IMAC's Chief Scientific Officer Discusses the Company's Approach to Treating Pain in Documentary Series Pain Revealed



BRENTWOOD, Tenn, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:IMAC), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, announces that Ian White, Ph.D., the Company's chief scientific officer, is featured in Episode 3 of the nine-episode documentary series Pain Revealed. This two-hour episode can be viewed at painrevealed.com and Dr. White's portion starts at 3:25 and continues through 48:35. The series is co-hosted by Dr. Patrick Gentempo, a chiropractor and the founder and CEO of Action Potential Holdings, Inc, and co-founder, CEO and host of Revealed Films, Inc.



In discussing IMAC's unique approach to alleviating pain by treating the underlying condition, Dr. White said, "If you go to the physician with pain, your goal shouldn't be to remove that pain. Pain is not the problem, it's the symptom. Pain is the indication. It's giving us information about where a physician may find the problem, and that is what we do at IMAC."

Matt Wallis, IMAC's chief operating officer, commented, "This documentary series is providing an important public service and has provided additional exposure for IMAC and our non-opioid approach to treatments. We believe that individuals suffering from orthopedic conditions who view this series will be prompted to consider IMAC's treatment approach, including the use of regenerative rehabilitation therapies."

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. It owns or manages outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, opening two Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Centers, two David Price IMAC Regeneration Centers, and a Tony Delk IMAC Regeneration Center. IMAC's outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries without surgery or opioids.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "may," "will," "should" or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the skills and experience necessary to meet customers' requirements, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur.

