IIJ Announces Its First Three Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020





TOKYO, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ", TSE:3774) today announced its first three months consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 ("1Q19", from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).1



Highlights of Financial Results for 1Q19 Total revenues JPY49.8 billion (up 11.1% YoY)2 Gross profit JPY7.4 billion (up 8.1% YoY)* Operating profit JPY1.4 billion (up 2.2% YoY)* Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent JPY0.8 billion (down 11.1% YoY)* * Considering normalized cost,3 actual year over year growth of gross profit is up 16.3%, operating profit is up 58.8% and profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent is up 42.9%. Financial Targets 1H19 FY2019 Total revenues JPY97.7 billion JPY204.0 billion Operating profit JPY2.2 billion JPY7.0 billion Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent JPY0.6 billion JPY3.5 billion

Overview of 1Q19 Financial Results and Business Outlook

"Favorable Japanese enterprises' demands for IT continued and we achieved revenue growth of 11.1% year over year in 1Q19 which exceeded our plan. Strong demands for security and network in particular contributed to the growth of our recurring revenue, 83.4% of 1Q19 total revenues. As for operating profit, along with revenue accumulation as well as gross profit expansion for both network services and SI, it grew by 58.8% year over year to JPY1.4 billion from JPY0.9 billion, which is a normalized 1Q18 operating profit by allocating NTT Docomo's mobile interconnectivity unit charge revision impact recorded in 4Q18 to attributable FY2018 quarters,3" said Eijiro Katsu, President and COO of IIJ.

"One of profit drivers for FY2019 would be our full-MVNO profitability improvement4 along with its revenue accumulation outlook. As for full-MVNO service developments, we started to provide SoftSIM5 and consumer eSIM services, allowing easy transition between mobile carriers.6 We plan to launch eSIM services for enterprises targeting IoT usages as we believe eSIM would be a critical element in advancing IoT. We have many full-MVNO transactions for network/surveillance/dashboard cameras and start to see some prominent cases such as Motorola7 and WABCO Japan8 transactions," continued Katsu.

"As for cloud, we enhanced our multi cloud service lineups to include Google Cloud PlatformTM as a new connecting point, in addition to Amazon Web Service and Microsoft Azure.9 We expect the demands for secured and low-latency connection between multiple cloud services should increase as it becomes common among large Japanese enterprises," said Katsu.

"As for DeCurret Inc., they raised capital by expanding its enterprise shareholders; KDDI, Konami, Sumitomo Life, Daido Life, Meiji Yasuda Life, Chubu Electric Power, Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Matsui Securities, Energia Communications, ALSOK, and Toppan Printing became DeCurret's new shareholders. IIJ remains as the largest shareholder with 30% ownership. DeCurret should enhance their BtoB and BtoBtoC settlement business with their enterprise shareholders," said Koichi Suzuki, Founder, Chairman and CEO of IIJ.

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), unaudited and consolidated.

2 YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.

3 Normalized profit is calculated by allocating JPY2.05 billion of additional cost recorded in 4Q18, as a result of the difference between our estimate (14% decrease) and the actual revision (5% decrease) of NTT Docomo's mobile interconnectivity unit charge to the attributable each quarter of FY2018. Please refer page 5 of our presentation material for 1Q19 earnings which explains this year over year operating profit in details.

4 We launched full-MVNO services in March 2018. Our target revenue for FY2019 is JPY1.7 billion (FY2018 results JPY0.6 billion) and fixed cost of full-MVNO is approximately JPY1.3 billion per year, we should have a rebound effect of profitability by increasing full-MVNO revenue although we should have revenue-related variable costs.

5 For details, please refer to our press release "IIJ to Offer SoftSIMs as a New Business Model in Its Full MVNO Service Lineup" which can be found here https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2019/0527.html

6 For details, please refer to our press release "IIJ to Launch the First eSIM Service in Japan" which can be found here https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2019/0704-2.html

7 For details, please refer to our press release "IIJ to Offer Its Full MVNO Services to Motorola Solutions' Broadband Wireless Service" which can be found here https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2019/0703-2.html

8 For details, please refer to our press release "IIJ to Offer SoftSIMs as a New Business Model in Its Full MVNO Service Lineup" which can be found here https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2019/0527.html

9 For details, please refer to our press release "IIJ to Launch a Private Connection Service to Google Cloud Platform™" which can be found here https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2019/0528.html

Regarding the retroactively adjusted 1Q18 financial results

As an MVNO, we purchase mobile infrastructure mainly from NTT Docomo Inc. The unit price for mobile interconnectivity charge is revised every year and has been decreasing. Because the unit price is fixed at the end of our fiscal year, we apply our own estimate of unit price decrease rate to calculate mobile infrastructure cost throughout a fiscal year. Difference amount between our estimate and revised charge is recorded as a one-time cost or reduction in cost in 4Q.

In FY2018, the difference between our estimate and the revised was large and we recorded JPY2.05 billion of cost in 4Q18. Essentially this one-time additional cost should have been allocated to attributable each quarter of FY2018. Adjusted figures by the result of such allocation ("Adjusted") are as follows:





1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 JPY billion JPY billion JPY billion JPY billion Accounting period － － － 2.05 Cost allocated to attributable service period 0.48 0.50 0.52 0.55

Adjusted 1Q18 results and Adjusted YoY changes are as follows:

Adjusted 1Q18 1Q19 Adjusted YoY

change JPY millions JPY millions (%) Cost of Network services revenue (24,307 ) (25,661 ) 5.6 Gross profit of Network services 4,404 5,019 14.0 Total gross profit 6,349 7,382 16.3 Operating profit 870 1,381 58.8 Profit before tax 943 1,369 45.2 Profit for the period 584 826 41.4 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 544 777 42.9 Comprehensive income for the period 30 1,385 4,566.0

1Q19 Financial Results Summary

We have adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" (hereinafter "IFRS 16") from 1Q19. As for the details, please refer to "Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements" written in the page 16 of this document.

Operating Results Summary

1Q18 1Q19 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions % Total revenues 44,838 49,829 11.1 Network services 28,711 30,680 6.9 Systems integration (SI) 15,132 18,109 19.7 ATM operation business 995 1,040 4.5 Total costs (38,007 ) (42,447 ) 11.7 Network services (23,825 ) (25,661 ) 7.7 Systems integration (SI) (13,599 ) (16,219 ) 19.3 ATM operation business (583 ) (567 ) (2.7 ) Total gross profit 6,831 7,382 8.1 Network services 4,886 5,019 2.7 Systems integration (SI) 1,533 1,890 23.3 ATM operation business 412 473 14.8 SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses) (5,479 ) (6,001 ) 9.5 Operating profit 1,352 1,381 2.2 Profit before tax 1,425 1,369 (3.9 ) Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 874 777 (11.1 ) (Notes) We have adopted IFRS from the filing of our FY2018 annual report "Yuka-shoken-houkokusho." The reporting period of foreign consolidated subsidiaries are different from the period under the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (U.S. GAAP). Along with the change, the figures for 1Q18 are different from 1Q18 results disclosed in the past. Systems integration includes equipment sales.

Segment Results Summary



1Q18 1Q19 JPY millions JPY millions Total revenues 44,838 49,829 Network services and SI business 43,927 48,862 ATM operation business 995 1,040 Elimination (84 ) (73 ) Operating profit 1,352 1,381 Network service and SI business 1,028 999 ATM operation business 365 419 Elimination (41 ) (37 )

We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

1Q19 Revenues and Income

Revenues

Total revenues were JPY49,829 million, up 11.1% YoY (JPY44,838 million for 1Q18).

Network services revenue was JPY30,680 million, up 6.9% YoY (JPY28,711 million for 1Q18).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY8,926 million, up 14.0% YoY from JPY7,829 million for 1Q18, mainly due to an increase in mobile-related services revenues along with an expansion of MVNE business clients' transactions.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY6,500 million, up 5.7% YoY from JPY6,150 million for 1Q18. The revenue growth was mainly due to "IIJmio Mobile Service," consumer mobile services.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY7,424 million, down 3.9% YoY from JPY7,727 million for 1Q18, mainly due to large enterprise clients' migration to mobile.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY7,830 million, up 11.8% YoY from JPY7,005 million for 1Q18, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Network Services Revenues Breakdown

1Q18 1Q19 YoY

Change JPY millions JPY millions % Total network services 28,711 30,680 6.9 Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 7,829 8,926 14.0 IP services (including data center connectivity services) 2,578 2,634 2.2 IIJ Mobile services 4,468 5,484 22.8 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service 3,383 4,069 20.3 Others 783 808 3.2 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 6,150 6,500 5.7 IIJmio Mobile Service 5,463 5,855 7.2 Others 687 645 (6.1 ) WAN services 7,727 7,424 (3.9 ) Outsourcing services 7,005 7,830 11.8

Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services

As of

June 30, 2018 As of

June 30, 2019 YoY

Change Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 1,483,729 1,792,638 308,909 IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps) 721 736 15 IP service (less than 1Gbps) 1,289 1,251 (38 ) IIJ Mobile Services 1,407,806 1,709,359 301,553 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service 887,026 1,072,190 185,164 Others 73,913 81,292 7,379 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 1,387,825 1,407,024 19,199 IIJmio Mobile Service 1,035,728 1,073,763 38,035 Others 352,097 333,261 (18,836 ) Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps) 3,373.2 4,272.0 898.8 (Notes) Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for "IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)" and "IIJmio Mobile Service" which show number of subscriptions. The numbers of IP service contracts includes the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts. Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under "Internet connectivity services (enterprise)" except for "IIJ Mobile Services" and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively. Along with our change in accounting principle from the U.S. GAAP to IFRS from the filing of our FY2018 annual report "Yuka-shoken-houkokusho," the reporting period of foreign consolidated subsidiaries are different. As a result, the number of our Internet connectivity service contracts and total contracted bandwidth described above are different from the past disclosure.

SI revenues, including equipment sales were JPY18,109 million, up 19.7% YoY (JPY15,132 million for 1Q18).



Systems construction and equipment sales revenue, a one-time revenue, was JPY7,249 million, up 46.2% YoY (JPY4,959 million for 1Q18). In addition to an increase in usual revenue of completed project, we recognized JPY1.34 billion of revenue along with construction progresses. Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY10,860 million, up 6.8% YoY (JPY10,173 million for 1Q18), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders as well as an increase in private cloud services' revenues.

Orders received for SI and equipment sales totaled JPY22,217 million, up 16.7% YoY (JPY19,035 million for 1Q18); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY8,118 million, up 7.1% YoY (JPY7,578 million for 1Q18) and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY14,099 million, up 23.1% YoY (JPY11,457 million for 1Q18).

Order backlog for SI and equipment sales as of June 30, 2019 amounted to JPY55,222 million, up 9.4% YoY (JPY50,499 million as of June 30, 2018); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY8,709 million, down 9.8% YoY (JPY9,657 million as of June 30, 2018) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY46,514 million, up 13.9% YoY (JPY40,841 million as of June 30, 2018).

ATM operation business revenues were JPY1,040 million, up 4.5% YoY (JPY995 million for 1Q18).

Cost of sales

Total c ost of sales was JPY42,447 million, up 11.7% YoY (JPY38,007 million for 1Q18 and JPY38,490 million as Adjusted) and Adjusted YoY change was up 10.3%.

Cost of network services revenue was JPY25,661 million, up 7.7% YoY (JPY23,825 million for 1Q18 and JPY24,307 million as Adjusted) and Adjusted YoY change in cost of network services revenue was up 5.6% YoY. There were an increase in outsourcing-related costs along with our mobile-related revenue increase. Gross profit was JPY5,019 million, up 2.7% YoY (JPY4,886 million for 1Q18 and JPY4,404 million as Adjusted), Adjusted YoY change in gross profit was up 14.0%, and gross profit ratio was 16.4% (17.0% for 1Q18 and 15.3% as Adjusted).

Cost of SI revenues, including equipment sales was JPY16,219 million, up 19.3% YoY (JPY13,599 million for 1Q18). There were an increase in purchasing costs along with increase in our systems construction revenue and an increase in network operation-related costs. Gross profit was JPY1,890 million, up 23.3% YoY (JPY1,533 million for 1Q18) and gross profit ratio was 10.4% (10.1% for 1Q18).

Cost of ATM o peration b usiness revenues was JPY567 million, down 2.7% YoY (JPY583 million for 1Q18). Gross profit was JPY473 million (JPY412 million for 1Q18) and gross profit ratio was 45.5% (41.4% for 1Q18).

Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses, which include research and development expenses, totaled JPY6,042 million, up 9.4% YoY (JPY5,522 million for 1Q18), mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses and sales commission expenses.

Other operating income was JPY113 million (JPY60 million for 1Q18).

Other operating expenses was JPY72 million (JPY17 million for 1Q18), mainly due to disposal loss on fixed assets.

Operating profit

Operating profit was JPY1,381 million (JPY1,352 million for 1Q18 and JPY870 million as Adjusted), up 2.2% YoY and Adjusted YoY change was up 58.8%.

Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

Finance income was JPY90 million, compared to JPY211 million for 1Q18. It included dividend income of JPY61 million (JPY52 million for 1Q18).

Finance expense was JPY215 million, compared to JPY108 million for 1Q18. It included interest expenses of JPY126 million (JPY104 million for 1Q18).

Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity method was JPY112 million (compared to loss of JPY30 million for 1Q18), mainly due to our share of loss in DeCurret Inc. of JPY337 million and gains on changes in equity of JPY374 million arisen from issuance of common stock of DeCurret Inc.

Profit before tax

Profit before tax was JPY1,369 million (JPY1,425 million for 1Q18 and JPY943 million as Adjusted), down 3.9% YoY and Adjusted YoY change was up 45.2%.

Profit for the period

Income tax expense was JPY543 million (JPY511 million for 1Q18). As a result, profit for the period was JPY826 million (JPY914 million for 1Q18 and JPY584 million as Adjusted), down 9.7% YoY and Adjusted YoY change was up 41.4%.

P rofit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY49 million (JPY40 million for 1Q18) mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc. As a result, profit for the period attributable to owners of parent was JPY777 million (JPY874 million for 1Q18 and JPY544 million as Adjusted), down 11.1% YoY and Adjusted YoY change was up 42.9%.

Financial Position as of June 30, 2019

As of June 30, 2019, the balance of total assets was JPY204,390 million, increased by JPY37,101 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY167,289 million.

As of June 30, 2019, the balance of current assets was JPY79,943 million, increased by JPY971 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY78,791 million. The major breakdown of fluctuation and balance of current assets was: an increase in cash and cash equivalents by JPY935 million to JPY32,893 million, a decrease in trade receivables by JPY2,112 million to JPY31,264 million, a decrease in inventories by JPY1,568 million to JPY1,836 million and an increase in prepaid expenses by JPY3,046 million to JPY11,568 million.

As of June 30, 2019, the balance of non-current assets was JPY124,448 million, increased by JPY36,130 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY88,318 million. Along with the adoption of IFRS 16, right-of-use assets were newly accounted. The breakdown of right-of-use assets was: JPY36,589 million of assets under operating lease contracts which was newly recognized, mainly related to our office and data centers lease contracts, and JPY15,291 million of assets under finance lease contracts, which were transferred from tangible and intangible assets. Other investments was JPY9,691 million, decreased by JPY1,711 million mainly due to sales of our portion of holding equity securities.

As of June 30, 2019, the balance of current liabilities was JPY59,145 million, increased by JPY6,241 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY52,904 million. Trade and other payables decreased by JPY4,431 million to JPY17,531 million. Borrowings increased by JPY3,165 million to JPY15,915 million. The breakdown of increase in the borrowings was: an increase by JPY3,000 million in short-term borrowings, a decrease by JPY750 million due to payment of long-term borrowings, and an increase by JPY915 million due to a transfer from non-current liabilities. Other financial liabilities increased by JPY6,775 million to JPY13,807 million. The increase included JPY5,553 million related to operating lease recognized along with the adoption of IFRS 16.

As of June 30, 2019, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY67,422 million, increased by JPY30,157 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY37,265 million. Long-term borrowings decreased by JPY915 million to JPY13,085 million due to a transfer to current portion. Other financial liabilities increased by JPY31,374 million to JPY43,525 million. The increase included JPY31,071 million related to operating lease recognized along with the adoption of IFRS 16.

As of June 30, 2019, the balance of equity attributable to owners of parent was JPY76,979 million, increased by JPY708 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY76,271 million. Ratio of owners' equity to total assets was 37.7% as of June 30, 2019.

1Q19 Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2019 were JPY32,893 million (JPY22,857 million as of June 30, 2018).

Net cash provided by operating activities for 1Q19 was JPY5,250 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY6,623 million for 1Q18). There were profit before tax of JPY1,369 million, depreciation and amortization of JPY7,164 million, including JPY3,127 million of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets newly recognized by the adoption of IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY1,304 million. Regarding changes in operating assets and liabilities, it was net cash out of JPY2,057 million mainly due to payment of trade and other payables and prepaid expenses in relation to upfront payment for software licenses and maintenance cost for service facilities, while there were cash in by collecting trade receivables and by selling inventories.

Net cash used in investing activities for 1Q19 was JPY2,141 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY2,787 million for 1Q18), mainly due to payments for purchase of tangible assets of JPY2,947 million (JPY1,571 million for 1Q18), payments for purchase of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY1,650 million (JPY1,564 million for 1Q18) and proceeds from sales of other investments, such as equity securities, of JPY2,650 million.

Net cash used in financing activities for 1Q19 was JPY2,097 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY2,354 million for 1Q18), mainly due to proceeds from short-term borrowings of JPY3,000 million, payments of other financial liabilities of JPY5,158 million (JPY1,697 million for 1Q18), including JPY3,142 million of payment of operating lease obligations newly recognized by the adoption of IFRS 16.

Future Prospects including FY2019 Financial Targets

Due to seasonal factors, our financial results tend to be small in first quarter and large in fourth quarter every fiscal year. While 1Q19 financial results slightly exceeded our plan, our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (FY2019) announced on May 14, 2019 remain unchanged.

Presentation

Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on August 7, 2019.

Presentation materials are also available in these file archives: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8a5e8549-c710-4d46-a752-3bec6ec48a1d

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

For inquiries, contact:

IIJ Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-5205-6500 E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir

Disclaimer:

Statements made in this press release regarding IIJ's or management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements that are based on IIJ's and managements' current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about its business and the industry. These forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding revenues and operating and net profitability, are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause IIJ's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 31,957,789 32,892,657 Trade receivables 33,375,808 31,264,241 Inventories 3,403,192 1,835,596 Prepaid expenses 8,522,554 11,568,243 Other financial assets 1,581,212 2,140,921 Other current assets 130,900 241,084 Total Current Assets 78,971,455 79,942,742 Non-current Assets Tangible assets 33,136,059 18,854,593 Right-of-use Assets － 51,879,594 Goodwill 6,082,472 6,082,472 Intangible assets 18,818,707 17,944,188 Investments accounted for using the equity method 4,837,867 5,331,456 Prepaid expenses 8,037,298 8,661,814 Other investments 11,402,365 9,691,082 Deferred tax assets 176,587 403,899 Other financial assets 5,293,547 5,132,034 Other non-current assets 532,839 466,495 Total non-current assets 88,317,741 124,447,627 Total assets 167,289,196 204,390,369 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Liabilities and Equity Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 21,962,239 17,531,049 Borrowings 12,750,000 15,915,000 Income taxes payable 1,139,460 1,129,949 Deferred income 5,461,813 6,195,367 Other financial liabilities 7,031,690 13,806,657 Other current liabilities 4,559,005 4,567,007 Total current liabilities 52,904,207 59,145,029 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 14,000,000 13,085,000 Retirement benefit liabilities 3,488,501 3,532,257 Provisions 731,257 700,471 Deferred income 5,518,492 5,520,296 Deferred tax liabilities 421,396 191,950 Other financial liabilities 12,151,346 43,524,966 Other non-current liabilities 954,387 867,194 Total non-current liabilities 37,265,379 67,422,134 Total liabilities 90,169,586 126,567,163 Equity Share capital 25,518,712 25,518,712 Share premium 36,225,775 36,239,940 Retained earnings 12,335,035 14,074,789 Other components of equity 4,088,704 3,042,545 Treasury shares (1,896,788 ) (1,896,788 ) Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 76,271,438 76,979,198 Non-controlling interests 848,172 844,008 Total equity 77,119,610 77,823,206 Total liabilities and equity 167,289,196 204,390,369





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenues Network services 28,711,024 30,679,585 System integration 15,132,221 18,109,204 ATM operation business 995,200 1,040,055 Total revenues 44,838,445 49,828,844 Cost of sales Cost of network services (23,825,090 ) (25,660,982 ) Cost of systems integration (13,599,658 ) (16,219,380 ) Cost of ATM operation business (582,905 ) (566,918 ) Total cost of sales (38,007,653 ) (42,447,280 ) Gross Profit 6,830,792 7,381,564 Selling, general and administrative expense (5,521,752 ) (6,041,692 ) Other operating income 59,587 112,659 Other operating expenses (16,954 ) (71,572 ) Operating Profit 1,351,673 1,380,959 Finance income 211,404 90,126 Finance expenses (108,469 ) (214,613 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for

using equity method (29,690 ) 112,207 Profit (loss) before tax 1,424,918 1,368,679 Income tax expense (510,614 ) (542,925 ) Profit (loss) for the year 914,304 825,754 Profit (loss) for the year attributable to: Owners of the parent 873,743 776,513 Non-controlling interests 40,561 49,241 Total 914,304 825,754 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (yen) 19.39 17.23 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 19.32 17.15





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Profit (loss) 914,304 825,754 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated

as measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income (589,294 ) 652,157 Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (589,294 ) 652,157 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 48,640 (97,542 ) Financial assets measured at fair value through

other comprehensive income (21 ) 685 Share of other comprehensive income of investments

accounted for using equity method (13,716 ) 3,962 Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss 34,903 (92,895 ) Total other comprehensive income, net of tax (554,391 ) 559,262 Other comprehensive income 359,913 1,385,016 Other comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent 319,352 1,335,775 Non-controlling interest 40,561 49,241 Other comprehensive income 359,913 1,385,016





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2018 Owners of the parent's shareholders' equity Non-

controlling

interests Total

equity Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Other

components of equity Treasury shares Total Thousands of yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Balance, March 31, 2018 25,511,804 36,175,936 9,678,821 5,058,955 (1,896,784 ) 74,528,732 718,500 75,247,232 Comprehensive income Profit (loss) - - 873,743 - - 873,743 40,561 914,304 Other comprehensive income - - - (554,391 ) - (554,391 ) - (554,391 ) Total other comprehensive income - - 873,743 (554,391 ) - 319,352 40,561 359,913 Transactions with owners Issuance of common stock 6,908 (6,395 ) - - - 513 - 513 Dividends paid - - (608,349 ) - - (608,349 ) (48,550 ) (656,899 ) Stock-based compensation - 13,740 - - - 13,740 - 13,740 Total transactions with owners 6,908 7,345 (608,349 ) - - (594,096 ) (48,550 ) (642,646 ) Balance, June 30, 2018 25,518,712 36,183,281 9,944,215 4,504,564 (1,896,784 ) 74,253,988 710,511 74,964,499 Three months ended June 30, 2019 Owners of the parent's shareholders' equity Non-

controlling

interests Total

equity Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Other

components of equity Treasury shares Total Thousands of yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Balance, March 31, 2019 25,518,712 36,225,775 12,335,035 4,088,704 (1,896,788 ) 76,271,438 848,172 77,119,610 Cumulative impact of adopting

IFRS 16 (Note) - - (33,728 ) - - (33,728 ) - (33,728 ) Comprehensive income Profit (loss) - - 776,513 - - 776,513 49,241 825,754 Other comprehensive income - - - 559,262 - 559,262 - 559,262 Total other comprehensive income - - 776,513 559,262 - 1,335,775 49,241 1,385,016 Transactions with owners Dividends paid - - (608,452 ) - - (608,452 ) (53,405 ) (661,857 ) Stock-based compensation - 14,165 - - - 14,165 - 14,165 Transfer from other components of

equity to retained earnings - - 1,605,421 (1,605,421 ) - - - - Total transactions with owners - 14,165 996,969 (1,605,421 ) - (594,287 ) (53,405 ) (647,692 ) Balance, June 30, 2019 25,518,712 36,239,940 14,074,789 3,042,545 (1,896,788 ) 76,979,198 844,008 77,823,206 (Note) This line shows impact from adopting IFRS 16 "Leases."





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Cash flows from operating activities: Profit (loss) before tax 1,424,918 1,368,679 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 3,608,903 7,163,708 Loss on sales of property and equipment 13,548 63,854 Shares of loss (profit) of investments

accounted for using the equity method 29,690 (112,207 ) Financial income (207,085 ) (75,430 ) Financial expenses 104,381 216,748 Other (33,751 ) (43,228 ) Changes in working capital Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 3,443,262 2,085,868 Decrease (increase) in inventories (1,046,853 ) 1,561,660 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses (3,236,927 ) (3,680,025 ) Decrease (increase) in other assets (16,309 ) (29,414 ) Decrease (increase) in other financial assets 1,566,522 (288,799 ) Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables 39,350 (3,293,040 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred income 1,896,048 770,942 Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 72,773 (78,047 ) Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities 804,088 849,928 Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities 66,734 43,756 Sub total 8,529,292 6,524,953 Interest and dividends received 130,101 154,876 Interest paid (106,956 ) (126,602 ) Income taxes paid (1,929,154 ) (1,303,564 ) Cash flows from operating activities 6,623,283 5,249,663 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of tangible assets (1,570,948 ) (2,947,407 ) Proceeds from sales of tangible assets 340,667 348,306 Purchases of intangible assets (1,563,770 ) (1,650,369 ) Proceeds from sales of intangible assets - 6,831 Purchase of investments accounted for using equity method - (460,000 ) Purchases of other investments - (8,740 ) Proceeds from sales of other investments - 2,649,631 Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits (8,044 ) (70,882 ) Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits

and guarantee deposits 38,706 5,309 Proceeds from subsidies (14,091 ) (14,085 ) Other (9,699 ) - Cash flows from investing activities (2,787,179 ) (2,141,406 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of long-term borrowings - (750,000 ) Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings - 3,000,000 Proceeds from other financial liabilities - 1,473,000 Payments of other financial liabilities (1,696,834 ) (5,158,023 ) Dividends paid (608,349 ) (608,452 ) Other (48,557 ) (53,405 ) Cash flows from financing activities (2,353,740 ) (2,096,880 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 54,924 (76,509 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,537,288 934,868 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 21,320,004 31,957,789 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 22,857,292 32,892,657

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (UNAUDITED)

Going Concern Assumption (Unaudited)

Nothing to be reported.

Material Changes In Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)

Nothing to be reported.

Segment Information (Unaudited)

IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively "the Company") primarily operates its network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet its customers' needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: "Network service and systems integration business" and "ATM operation business."

Profit from each reporting segment is based on operating profit.

Segment information for the Company is as follows:

Three months ended June 30, 2018

Reportable segments Network service and systems integration business ATM operation

business Adjustments Consolidated Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenue Customers 43,843,245 995,200 ― 44,838,445 Intersegment transactions 84,143 ― (84,143 ) ― Total revenue 43,927,388 995,200 (84,143 ) 44,838,445 Segment operating profit 1,028,168 365,340 (41,835 ) 1,351,673 Finance income 211,404 Finance expense (108,469 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments

accounted for using the equity

method (29,690 ) Profit before tax 1,424,918

Three months ended June 30, 2019

Reportable segments Network service and systems integration business ATM operation

business Adjustments Consolidated Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenue Customers 48,788,789 1,040,055 ― 49,828,844 Intersegment transactions 73,516 ― (73,516 ) ― Total revenue 48,862,305 1,040,055 (73,516 ) 49,828,844 Segment operating profit 999,397 418,723 (37,161 ) 1,380,959 Finance income 90,126 Finance expense (214,613 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments

accounted for using the equity

method 112,207 Profit before tax 1,368,679

Intersegment transactions are based on market price. Segment operating profit is the amount of revenue less cost of sales and SG&A expenses plus other operating income and less other operating expenses.

Subsequent Events (Unaudited)

Nothing to be reported.

Changes in Accounting Policies (Unaudited)

The Company applied the following standard starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

IFRS Outline of a new standard and amendments IFRS 16 Leases Amendment concerning accounting treatment for leases

The Company adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" (issued in January 2016) from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

According to the transition approach, the Company has adopted IFRS 16 retrospectively and the cumulative effect of applying this standard was recognized as adjustment of retained earnings at the beginning date of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. In applying IFRS 16, the Company chooses the practical expedient in IFRS 16 paragraph C3 and assesses whether contracts contain leases in accordance with IAS 17 "Leases" (hereinafter, "IAS 17") and IFRIC 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease."

The Company recognized right-of-use assets and other financial liabilities related to leases previously classified as operating leases under the principles of IAS 17 were recognized at the date of initial application of IFRS 16. These liabilities are measured at present value of the remaining lease payments discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application. Right-of-use assets are measured retrospectively as if IFRS 16 had been applied from the inception date. Right-of-use assets are depreciated using the straight-line method.

For leases that were previously classified as finance leases as a lessee under the principles of IAS 17, the carrying amount of right-of-use assets and other financial liabilities as of the date of initial application has been measured based on the carrying amount of right-of-use assets and other financial liabilities, respectively, under IAS 17 as of the day immediately before that date.

The following is the reconciliation of operating lease contracts disclosed applying IAS 17 as of March 31, 2019 and other financial liabilities related to leases recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position at the date of initial application.

(Thousands of yen)

Operating lease contracts disclosed as of March 31, 2019 11,305,119 Operating lease contracts discounted using the incremental borrowing rate as of April 1, 2019 11,292,343 Finance lease contracts disclosed as of March 31, 2019 18,033,862 Cancellable operating lease contracts, etc. 27,745,102 Other financial liabilities related to leases as of April 1, 2019 57,071,307

As a result of the adoption of IFRS 16, the Company recorded right-of-use assets of JPY38,988,207 thousand and other financial liabilities of JPY39,037,445 thousand at April 1, 2019. In addition, retained earnings decreased by JPY33,728 thousand primarily due to having adopted the method where the cumulative effect of applying this standard is recognized at the date of initial application.

The following practical expedients are used in the adoption of IFRS 16.

A single discount rate is applied to portfolios of leases with reasonably similar characteristics.

Leases for which the lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application are accounted for in the same way as short-term leases.

Initial direct costs are excluded from the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application.

The Company uses hindsight to calculate the lease term for lease contracts including options to extend or terminate the lease.

The balances of other financial liabilities related to leases are as follows:





As of March 31, 2019 As of June 30, 2019 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Classification under IAS 17 Finance leases 18,033,862 17,456,569 Operating leases ― 36,623,297

Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ") financial results (unaudited) for the three months ended June 30, 2019 ("1Q19") in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2019 [Under IFRS]

August 7, 2019

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section

Stock code number: 3774

URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/

Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director

Contact: Akihisa Watai, Managing Director and CFO

TEL: (03) 5205-6500

Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report (Shihanki-houkokusho) to Japan's regulatory organization: August 14, 2019

Scheduled date for dividend payment: -

Supplemental material on annual results: Yes

Presentation on quarterly report: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (% shown is YoY change)

Revenues Operating

profit Profit (loss) before

tax Profit (loss)

for the period Profit (loss)

attributable to

owners

of the parent Other

comprehensive

income JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % Three Months ended June 30, 2019 49,829 11.1 1,381 2.2 1,369 (3.9 ) 826 (9.7 ) 777 (11.1 ) 1,385 284.8 Three Months ended June 30, 2018 44,838 - 1,352 - 1,425 - 914 - 874 - 360 -

(Reference) Regarding year over year (YoY) change of profit, one-time cost in relation to mobile services recorded in 4Q18 should essentially have been allocated to attributable each quarter of FY2018 to disclose our actual profit situation. Considering such allocation, YoY change would be as follows: Operating profit up 58.8%, Profit (loss) before tax up 45.2%, Profit (loss) for the period up 41.4%, Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent up 42.9%, and Other comprehensive income up 4,566.0%. For details, please refer to "Regarding the retroactively adjusted 1Q18 financial results" which is written on page 2 of this earnings release.

Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share JPY JPY Three Months ended June 30, 2019 17.23 17.15 Three Months ended June 30, 2018 19.39 19.32

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Total equity Total equity attributable to

owners of the parent Ratio of owners' equity

to total assets JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions % As of June 30, 2019 204,390 77,823 76,979 37.7 As of March 31, 2019 167,289 77,120 76,271 45.6

2．Dividends

Dividend per Shares 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total JPY JPY JPY JPY JPY Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2019 ― 13.50 ― 13.50 27.00 Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2020 ― Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2020

(forecast) 13.50 ― 13.50 27.00

(Note) Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: No

3．Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

(April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020) (% shown is YoY change)

Revenues Operating profit Profit (loss) before tax Profit (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the parent Basic earnings per share JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY Interim Period Ending September 30, 2019 97,700 7.1 2,200 (33.0 ) 1,500 (56.3 ) 550 (73.7 ) 12.20 Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2020 204,000 6.0 7,000 16.2 6,300 7.8 3,500 (0.6 ) 77.66

(Note 1) Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: No

(Note 2) As for the details about our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, please refer to " Future Prospects including FY2019 Financial Targets" which is disclosed on page 7 of this earnings release.

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries: None

(2) Changes in accounting policies and estimate

i. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes

ii. Other changes in accounting policies: None

iii. Changes in accounting estimates: None

(As for the details of the above (2)-i, please refer to the page 16 of this document)

(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)

i. Number of shares issued (inclusive of treasury stock):

As of June 30, 2019: 46,721,400 shares

As of March 31, 2019: 46,721,400 shares

ii. Number of treasury stock:

As of June 30, 2019: 1,650,911 shares

As of March 31, 2019: 1,650,911 shares

iii. Number of weighted average common shares outstanding:

For the three months ended June 30, 2019: 45,070,489 shares

For the three months ended June 30, 2018: 45,070,407 shares

* Status of Audit Procedures

This document is not subject to the quarterly review by certified public accountant or independent auditor.

* Explanation on the Appropriate Use of Future Outlook and other special instructions

i) Forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements disclosed in this document are based on IIJ Group's expectation, estimates, and projections based on information available to IIJ Group as of August 7, 2019. As these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ from those disclosed due, for example, to but not limited to changes in business climate and/or market trends. As for our latest forecast of our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, please refer to the page 7 of this document.

ii) Adoption of IFRS

We have adopted IFRS from the Annual Securities Report (Yuka-shoken houkokusho) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. As for the disclosure of our quarterly consolidated financial results, we have adopted IFRS from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. Financial results of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 are also prepared in accordance with IFRS.

iii) Others

Presentation material will be disclosed on TDnet as well as posted on our website on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Source: Internet Initiative Japan, Inc.