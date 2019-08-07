Immunomedics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Provides Corporate Update





ASCENT Study Reached Target Patient Enrollment



First Patients Dosed in TROPICS-02 Study in HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer

Trop-2-Enriched TROPICS-03 Basket Study Initiated with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer as First Indication

Resubmission of Biologics License Application on Track for Early Fourth Quarter 2019

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunomedics, Inc.(NASDAQ:IMMU) ("Immunomedics" or the "Company"), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the area of antibody-drug conjugates (ADC), today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Please refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for more details on the Company's financial results.

"We continued to execute well against our key strategic priorities for sacituzumab govitecan this quarter. In particular, we are very pleased to have reached target enrollment in the ASCENT study in less than twenty months. We believe this rapid pace is testament to the unmet need in late-stage metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) and the confidence of our investigators in the safety and efficacy of our ADC to provide a meaningful clinical benefit to patients," commented Dr. Behzad Aghazadeh, Executive Chairman of Immunomedics.

Based on current projections, the Company anticipates reporting top-line data from ASCENT in mid-2020. "We are grateful to the patients, their families and caregivers who have participated in our studies. We look forward to the data readout as we continue to work on delivering this important, potential new treatment paradigm to mTNBC patients," added Dr. Aghazadeh.

"The Company's preparation of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for sacituzumab govitecan in mTNBC is progressing according to plan," said Scott Canute, Executive Director of Immunomedics. "Our goal is to have a high-quality resubmission and a successful reinspection. To that end, we have made steady progress in both areas and we remain confident that we will meet our guided resubmission timeline of early fourth quarter 2019."

Building on the ASCENT momentum and leveraging the existing relationships with breast cancer specialists, the Company has launched the registrational Phase 3 TROPICS-02 in hormonal receptor-positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer (mBC).

"Given our experience treating patients with sacituzumab govitecan in ASCENT, we are excited to be a participant in the TROPICS-02 study," stated Principal Investigator Hope S. Rugo, M.D., FACP, Professor of Medicine; and Director, Breast Oncology and Clinical Trials Education, University of California San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, San Francisco, CA. "We are very encouraged about sacituzumab govitecan's efficacy and look forward to utilizing the ADC for patients with mTNBC. Additional effective treatment options for those with both mTNBC and HR+ disease are critical for our patients."

The randomized global TROPICS-02 study has dosed the first patients with HR+/HER2- mBC who have failed at least two prior chemotherapy regimens for metastatic disease. With progression-free survival (PFS) and overall response rate (ORR) serving as co-primary endpoints, the study allows for an analysis of ORR on a pre-specified number of patients as a basis of a potential accelerated approval submission.

"Targeting HR+/HER2- mBC, which accounts for 70% of all breast cancers, signifies our intention to establish sacituzumab govitecan as a foundational therapy for mBC," continued Dr. Aghazadeh. "To further unlock the full potential of sacituzumab govitecan, we have initiated, for the first time, a Trop-2-enriched study in various difficult-to-treat cancers, beginning with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Finally, the combination study with sacituzumab govitecan and rucaparib in second-line mTNBC and other cancers, in collaboration with Clovis, is now open for patient enrollment."

Recent Company Highlights

The Phase 3 confirmatory ASCENT study (NCT02574455) has reached its target enrollment for mTNBC patients previously treated with at least two systemic chemotherapy regimens. Top-line data is expected to be available in mid-2020 based on projected event trajectory and timelines associated with central review, database lock and analysis.



The global randomized, open-label, Phase 3 registrational TROPICS-02 study (NCT03901339) has dosed the first patients with HR+/HER2- mBC. This study includes an ORR analysis on a pre-specified number of patients for a potential accelerated approval submission. Enrollment of 400 patients is expected to take approximately eighteen months to complete.



The Company launched TROPICS-03 (NCT03964727), an open-label, Trop-2-enriched multi-cohort Phase 2 study designed to assess the clinical activity of sacituzumab govitecan in patients with metastatic solid tumors, including NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, head and neck cancer, and endometrial cancer. Dosing of the first NSCLC patient is expected in the third quarter of 2019.



The open-label Phase 1b/2 SEASTAR study (NCT03992131) of sacituzumab govitecan in combination with Clovis' PARP inhibitor, rucaparib, in mTNBC, mUC, and platinum resistant ovarian cancer is recruiting patients with at least one prior line of standard therapy for advanced disease.



Initiated by Dr. Aditya Bardia, Massachusetts General Hospital is sponsoring a Phase 1b/2 study (NCT04039230) evaluating sacituzumab govitecan in combination with Pfizer's PARP inhibitor, talazoparib, in patients with mTNBC previously treated with no more than one prior therapeutic regimens for metastatic disease.

Second Quarter and Six Months 2019 FinancialResults

The Company had no revenues for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, due primarily to the discontinued sale of LeukoScan® in February 2018 in order for the Company to focus on its ADC business. Revenues in the comparable quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 were $0.4 million and $0.9 million, respectively.

Total costs and expenses were $67.2 million for the quarter and $146.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $52.8 million for the comparable quarter and $90.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increases were due primarily to increased expenses in research and development and sales and marketing, partially offset by decreases in general and administrative expenses. The increases in research and development costs were mostly attributable to activities related to preparations for the approval and commercial launch of sacituzumab govitecan for patients with at least two prior lines of treatment for metastatic TNBC in the United States and expanded clinical development of sacituzumab govitecan into other indications.

The Company had no non-cash warrant-related income or expense for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to non-cash warrant-related expenses of $58.9 million for the comparable quarter and $49.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, due to the net appreciation in the fair value of then outstanding warrants. There were no warrants outstanding as of June 30, 2019.

Interest expense was $10.6 million for the quarter and $20.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $9.4 million for the comparable quarter and $20.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increases were due primarily to the net appreciation in the fair value of our debt balances as a result of the agreement with RPI Finance Trust.

Net loss attributable to stockholders was $76.0 million, or $0.40 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $117.0 million, or $0.68 per share, for the comparable quarter ended June 30, 2018. Net loss attributable to stockholders was $163.3 million, or $0.85 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $152.6 million, or $0.91 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $432.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, including the $65 million upfront payment received from the licensing agreement with Everest Medicines for sacituzumab govitecan for Greater China. The Company believes this amount is adequate to support its clinical development plan for sacituzumab govitecan, further build its clinical and manufacturing infrastructure and fund its operations through 2020.

IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 427,909 $ 492,860 Marketable securities 4,741 4,941 Prepaid expenses 8,296 5,354 Other current assets 1,313 1,348 442,259 504,503 Property and equipment, net 35,177 23,469 Other long-term assets 249 68 Total Assets $ 477,685 $ 528,040 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 38,967 $ 31,722 Liability related to sale of future royalties - current 5,314 - Lease liability - current 271 - Convertible senior notes - net 7,081 7,055 Liability related to sale of future royalties - non-current 236,354 221,295 Deferred revenues 65,000 - Other long-term liabilities 10,138 2,119 Stockholders' equity 114,560 265,849 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 477,685 $ 528,040 Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Product sales $ - $ - $ - $ 450 License fee and other revenues - 250 - 265 Research & development - 136 - 153 Total Revenues - 386 - 868 Costs and Expenses: Costs of goods sold - - - 47 Research and development 52,923 27,603 111,095 56,446 Sales and marketing 6,346 3,039 14,227 5,405 General and administrative 7,899 22,139 21,494 28,993 Total Costs and Expenses 67,168 52,781 146,816 90,891 Operating Loss (67,168 ) (52,395 ) (146,816 ) (90,023 ) Changes in fair market value of warrant liabilities - (58,861 ) - (49,026 ) Interest expense (10,625 ) (9,434 ) (20,584 ) (20,334 ) Interest and other income 1,840 3,565 4,043 4,695 Insurance reimbursement - 342 - 2,272 Foreign currency transaction gain, net - (101 ) - (26 ) Loss before income tax (75,953 ) (116,884 ) (163,357 ) (152,442 ) Income tax expense - (156 ) - (156 ) Net Loss (75,953 ) (117,040 ) (163,357 ) (152,598 ) Less Net Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - (11 ) (67 ) (23 ) Net Loss attributable to Immunomedics, Inc. stockholders $ (75,953 ) $ (117,029 ) $ (163,290 ) $ (152,575 ) Net Loss per Common Share attributable to Immunomedics, Inc. stockholders (basic and diluted): $ (0.40 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (0.91 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (basic and diluted): 191,745 171,124 191,401 168,583

