Identiv Strengthens Medical Device Authentication and Anti-Counterfeiting in the IoT with Multi-Year Project Awarded by Schreiner Group for Secure RFID Inlays



Contract for Several Million Innovative Inlays Connected to Labels Will Provide Contactless Identification for One-Time-Use Medical Devices

FREMONT, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) today announced that the company and Schreiner Group GmbH & Co. KG have entered into a multi-year agreement for the delivery of Identiv's RFID Inlays for device-level authentication and anti-counterfeiting of one-time-use medical devices in hospitals.



Currently contracted to strengthen secure authentication in the Internet of Things (IoT) over the next three years, several million inlays from Identiv's radio-frequency identification (RFID) portfolio will be connected to high-tech labels and attached to one-time-use medical devices in hospitals throughout Europe. Identiv's RFID Inlays will provide contactless identification of the devices, optimizing processes during medical procedures (i.e., checking for compatibility between different types of equipment) and protecting patients' health and safety from counterfeiting.

"Identiv is proud that our highly secure RFID Inlays were the right fit for this project, strengthening our long-term partnership with Schreiner Group," said Dr. Manfred Mueller, Identiv COO and General Manager Identity. "We see device-level authentication and anti-counterfeiting applications gaining further importance throughout the IoT, not just in the medical field. Customers looking to protect people and products are our priority at Identiv."

Meeting the highest industry standards in the challenging healthcare market, Identiv's dry 32 x 15 mm RFID Inlays feature Infineon SRF55V02P chips, aiming to provide the best possible treatment for patients. Once the three-year contract has been fulfilled, there will be discussion to expand the business.

"At Schreiner Group, it's our mission to benefit our customers by delivering intelligent solutions that optimize processes and enhance product safety," said Manfred Laschinger, Schreiner Group GmbH Head of Corporate Purchasing. "Our customers are challenging us to meet the highest standards in terms of quality, reliability, and service. And we are pleased to continue working with Identiv to deliver just this."

Identiv's comprehensive RFID, NFC, and inlay transponder portfolio brings smart identities and security to the IoT. Identiv's innovative high-frequency (HF) and ultra-high frequency (UHF) 13.56 MHz RFID Inlays are completely customizable, are available as dry or wet inlays, and come in various shapes and sizes. The inlays can feature multiple designs integrating various materials, chip technologies, and frequencies for metal and non-metal environments. Identiv produces inlays using advanced flip-chip technology and state-of-the-art, high-volume die-bonding processes with integrated inline quality and process control to guarantee superior quality performance.

In addition to healthcare and the IoT, Identiv's RFID Inlay portfolio can benefit near field communication (NFC) smart posters and billboards, libraries, event and transportation ticketing, automotive and chemical industries, logistics and supply chain, asset management, pharmaceuticals, electronic games, event management, wearable technology, customer loyalty programs, and more.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv's products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv's access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com.

About Schreiner Group

Schreiner Group GmbH & Co. KG is an internationally active German family-owned business operating in the printing and film-converting industry. The company offers tailored products, solutions, and services for the pharmaceutical and medical device industry, logistics, mechanical engineering, and the electronics and automotive industries. In addition, Schreiner Group's customer base includes banks and government agencies. The product portfolio encompasses innovative specialty labels, including self-adhesive functional components, RFID labels, printed electronics, and security solutions for product, brand, and document protection. Schreiner Group employs more than 1,100 people around the globe, generating annual sales of more than 180 million euros, and is headquartered in Oberschleissheim near Munich (Germany). Schreiner Group's high-tech labels are also produced in Blauvelt (New York, USA) and in Fengpu (Shanghai, China). The company's facilities extend across a total area of 72,000 square meters. For more information, visit schreiner-group.com.

