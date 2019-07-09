Image Protect Partners with Fitness Start Up to Provide Its Fotofy Technology





SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC:IMTL) (imageprotect.com) ("Image Protect", "IMTL", or the "Company"), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is excited to announce the formation and signing of a strategic partnership agreement (the "Partnership") with an emerging new Start-up, Fitblox.



Fitblox is a unique branding Concept combining Blockchain technology along with a concentration on a Fitness model, while utilizing Social Media, the site can be found on www.fitblox.io. Image Protect will provide the in-image advertising network selected to drive revenue throughout the new Fitblox app. Every image that is uploaded via one of the Fitblox' community members will automatically be uploaded with the Fotofy technology, allowing the Image to then be shared and tracked within or outside of the app as community members share the image. Native Ads will then run across each image, which offers the ability for every member to earn additional revenue on their photos as they upload images into the App. FITBLOX is a fitness mobile DApp powered by the EOS Blockchain. It combines fitness tracking, social media, and an incentive-based motivational rewards paradigm.

Matthew Goldman, CEO Image Protect noted, "Through this partnership, it clearly demonstrates the revenue driver our newly created Fotofy technology is and how seamlessly it can be layered into an enterprise website and enhance the revenue model for all parties." He further stated, "This integration provides an opportunity to generate and share untapped In-image advertising revenue."

About Image Protect: Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

Corporate Contact:

Image Protect

Lawrence Adams

larry.adams@imageprotect.com

Press & Media Inquiries:

EHC Branding Agency

Info@EHCBrandingAgency.Com

(626) MJ-BRAND

Source: Image Protect, Inc.