Image Protect’s Revolutionary “Fotofy” Digital Image Marketplace Set to Go Live August 2

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC:IMTL) (imageprotect.com) ("Image Protect", "IMTL", or the "Company"), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is pleased to announce the firm launch date of Friday, August 2, 2019 for the Company's revolutionary new platform, Fotofy ("Fotofy"), a digital image sharing marketplace set to act as a massive online library of high-quality freely accessible images for use and sharing.



"We are extremely excited about this launch," commented Matthew Goldman, CEO of Image Protect. "The market potential is massive, with billions of image-sharing events occurring every year, and the in-image advertising market growing past the $50 billion threshold, and yet, no real leader in place to pair those concepts effectively. We have arrived at the ‘all systems go' point right on schedule, which is a testament to how hard this team has worked during this final stretch to create something that we believe is an absolute game-changer in the digital image sharing market."

Management notes that the Fotofy platform has already secured critical partnerships with top-tier photographers, including stevenlakephotography.com, and a growing network of celebrities and online influencers ready to capitalize on the Fotofy marketplace as a branding resource.

Image users will gain free access to top-tier professional content in the form of a library of thousands of photographs. And image rightsholders will gain access to a massive network of users who will carve out an exposure footprint through instances of image sharing, allowing the image rightsholder to monetize that network footprint through Fotofy's in-image advertising tools and analytics dashboard.

"There simply isn't anything out there that will be able to compete with our solution," continued Mr. Goldman. "Users have free access to highest-tier content. And that content is produced by rightsholders who will no longer have to worry about forfeiting their proprietary rights by exposing themselves to the booming digital marketplace. Everyone wins. And it happens on a platform designed from the ground up, including analytics and branding tools, to be simple and easy to use, but deeply functional. And it all goes live on Friday!"

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.



Image Protect

Lawrence Adams

larry.adams@imageprotect.com

Source: Image Protect, Inc.