II-VI Incorporated Corrects Media Reports Regarding Chinese Competition Review Process





PITTSBURGH, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Correcting inaccurate media reporting, II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI) ("II-VI") announced today that it has not been requested by the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People's Republic of China ("SAMR") to re-file the application for clearance that II-VI previously filed with SAMR with respect to II-VI's pending acquisition of Finisar Corporation (the "Merger").



SAMR's review of the Merger is currently in Phase III, which ends on August 17, 2019. II-VI will make a subsequent announcement either when SAMR approves the Merger, or if Phase III expires and II-VI re-files in order to provide additional time for SAMR to review the transaction.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, II-VI has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. II-VI produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

About Finisar Corporation

Finisar Corporation is a global technology leader in optical communications, providing components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies. Founded in 1988, Finisar designs products that meet the increasing demands for network bandwidth, data storage, and 3D sensing subsystems. Finisar is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with R&D, manufacturing sites, and sales offices worldwide. Visit our website at www.finisar.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "target," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the consummation of the proposed transaction and the anticipated benefits thereof. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, including the failure to consummate the proposed transaction, or to make any filing or take other action required to consummate such transaction in a timely matter or at all. Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of II-VI and Finisar to complete the proposed transaction on the anticipated terms and timing or at all; (ii) the ability of the parties to satisfy the conditions to the closing of the proposed transaction, including obtaining required regulatory approvals; (iii) potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction, which could be instituted against II-VI, Finisar, or their respective directors; (iv) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; (v) the triggering of any third-party contracts containing consent and/or other similar provisions; (vi) any negative effects of the announcement of the transaction on the market price of Finisar's common stock and/or negative effects of the announcement or commencement of the transaction on the market price of II-VI's common stock; (vii) uncertainty as to the long-term value of II-VI's common stock, and thus the value of the II-VI shares to be issued in the transaction; (viii) any unexpected impacts from unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition and losses on the future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the combined company's operations after the consummation of the transaction, and on the other conditions to the completion of the merger; (ix) inherent risks, costs, and uncertainties associated with integrating the businesses successfully and achieving all or any of the anticipated synergies; (x) potential disruptions from the proposed transaction that may harm II-VI's or Finisar's respective businesses, including current plans and operations; (xi) the ability of II-VI and Finisar to retain and hire key personnel; (xii) adverse legal and regulatory developments or determinations or adverse changes in, or interpretations of, U.S. or foreign laws, rules, or regulations, that could delay or prevent completion of the proposed transaction or cause the terms of the proposed transaction to be modified; (xiii) the ability of II-VI to obtain or consummate financing or refinancing related to the transaction upon acceptable terms or at all; (xiv) economic uncertainty due to monetary or trade policy, political, or other issues in the United States or internationally; (xv) any unexpected fluctuations or weakness in the U.S. and global economies; (xvi) changes in U.S. corporate tax laws as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and any future legislation; (xvii) foreign currency effects on II-VI's and Finisar's respective businesses; (xviii) competitive developments including pricing pressures, the level of orders that are received and can be shipped in a quarter, changes or fluctuations in customer order patterns, and seasonality; (xix) changes in utilization of II-VI's or Finisar's manufacturing capacity and II-VI's ability to effectively manage and expand its production levels; (xx) disruptions in II-VI's business or the businesses of its customers or suppliers due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict, war, worldwide oil prices and supply, public health concerns, or disruptions in the transportation system; and (xxi) the responses by the respective managements of II-VI and Finisar to any of the aforementioned factors. Additional risks are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in II-VI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2018, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 28, 2018, and in Finisar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 28, 2019, filed with the SEC on June 14, 2019.

These risks, as well as other risks associated with the proposed transaction, are more fully discussed in the joint proxy statement/prospectus that was included in the registration statement on Form S-4 that was filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction (the "Form S-4"). While the list of factors discussed above is, and the list of factors to be presented in the Form S-4 are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Neither II-VI nor Finisar assumes any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

