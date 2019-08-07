IEC Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results





NEWARK, N.Y., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSE American:IEC) today announced results for the fiscal 2019 third quarter and nine months ended June 28, 2019.



IEC reported revenues of $40.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, an increase of 35.4% as compared to revenues of $29.8 million for the fiscal 2018 third quarter. Gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 was 13.9% compared to 11.3% in the same quarter last year. Selling and administrative expenses were $3.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, or 9.2% of sales, as compared to $2.8 million, or 9.5% percent of sales, in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. The Company reported net income of $1.2 million, or $0.12 per basic share and $0.11 per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to net income of $0.2 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

Revenues for the first nine months ended June 28, 2019 increased 36.7% to $113.1 million as compared to $82.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2018. Gross margin for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 improved to 13.5% as compared to 11.7% in the first nine months of fiscal 2018. Selling and administrative expenses were $10.4 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2019 but decreased as a percentage of sales to 9.2%, as compared to $8.5 million or 10.3% of sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2018. Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 was $3.0 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share during the first nine months of fiscal 2018. Excluding a $0.10 one-time tax benefit during the first nine months of fiscal 2018, net income was $0.02 per basic and diluted share.

Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum, President and CEO of IEC Electronics commented, "This was a breakthrough quarter for IEC, highlighted by revenue of $40.3 million, representing growth of 35% year over year, as well as an 8% increase sequentially compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Gross margin improved to 13.9%, which translated into improved net income. In addition, our sales growth continues to be strong, as evidenced by backlog growth of more than 64% since the end of fiscal 2018 and a book to bill ratio of 2.5:1.

"Our third quarter performance reflects the changing dynamics of our Company. During the past few years we've restored customer confidence as a reliable and efficient manufacturing partner for high complexity products in highly regulated markets. As a result of these efforts, we are winning more programs and seeing longer term engagements. We continue to invest in ensuring that we have a highly skilled workforce in place and during the third quarter we again added to our employee base, continuing our practice of hiring and training skilled team members so that we may efficiently convert backlog to production. While the component shortage has abated in certain segments of our industry, we continue to see some tightness in the supply chain for the parts required for the high complexity programs we support. Nonetheless, we continue to adapt our operating model to ensure we have the right materials and people on hand to meet our customers' expectations."

Mr. Schlarbaum continued, "Following the close of the third quarter, we announced that our Analysis and Testing Lab has qualified to expand its services to the Defense Logistics Agency ("DLA") as a suitable equipped laboratory as part of the agency's Qualified Testing Supplier List ("QTSL"). Our lab has always been a unique on-site service for our customers, whether for use in root-cause analysis or counterfeit component risk mitigation. With this expanded service, we can seamlessly test and transfer parts into the manufacturing facility, saving time and money for our customers. This is an exciting development for IEC, enabling us to serve more customers and programs with state-of-the-art testing for counterfeits and other issues and expanding our ability to minimize supply chain risk for the life-saving and mission critical products we support.

"With our backlog growth and the visibility we have today, we are confident in our expectation of achieving revenue growth in excess of 25% in fiscal 2019. Furthermore, we believe our integrated capabilities represent a growing value proposition to our customers, positioning us well to continue to capitalize on the opportunities we're seeing in the marketplace."

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS") to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions, and precision metalworking. As a full service EMS provider, IEC holds all appropriate certifications for the market sectors it supports including ISO 9001:2008, AS9100D, and ISO 13485, and is Nadcap accredited. IEC Electronics is headquartered in Newark, NY and also has operations in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Additional information about IEC can be found on its web site at www.iec-electronics.com.

IEC ELECTRONICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

JUNE 28, 2019 and SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 28,

2019 September 30,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ — $ — Accounts receivable, net of allowance 26,612 25,168 Unbilled contract revenue 7,305 — Inventories 44,889 34,126 Other current assets 1,893 1,747 Total current assets 80,699 61,041 Property, plant and equipment, net 19,331 20,110 Deferred income taxes 7,999 8,855 Other long-term assets 862 442 Total assets $ 108,891 $ 90,448 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,371 $ 1,449 Current portion of capital lease obligation 331 306 Accounts payable 29,510 28,689 Accrued payroll and related expenses 3,165 1,796 Other accrued expenses 543 458 Customer deposits 9,750 7,595 Total current liabilities 44,670 40,293 Long-term debt 26,622 16,002 Long-term capital lease obligation 6,772 7,027 Other long-term liabilities 1,558 1,750 Total liabilities 79,622 65,072 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized: 50,000,000 shares Issued: 11,387,974 and 11,304,393 shares, respectively Outstanding: 10,332,486 and 10,248,905 shares, respectively 103 102 Additional paid-in capital 47,824 47,326 Accumulated deficit (17,069 ) (20,463 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 1,055,488 shares (1,589 ) (1,589 ) Total stockholders' equity 29,269 25,376 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 108,891 $ 90,448









IEC ELECTRONICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE and NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 28, 2019 and JUNE 29, 2018

(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 28,

2019 June 29,

2018 June 28,

2019 June 29,

2018 Net sales $ 40,324 $ 29,782 $ 113,059 $ 82,706 Cost of sales 34,719 26,423 97,808 73,045 Gross profit 5,605 3,359 15,251 9,661 Selling and administrative expenses 3,721 2,833 10,402 8,543 Operating income 1,884 526 4,849 1,118 Interest and financing expense 452 322 1,160 834 Income before income taxes 1,432 204 3,689 284 Income tax expense/(benefit) 221 — 736 (1,005 ) Net income $ 1,211 $ 204 $ 2,953 $ 1,289 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.02 $ 0.28 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.02 $ 0.28 $ 0.12 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 10,332,548 10,243,286 10,294,173 10,221,869 Diluted 10,642,403 10,556,764 10,556,953 10,467,112

