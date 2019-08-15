IFBC Develops Its Own Energy Drink Branding with Legendary Racing Team Bobby Lagana





PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - IFBCItalian Food & Beverage Corp.(OTC PINK: IFBC) has developed a proprietary energy drink which is scheduled to be formally launched prior to year-end. This exciting new product, which is manufactured in Italy, will be marketed under the brand name of "Dino", and will be competitively priced with the major energy drinks on the market. The "Dino" energy drink was prominently promoted over the weekend of August 10th and 11th at the US 131 Motorsports Park, Martin, Michigan. "Dino" branded on one of the worlds fastest race cars and record holder here at Martin Michigan at 338 MPH! We are excited about the collaboration between Italian Food & Beverage Corp, and the Legendary LAGANA Racing family. http://bit.ly/2YOmAmI



The popularity of energy drinks has been increasing dramatically in recent years. Sales in 2018 rose to over $11 billion and amounted to one of the top selling packaged beverages in the United States. In 2018, energy drinks accounted for over 30 percent of the dollar sales of packaged beverages sold in U.S. convenience stores. Between 2016 and 2018, the sales volume of energy drinks grew by nearly four percent annually. In the United States, Red Bull and Monster are the bestselling brand of energy drink by a large margin, (bevindustry.com).

IFBC is excited to announce that we have started branding IFBC's Dino energy drink with the legendary Lagana family, meeting Bobby and Dom Lagana has been an amazing experience they are world class. They have shown their passion and strive to follow their American Dream!

Bobby is a true man who has reached the top against all odds. Dom for the love of his brother and the passion for racing has set the record straight for the Lagana legacy. We have seen the tale of two brothers racing and working together hand in hand, bringing their team to a level that cannot be stopped! They have gone all the way to the top!! IFBC is excited and honored to be part of such an amazing family. Our branding has started at 338 MPH, together we will bring our brand to the winner's circle! It's been a great journey, but never have we felt so close to reaching our goal. CEO - Dino Luzzi.

About Italian Food & Beverage Corp.Italian Food & Beverage Corp. establishes and develops brands committed to fulfill customer needs throughout the world while providing the finest experiences based on the Italian wine and food culture. IFBC operates as an importer, exporter, merchant, distributor and dealer of fine wine and food products. The Company and its subsidiaries have established wholesale distribution headquarters, offices and warehouses in several countries including Italy, USA and Singapore.

http://ifbcorp.com

