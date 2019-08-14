Quantcast

    ImageWare® Systems Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 14, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


    SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageWare®Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY), a leader in mobile and cloud-based, multi-modal biometric identity management solutions, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

    Q2 Summary of Results

    • Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 decreased to $812,000 from $1,885,000 in the second quarter 2018. The 2018 quarter included $1,050,000 in onetime non-recurring orders from government agencies with no such orders in the second quarter of 2019.
    • Gross profit for the second quarter 2019 was $672,000 (83%) as compared with $1,579,000 (84%) in the second quarter 2018.
    • Net loss was $2.5 million in the second quarter 2019 compared with $2.3 million in the second quarter 2018.

    Significant Events

    • A revitalized marketing and sales effort with Fujitsu's (OTCMKTS: FJTSY) Latin America sales team campaign in Mexico and Fujitsu's RunMyProcess.
    • In July, ImageWare launched Biointellic™, a completely frictionless solution to determine a person's ‘liveness' when presenting themselves for facial recognition authentication.

    Jim Miller, Chairman and CEO of ImageWare Systems said, "Although results for the quarter are less than we expected, we remain optimistic on key deals and partnership opportunities. Working largely through our partners and with Federal and State agencies, we are beholden to their delays and integration schedules.  We continue to see very positive changes in the biometric authentication adoption landscape and our confidence that ImageWare is positioned strategically to capitalize remains steadfast."

    2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call   

    The Company will host an investor update call on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET). The Participant Dial-In Number for the conference call is Domestic/International 631-891-4304. Participants should dial in to the call at least five minutes before 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on August 14, 2019. The call can also be accessed "live" online at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135563.

    A replay of the recorded call will be available for 90 days on the Company's website (https://www.iwsinc.com/company/investor-relations/.)You can also listen to a replay of the call by dialing toll-free 1-844-512-2921 (international only 1-412-317-6671) starting August 14, 2019, at 7:30pm ET through August 21, 2019 at 11:59 pm ET. Please use PIN Number 10007359.

    About ImageWare® Systems, Inc.

    ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing two-factor, biometric, and multi-factor cloud-based authentication solutions for the enterprise. The company delivers next-generation biometrics as an interactive and scalable cloud-based solution. ImageWare's products support multi-modal biometric authentication including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, iris, palm, and more. ImageWare Systems, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices in Oregon, Canada, Mexico, and Japan. For a full list of ImageWare partnerships with other leading global brands such as HPE, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Verizon, and others, please visit: https://www.iwsinc.com/partners/, To learn more about ImageWare, visit https://www.iwsinc.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in ImageWare's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.



    Investor Relations Contact                     

    Harvey Bibicoff, CEO, Bibicoff + MacInnis, Inc.                                              

    (818) 379-8500    harvey@bibimac.com

    Media Contact

    Michael Senger, VP Corporate Communications, ImageWare Systems, Inc.

    (858) 257-0358   media@iwsinc.com 

    SELECTED COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS              
    In thousands, except share and per share amounts              
        Unaudited   Unaudited
        Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
        June 30,   June 30,
         2019     2018     2019     2018 
    Revenues                
    Product   $   160     $   1,182     $   438     $   1,279  
    Maintenance     652       703       1,305       1,322  
    Total Revenues     812       1,885       1,743       2,601  
                     
    Cost of Revenue                
    Product     34       139       117       165  
    Maintenance     106       167       226       390  
                     
    Gross Profit     672       1,579       1,400       2,046  
          83%       84%       80%       79%  
    Operating Expenses                
    General & administrative     894       970       2,001       2,141  
    Sales and marketing     934       816       1,939       1,680  
    Research and development     1,840       1,865       3,614       3,664  
    Depreciation and amortization     17       11       36       24  
    Total Operating Expenses     3,685       3,662       7,590       7,509  
                     
    Loss from operations     (3,013 )     (2,083 )     (6,190 )     (5,463 )
                     
    Interest (income) expense, net     (31 )     184       (53 )     356  
    Change in fair value of derivative liabilities     (481 )       -          (57 )       -   
    Other componsents of net periodic pension expense     45         17         78         49  
    Other expense       1         -          1         -   
                     
    Loss from continuing operations before income taxes   (2,547 )     (2,284 )     (6,159 )     (5,868 )
                     
    Income taxes       1         -        1       1  
                     
    Loss from continuing operations       (2,548 )       (2,284 )       (6,160 )       (5,869 )
                     
    Net loss   $   (2,548 )   $   (2,284 )   $   (6,160 )   $   (5,869 )
                     
    Preferred dividends       (1,374 )       (720 )       (2,668 )       (1,489 )
    Net loss available to common shareholders $   (3,922 )   $   (3,004 )   $   (8,828 )   $   (7,358 )
                     
    Per share data - basic                
    Net income (loss) from continuing operations $   (0.03 )   $   (0.02 )   $   (0.06 )   $   (0.06 )
    Preferred dividends       (0.01 )       (0.01 )       (0.03 )       (0.02 )
    Basic income (loss) per share available to common shareholders $   (0.04 )   $   (0.03 )   $   (0.09 )   $   (0.08 )
                     
    Basic weighted-average common shares     103,431,623         95,161,570         100,928,835         94,749,904  
                     



    CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      
                 
            Unaudited    
            June 30,   December 31,
             2019    2018
    Assets:            
    Cash       $   6,734     $   5,694  
    Accounts receivable, net       376       968  
    Inventories         319       29  
    Other current assets       271       233  
    Property and equipment, net     222       244  
    Other assets         286       332  
    Operating lease right-of-use assets     2,060         -   
    Intangible assets, net       76       82  
    Goodwill         3,416       3,416  
    Total Assets       $   13,760     $   10,998  
                 
    Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit:        
    Current liabilities     $   4,218     $   3,846  
    Pension obligation       1,928       1,876  
    Lease liabilities         1,942         -   
    Other long-term liabilities       118         147  
    Mezzanine equity       8,526         8,156  
    Shareholders' deficit       (2,972 )     (3,027 )
    Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit $   13,760     $   10,998  

    Source: ImageWare Systems, Inc.

