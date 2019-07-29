II-VI Incorporated Schedules FY 2019 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Conference Call





PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI) today announced that it intends to hold a live webcast and conference call on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. EDT to review the Company's fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and fiscal year end results for the period ended June 30, 2019. The call will be hosted by Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. Vincent D. (Chuck) Mattera, Jr., Chief Executive Officer.



The fourth quarter and fiscal year end results will be released before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, and will be posted on the Company's web site at www.ii-vi.com/investor-relations.

Webcast URL:

Individuals wishing to participate in the webcast can access the event at the Company's web site by visiting www.ii-vi.com/investors-events or via https://tinyurl.com/IIVIQ4FY19Earnings.

Conference call numbers:

If you wish to participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 316-5288 for U.S. calls, and (734) 385-4977 for international calls. To join the conference call, please enter ID# 1286517, then provide your name and company affiliation.

Conference call replay:

The conference call will be recorded, and a replay will be available to interested parties who are unable to attend the live call. This service will be available until 11:59 p.m. EDT on Friday, August 16, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 for U.S. calls and (404) 537-3406 for international calls, and entering ID# 1286517.

About II-VI Incorporated



II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

