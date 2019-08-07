Quantcast

iMedia Brands, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 28, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 07, 2019, 08:03:00 AM EDT


MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI), announced today that it will release its fiscal 2019 second quarter results on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, before the market opens at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET.  Tim Peterman, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Porter, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call later that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the results.

Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial 1-877-407-9039 or 1-201-689-8470 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. There will be a simultaneous audio webcast available at the following link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2064641/78A692CC3E2AC6C6D004FBE1815482D0

A replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website for a limited time.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) is a global interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche, lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America, for both English speaking and soon Spanish speaking audiences and customers.  Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes Evine (becoming ShopHQ end of August), iMedia Web Services and soon to be launched Bulldog Shopping Network and LaVenta Shopping Network. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

CONTACTS

Media:

Elizabeth Buhn

press@imediabrands.com

(952) 943-6646

Investors:

Michael Porter

mporter@imediabrands.com

(952) 943-6517

Source: iMedia Brands, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: IMBI




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7833.27
107.23  ▲  1.39%
DJIA 26029.52
311.78  ▲  1.21%
S&P 500 2881.77
37.03  ▲  1.30%
Data as of Aug 6, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar