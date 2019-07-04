iLOOKABOUT Announces Results of the Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of Deferred Share Units



TORONTO, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSXV:ILA; OTCQB:ILATF) ("iLOOKABOUT" or "the Company") today announced the results of the Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held in London, Ontario on June 24, 2019. The shareholders approved the following motions put forth at the Meeting:



Election of Allan Bezanson, John C. Drake, Jeff Hack, Peter Hyde, Phillip Millar, Gerald C. Quinn, Gary Yeoman, and Jeff Young as Directors, each for a term of one year;

Re-appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditor and authorization for the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration;

Re-approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan set out in Exhibit A of the Management Information Circular dated May 15, 2019; and

Approval of the amendment to the Company's Directors Deferred Share Unit Plan to increase the number of Common Shares reserved for issuance thereunder as contemplated in Exhibit B of the Management Information Circular dated May 15, 2019.

The Company also confirmed that, in accordance with the Directors Deferred Share Unit Plan that was approved by the shareholders of iLOOKABOUT at its 2014 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has credited Directors' Deferred Share Unit Accounts with an aggregate of 513,887 Deferred Share Units in respect of their services to the Company from January 1, 2019 up to the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 24, 2019.

A complete copy of the Directors' Deferred Share Unit Plan can be found as Exhibit B of the Company's Management Information Circular for its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 24, 2019, a copy of which is available at www.sedar.com.

About iLOOKABOUT

iLOOKABOUT is a software, data analytics, data aggregation and visual intelligence company focused on real property. The Company primarily serves the property assessment, property taxation, municipal, insurance, and appraisal sectors, both public and private, in North America. iLOOKABOUT provides powerful data analytics to the real estate industry through its Real Property Tax Analytics software offering. The Company's proprietary StreetScape imagery and real property focused web-based application, GeoViewPort unifies property related data and enables desktop review of properties. iLOOKABOUT has integrated analytics and workflow management applications into GeoViewPort which create highly valued service offerings for its clients. To augment its technology-based offerings, the Company provides real estate consulting services, with a focus on the Property Tax and Valuation sectors.

iLOOKABOUT's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ILA.

