ILA Announces the Appointment of James Kelsey as a Director

Mr. Kelsey is a results-driven executive with over 50 years in the financial services industry. He is an exemplary leader with diverse experience ranging from retail banking at the start of his career to commercial banking and corporate finance at the C-Suite level. Jim led the startup of the Corporate Finance Division for Bank of Montreal, and most recently served as Vice Chairman, North American Commercial Banking, Bank of Montreal.

As a financial services executive, Jim has built very strong relationships with prominent business leaders in Canada and has become a trusted advisor. He currently sits on the Boards of two prominent private organizations. Previously, Jim was on the Board of the Geneva Centre for Autism for 10 years and continues to be actively involved, including significant fund raising and advocacy for the Autism community throughout Canada.

"Jim's visionary leadership and breadth of experience speaks for itself and will benefit ILA in many ways. His reputation of integrity, honesty and strategic thinking will help guide ILA to becoming an industry leader," said Gary Yeoman, Chair & CEO of ILA, "We are exceptionally pleased to welcome Jim to the Board."

About ILA

ILA is a real estate valuation platform with technologies that leverage the power of data designed to address today's dynamic real estate valuation market. Our proprietary innovative platform is driving the next-generation of real property valuation solutions. Accurate data and property valuations form the basis for our clients to value assets, fund loans, securitize portfolios and to analyze and update property tax assessments. As a fully integrated valuation technology company, we are setting new standards in real estate valuation quality and reliability. ILA is a brand built on innovation, execution, accuracy, industry expertise and forward looking products and services.

ILA's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ILA.

