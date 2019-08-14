ImageWare® Systems Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results





SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageWare®Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY), a leader in mobile and cloud-based, multi-modal biometric identity management solutions, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Q2 Summary of Results

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 decreased to $812,000 from $1,885,000 in the second quarter 2018. The 2018 quarter included $1,050,000 in onetime non-recurring orders from government agencies with no such orders in the second quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for the second quarter 2019 was $672,000 (83%) as compared with $1,579,000 (84%) in the second quarter 2018.

Net loss was $2.5 million in the second quarter 2019 compared with $2.3 million in the second quarter 2018.

Significant Events

A revitalized marketing and sales effort with Fujitsu's (OTCMKTS: FJTSY) Latin America sales team campaign in Mexico and Fujitsu's RunMyProcess.

In July, ImageWare launched Biointellic™, a completely frictionless solution to determine a person's ‘liveness' when presenting themselves for facial recognition authentication.

Jim Miller, Chairman and CEO of ImageWare Systems said, "Although results for the quarter are less than we expected, we remain optimistic on key deals and partnership opportunities. Working largely through our partners and with Federal and State agencies, we are beholden to their delays and integration schedules. We continue to see very positive changes in the biometric authentication adoption landscape and our confidence that ImageWare is positioned strategically to capitalize remains steadfast."

2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

The Company will host an investor update call on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET).

A replay of the recorded call will be available for 90 days on the Company's website (https://www.iwsinc.com/company/investor-relations/.)You can also listen to a replay of the call by dialing toll-free 1-844-512-2921 (international only 1-412-317-6671) starting August 14, 2019, at 7:30pm ET through August 21, 2019 at 11:59 pm ET. Please use PIN Number 10007359.

About ImageWare® Systems, Inc.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing two-factor, biometric, and multi-factor cloud-based authentication solutions for the enterprise. The company delivers next-generation biometrics as an interactive and scalable cloud-based solution. ImageWare's products support multi-modal biometric authentication including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, iris, palm, and more. ImageWare Systems, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices in Oregon, Canada, Mexico, and Japan. For a full list of ImageWare partnerships with other leading global brands such as HPE, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Verizon, and others, please visit: https://www.iwsinc.com/partners/, To learn more about ImageWare, visit https://www.iwsinc.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in ImageWare's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.



SELECTED COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS In thousands, except share and per share amounts Unaudited Unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Product $ 160 $ 1,182 $ 438 $ 1,279 Maintenance 652 703 1,305 1,322 Total Revenues 812 1,885 1,743 2,601 Cost of Revenue Product 34 139 117 165 Maintenance 106 167 226 390 Gross Profit 672 1,579 1,400 2,046 83% 84% 80% 79% Operating Expenses General & administrative 894 970 2,001 2,141 Sales and marketing 934 816 1,939 1,680 Research and development 1,840 1,865 3,614 3,664 Depreciation and amortization 17 11 36 24 Total Operating Expenses 3,685 3,662 7,590 7,509 Loss from operations (3,013 ) (2,083 ) (6,190 ) (5,463 ) Interest (income) expense, net (31 ) 184 (53 ) 356 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (481 ) - (57 ) - Other componsents of net periodic pension expense 45 17 78 49 Other expense 1 - 1 - Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (2,547 ) (2,284 ) (6,159 ) (5,868 ) Income taxes 1 - 1 1 Loss from continuing operations (2,548 ) (2,284 ) (6,160 ) (5,869 ) Net loss $ (2,548 ) $ (2,284 ) $ (6,160 ) $ (5,869 ) Preferred dividends (1,374 ) (720 ) (2,668 ) (1,489 ) Net loss available to common shareholders $ (3,922 ) $ (3,004 ) $ (8,828 ) $ (7,358 ) Per share data - basic Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.06 ) Preferred dividends (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.02 ) Basic income (loss) per share available to common shareholders $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.08 ) Basic weighted-average common shares 103,431,623 95,161,570 100,928,835 94,749,904





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets: Cash $ 6,734 $ 5,694 Accounts receivable, net 376 968 Inventories 319 29 Other current assets 271 233 Property and equipment, net 222 244 Other assets 286 332 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,060 - Intangible assets, net 76 82 Goodwill 3,416 3,416 Total Assets $ 13,760 $ 10,998 Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit: Current liabilities $ 4,218 $ 3,846 Pension obligation 1,928 1,876 Lease liabilities 1,942 - Other long-term liabilities 118 147 Mezzanine equity 8,526 8,156 Shareholders' deficit (2,972 ) (3,027 ) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit $ 13,760 $ 10,998

