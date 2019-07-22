IFR Joint Venture Provides Operations Update at Tecolutla





CALGARY, Alberta, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Frontier Resources Corporation ("IFR" or the "Company") (TSX-V:IFR) (OTCQB:IFRTF) today provided an operations update on its joint venture (JV), Tonalli Energia ("Tonalli"), and its Mexican onshore oil and gas block, Tecolutla.

TEC-11 Horizontal Well

Tonalli has finalized the completion and testing of the TEC-11 well in the El Abra formation, and is preparing to conduct a completion of the uphole Tantoyuca zone which was previously identified as a potentially productive zone. The testing of the El Abra formation resulted in a flow of 100% water. Unlike the previously drilled TEC-10 well that initially flowed water and transitioned to an oil cut, there was no evidence that the flow of TEC-11 would transition to oil so the test has been suspended. Tonalli will provide an update regarding the completion of the Tantoyuca zone when further information and results becomes available.

TEC-2 and TEC-10 Wells

The TEC-2 and TEC-10 wells are continuing to produce on a daily basis with crude sales to PEMEX. Oil production from the two wells is currently at approximately 135 barrels per day. Tonalli is focused on initiatives for improving field operating costs and increasing cashflow, including but not limited to, building an approximately 700 meter small diameter flowline between the TEC-10 and TEC-2 which will allow us to reduce surface equipment. Tonalli is also analyzing alternatives for water injection in the field which will reduce third party disposal and trucking fees.

As a result of these extensive operations, Tonalli has completed its minimum work commitment required to earn-in on the Tecolutla Block in its 35-year license agreement.

The Tecolutla field is located within the Tampico-Misantla basin, which has multiple reservoirs with diverse play types and access to existing infrastructure, market, service sector providers and an established supply chain. In 2017, IHS Markit identified the Tampico-Misantla Basin as a potential "Super Basin."

IFR also announced that effective July 22, 2019 Ignacio Quesada has resigned as a director of the company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Quesada for his years of service and for his contributions to the Company and wish him all the best with his future endeavors.

Through its JV with Grupo Idesa, IFR was one of the first foreign companies to participate in Mexico's historic reform of the oil and gas sector. The Tecolutla block was awarded to Tonalli as part of the first round and third call of Mexico's oil and natural gas "mature fields" bid round ("Round 1.3").

