the granted patent claims support the application of eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321"), which is a derivative of LAG-3, in Immutep's ongoing clinical trials, including AIPAC, TACTI-mel, TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-004. The patent will expire on 3 October 2028.

About Immutep

Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ ( IMMP ) in the United States.

