IMAC's BioFirma Subsidiary Announces Registered Status with U.S. Food and Drug Administration



BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:IMAC), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, announces its BioFirma subsidiary has received "Registered" status with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This registration permits the BioFirma laboratory to package, process, store, label and distribute human cells and tissue. IMAC is now using BioFirma's NeoCyte® regenerative medicine products in its rehabilitation clinics.



BioFirma is now selling amniotic fluid exosomes to licensed medical doctors in the United States. BioFirma recorded sales of the first exosome product in the second quarter. Ian White, Ph.D., the company's chief scientific officer, and president of BioFirma was recently featured in the docuseries Pain Revealed where he highlighted opportunities of regenerative medicine that he has researched in his career. "Twenty years of academic experience has gone into building a perinatal tissue research and manufacturing facility that stands above the rest," Dr. White said. "We pride ourselves on quality and FDA compliance as we forge a new paradigm in regenerative medicine."

"We believe that we have built considerable value in BioFirma during the short period of time since IMAC invested in BioFirma last August," said Jeff Ervin, chief executive officer of IMAC Holdings. "BioFirma recorded more than $80,000 from the sale of NeoCyte amniotic fluid exosomes during the second quarter of 2019, which was on schedule with our budget. Dr. White is widely recognized as a leader in this industry and this partnership has been successful in developing proprietary assets to support the delivery of regenerative rehabilitation in IMAC clinics."

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. It owns or manages 14 outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, opening two Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Centers, two David Price IMAC Regeneration Centers, and a Tony Delk IMAC Regeneration Center. IMAC's outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries without surgery or opioids.

